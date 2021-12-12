« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,329
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10040 on: Yesterday at 05:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:29:14 pm
And yet we politely accept an apology from the linesman for elbowing Robertson and he faces no further action.

I think LFC should write on their website:

"We accept the dugout ban and fine.

In totally unrelated news, the lfc officials and team will not be using the dugout. They all deeply respect the pgmol. All the activity in the game will happen on the touchline, away from the dugout. Jurgen Klopp, supporting and respecting the dugout ban, will not set foot in the dugout. Neither will anyone else.
Anyway, whats for lunch?
"

Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,614
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10041 on: Yesterday at 05:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:18:04 pm
Unfortunate, but could see it coming. The 2 games we need maximum points and Bobby's farewell.

No surprised from the FA.
It's only one game; the other is suspended
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,670
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10042 on: Yesterday at 05:38:43 pm »
Is he at least allowed pitchside after the game?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,019
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10043 on: Yesterday at 05:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:37:36 pm
It's only one game; the other is suspended

So just the last home game of the season?
Logged

macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,329
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10044 on: Yesterday at 05:43:53 pm »
Next time Tierney is appointed as a ref at Anfield, the club should set up a surprise pre game award ceremony and call Tierney to present him with an award.
A cheque for £75000 and a signed voucher from Klopp that he will not enter the dugout. Then Klopp to say into the mic "I have a problem with you. There. Said it and Already paid for it. Boom!
See you next game, twat. Bye"

Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,184
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10045 on: Yesterday at 05:46:53 pm »

'FA release what referee Paul Tierney said to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following touchline ban':-

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a two-game touchline ban and £75,000 fine for his media comments about referee Paul Tierney after Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fa-release-what-referee-paul-26943524?



a snippet...


'The FA have revealed what referee Paul Tierney said to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when booking the German during the Reds 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Klopp was handed a yellow card by the official after celebrating Diogo Jotas late winner in the face of fourth official, John Brooks. Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss would later repeatedly criticise Tierney and accuse him of being biased against the Reds when speaking in his post-match interviews, while also insisting that what the referee said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay."

Having admitted improper conduct, Klopp has been fined £75,000 and suspended from the touchline for two matches, with the second match suspended until the end of the next season on the condition that he does not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime, as punishment for his media comments.

An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing. And in their written reasons, they included a transcription of what Tierney, who was micd up, said to Klopp when showing him a yellow card.


Their report states: Mr Brooks contacted Mr Tierney and said: Jurgen Klopp has just run and celebrated in my face. I think its a yellow card mate, minimum.

It is clear that Mr Brooks considered Mr Klopps conduct to be misplaced celebration rather than an aggressive or threatening move. Mr Tierney responded, saying that he had not seen what happened and needed advice whether the sanction should be a yellow or red card.

The Video Assistant Referee reviewed the video footage and advised, Confirming yellow card. Confirming yellow card Jurgen Klopp.

Armed with this confirmation Mr Tierney went to Mr Klopp and showed him a yellow card, saying: RightI have to show you yellow. it could be red, but I am going to show you yellow. He said yellow. We will give you the benefit of the doubt, dont do anything more.

Mr Klopps frustrated reaction can be clearly seen in the video footage.


Klopp is now set to be absent from the sidelines for Liverpools final home clash of the season with Aston Villa on Saturday as he serves his touchline ban. The German previously was absent from the sidelines for the Reds 3-1 victory over Southampton back in November after serving a previous touchline ban for his conduct during his sides 1-0 victory over Man City.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,614
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10046 on: Yesterday at 05:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:42:32 pm
So just the last home game of the season?
Yes, the announcement is convenient in that the next game happens to be the last home game of the season, and the harder of the two remaining games.

Still, since they are adament that a ban was needed at least it's not carrying over into next season. And it's not a stadium ban so he will be present for the end of season revelries
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,019
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10047 on: Yesterday at 05:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:49:11 pm
Yes, the announcement is convenient in that the next game happens to be the last home game of the season, and the harder of the two remaining games.

Still, since they are adament that a ban was needed at least it's not carrying over into next season. And it's not a stadium ban so he will be present for the end of season revelries

Righto cheers. 

Plus Klopp said exactly what Tierney said there, so the FA proving Klopp right.
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,552
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10048 on: Yesterday at 05:56:02 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:46:53 pm
'FA release what referee Paul Tierney said to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following touchline ban':-

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a two-game touchline ban and £75,000 fine for his media comments about referee Paul Tierney after Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fa-release-what-referee-paul-26943524?



a snippet...


'The FA have revealed what referee Paul Tierney said to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when booking the German during the Reds 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Klopp was handed a yellow card by the official after celebrating Diogo Jotas late winner in the face of fourth official, John Brooks. Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss would later repeatedly criticise Tierney and accuse him of being biased against the Reds when speaking in his post-match interviews, while also insisting that what the referee said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay."

Having admitted improper conduct, Klopp has been fined £75,000 and suspended from the touchline for two matches, with the second match suspended until the end of the next season on the condition that he does not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime, as punishment for his media comments.

An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing. And in their written reasons, they included a transcription of what Tierney, who was micd up, said to Klopp when showing him a yellow card.


Their report states: Mr Brooks contacted Mr Tierney and said: Jurgen Klopp has just run and celebrated in my face. I think its a yellow card mate, minimum.

It is clear that Mr Brooks considered Mr Klopps conduct to be misplaced celebration rather than an aggressive or threatening move. Mr Tierney responded, saying that he had not seen what happened and needed advice whether the sanction should be a yellow or red card.

The Video Assistant Referee reviewed the video footage and advised, Confirming yellow card. Confirming yellow card Jurgen Klopp.

Armed with this confirmation Mr Tierney went to Mr Klopp and showed him a yellow card, saying: RightI have to show you yellow. it could be red, but I am going to show you yellow. He said yellow. We will give you the benefit of the doubt, dont do anything more.

Mr Klopps frustrated reaction can be clearly seen in the video footage.


Klopp is now set to be absent from the sidelines for Liverpools final home clash of the season with Aston Villa on Saturday as he serves his touchline ban. The German previously was absent from the sidelines for the Reds 3-1 victory over Southampton back in November after serving a previous touchline ban for his conduct during his sides 1-0 victory over Man City.'

So celebrating is a yellow card offence now?
Was Ped sanctioned for celebrating in the face of Liverpool players?

Also, since when was it within VAR remit to make judgement on yellow card offences?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:57:49 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,525
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10049 on: Yesterday at 06:08:14 pm »
What a complete and utter fucking joke. What is Klopp getting banned for? Can't get banned for a yellow card especially when everybody involved basically agreed it was a yellow card. Can't ban him for what he said after the match, because as has been mentioned the transcript confirms what a c*nt Tierney is and everything what Klopp said. Why is Tierney telling him, it could be a red, but he'll give him a yellow, when both the 4th assistant and VAR said it's a yellow. What a fucking joke this whole thing is... That's what we get for letting our players be elbowed by linos...
Logged

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,614
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10050 on: Yesterday at 06:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:56:02 pm
So celebrating is a yellow card offence now?
Was Ped sanctioned for celebrating in the face of Liverpool players?
Yeah refs are a precious bunch, easily outraged if they think their dignity has been compromised. It sometimes seems like they seem less bothered if the person in question isn't an absolute boss, beloved by the masses, who needs taking down a peg or two, in their opinion.

Quote
Also, since when was it within VAR remit to make judgement on yellow card offences?
If there's a question as to whether it should be a red then it's part of VARs remit to check. Who decided that it might be worth a red, however, is less clear.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10051 on: Yesterday at 06:30:39 pm »
Well they can't ban us . Next time that Manc c*nt referees our game we should let him know what a fuckin cheat he is.
Logged

edeyj

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • 1-2,1-2-3,1-2-3-4...5-0
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10052 on: Yesterday at 06:32:16 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Yesterday at 06:30:39 pm
Well they can't ban us . Next time that Manc c*nt referees our game we should let him know what a fuckin cheat he is.

Couldn't agree more.
Logged

Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,684
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10053 on: Today at 12:01:43 am »
Thats what happens when the club is soft as fuck. Opened our entire arsehole for the elbowing linesman, accepted the actual blatant lies in response from them and moved on. Then butt fucked once more after Klopp gets singled out for celebrating in front of a thin-skinned assistant.

Logged

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,351
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10054 on: Today at 07:38:26 am »
Klopp to be on kop surely. 90 mins of wall to wall noise. Or 90 mins of si senor.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,603
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10055 on: Today at 07:51:15 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:38:26 am
Klopp to be on kop surely. 90 mins of wall to wall noise. Or 90 mins of si senor.
That would be bloody brilliant and would be so Jurgen. Not sure how he'd hear whats being said in his earpiece though, and he'd be mobbed when we score.

He could do a stage dive from the back row, and everyone could pass him around like a human flag. 12,000 selfies might take a while though.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,897
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10056 on: Today at 10:25:26 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:29:14 pm
And yet we politely accept an apology from the linesman for elbowing Robertson and he faces no further action.

Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:01:43 am
Thats what happens when the club is soft as fuck. Opened our entire arsehole for the elbowing linesman, accepted the actual blatant lies in response from them and moved on. Then butt fucked once more after Klopp gets singled out for celebrating in front of a thin-skinned assistant.



We might as well stand in a field shouting at clouds as try to go against the FA/PL and PGMOL. Look at Taylors recent performance v Brentford at Anfield, they just do their best to fuck us over. We are one club out of twenty, until the rest get behind us, there is fuck all we can do.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10057 on: Today at 11:55:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:25:26 am
We might as well stand in a field shouting at clouds as try to go against the FA/PL and PGMOL. Look at Taylors recent performance v Brentford at Anfield, they just do their best to fuck us over. We are one club out of twenty, until the rest get behind us, there is fuck all we can do.


We could shine a light on the double standards and put together a showreel of all the times we have been fucked over.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,201
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10058 on: Today at 12:38:42 pm »
Quote
FA release contents of 'lengthy letter' Liverpool sent about Mohamed Salah treatment


Liverpool have written to the Football Association to demand answers over Mohamed Salah's treatment by referees over the course of the season.

At the centre of a contentious decision that went unpunished during Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last month, Salah was pulled back by defender Ben Davies but saw Paul Tierney take no action against the Welshman. Spurs then went up the other end of the pitch and scored, leaving Jurgen Klopp bemused on the touchline.

Liverpool would issue an instant response to Richarlison's goal, resulting in an emotional goal celebration and controversial post-match comments from Klopp regarding Tierney's officiating. Learning his punishment for his actions yesterday afternoon, the Reds' boss was fined £75,000 and handed a two-match touchline ban by the FA for his remarks.

Klopp received similar disciplinary action back in October, again caused by a challenge on Liverpool's No.11. Hauled to the ground by Bernardo Silva in the Reds' 1-0 victory over Manchester City, the Portuguese midfielder remarkably saw his tackle ignored by referee Anthony Taylor.

Making reference to these incidents in a letter to the FA, a statement read: "Liverpools letter continued, explaining its belief that Salah had not been treated fairly by a number of refereeing decisions during the season. Whilst making clear that it made no accusations against Mr Tierney, Liverpool pointed to the fact that the had been involved in what it considered to have been a number of questionable decisions involving the club. That, it said, had led to a degree of sensitivity regarding Mr Tierney."

Reportedly fouled every 98.8 minutes in the Premier League this season, this statistic pales into insignificance compared to Jack Grealish's figure of 27.2. Asked after Liverpool's triumph over Tottenham if this surprised him, Klopp said: "Yes, these stats are surprising. I know them [the statistics] as well. He has the ball constantly at his feet, Mo is a dribbler and scores an insane number of goals over the years and it is like this. How Mo deals with all of this, I don't know."

With the Silva decision taken into account and now this foul, it is the same punishment. I don't understand it. If nothing happens after that then it is done and dusted but we concede a goal 35 seconds after this incident."

https://www.liverpoolgecko.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fa-release-contents-lengthy-letter-26946347

Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 804
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10059 on: Today at 12:39:30 pm »
Hope they play "I fought the law'' at Anfield tomorrow.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,438
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10060 on: Today at 12:55:03 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:38:42 pm
https://www.liverpoolgecko.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fa-release-contents-lengthy-letter-26946347

So they are releasing contents of a letter but what are they doing about it.

Glad the club said something, but this has been going on for years, not just this year, hes treated differently to other players. Partly because he smiles and gets on with it rather than get into the refs face and shouts abuse at them like other players do. Which makes the whole thing utterly ridiculous, because Klopp goes to bat FOR Salah, and then gets fined and suspended. Yet STILL noithing is done. Round and round we go with this shit league and shit FA. They are punishing the wrong person in Klopp, its the officials who need demoting and re-training.
Logged
