The FA have revealed what referee Paul Tierney said to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when booking the German during the Reds 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.Klopp was handed a yellow card by the official after celebrating Diogo Jotas late winner in the face of fourth official, John Brooks. Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss would later repeatedly criticise Tierney and accuse him of being biased against the Reds when speaking in his post-match interviews, while also insisting that what the referee said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay."Having admitted improper conduct, Klopp has been fined £75,000 and suspended from the touchline for two matches, with the second match suspended until the end of the next season on the condition that he does not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime, as punishment for his media comments.An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing. And in their written reasons, they included a transcription of what Tierney, who was micd up, said to Klopp when showing him a yellow card.Their report states: Mr Brooks contacted Mr Tierney and said: Jurgen Klopp has just run and celebrated in my face. I think its a yellow card mate, minimum.It is clear that Mr Brooks considered Mr Klopps conduct to be misplaced celebration rather than an aggressive or threatening move. Mr Tierney responded, saying that he had not seen what happened and needed advice whether the sanction should be a yellow or red card.The Video Assistant Referee reviewed the video footage and advised, Confirming yellow card. Confirming yellow card Jurgen Klopp.Armed with this confirmation Mr Tierney went to Mr Klopp and showed him a yellow card, saying: Right I have to show you yellow. it could be red, but I am going to show you yellow. He said yellow. We will give you the benefit of the doubt, dont do anything more.Mr Klopps frustrated reaction can be clearly seen in the video footage.Klopp is now set to be absent from the sidelines for Liverpools final home clash of the season with Aston Villa on Saturday as he serves his touchline ban. The German previously was absent from the sidelines for the Reds 3-1 victory over Southampton back in November after serving a previous touchline ban for his conduct during his sides 1-0 victory over Man City.