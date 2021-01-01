« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Oskar

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6280 on: Yesterday at 10:36:41 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 10:27:51 pm
Please tell us though what he's good at, like genuinely what is he good at for you? (not trying to provoke or wind you up)

Would he start for any other team in the league?  :o

A lot of things.

And yes.
deanloco9

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6281 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 10:36:41 pm
A lot of things.

And yes.

But what things? It's not just me asking now, What is Curtis Jones good at?  ;D
Caps4444

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6282 on: Yesterday at 10:41:13 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
But what things? It's not just me asking now, What is Curtis Jones good at?  ;D

He counts as home grown?
DefJack

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6283 on: Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:32:03 pm
What does he do? Seriously, what are his strengths?

He's singularly remarkable at extracting vague passive aggressive pseudo-critique from people who should really know better.

deanloco9

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6284 on: Yesterday at 10:43:24 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:41:13 pm
He counts as home grown?

So does Adrian  ;D
DefJack

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6285 on: Yesterday at 10:53:50 pm
I don't envisage we'll see the best of him again unless we move away from having an overlapping full back on his side.

The return of Robertson has forced him back into the defensive role offering transitional cover on the side of the midfield three, nullifying his offensive impact an reducing him to a circulating role in general possession.

His best output has come in either the 3-2-2-3 structure featuring Robertson in the back three that we saw towards the end of last season, or in the earlier parts of the season where Gomez was providing the defensive cover by inverting into the midfield three from left back.

It's a shame that a good year in a role which suits him is being washed away due to an underwhelming handful of weeks in a role that doesn't.

He isn't the problem, and if you can't conjure a specific criticism don't even bother raising it.
PEG2K

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6286 on: Today at 01:15:27 am
Re the question what he's good at. Someone already said it. Whether he's good or not depends on the rest of the team. He's tidy (or, dare I say, looking "silky" ), can circulate the ball (medium passing range), can press well, can grab the odd goals here and there. But he doesn't excel in any specific categories.

So when the rest of the team is playing well, he adds a "feels good" factor. When the forwards are firing and the defence doesn't concede silly goals, we all enjoy his nice and smooth moves in the midfield and no one would care if he dwells on the ball a little bit. But when we're chasing the game, he won't be the one who will cruise past their midfield, or pull out a penetrative pass, let alone creating a chance or scoring a goal.

For a top team, his role will always be somewhere between a squad player and a player who is competing for a spot in the first xi. Only a nailed on starter for a midtable team.
