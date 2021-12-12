« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10040
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:29:14 pm
And yet we politely accept an apology from the linesman for elbowing Robertson and he faces no further action.

I think LFC should write on their website:

"We accept the dugout ban and fine.

In totally unrelated news, the lfc officials and team will not be using the dugout. They all deeply respect the pgmol. All the activity in the game will happen on the touchline, away from the dugout. Jurgen Klopp, supporting and respecting the dugout ban, will not set foot in the dugout. Neither will anyone else.
Anyway, whats for lunch?
"

"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10041
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:18:04 pm
Unfortunate, but could see it coming. The 2 games we need maximum points and Bobby's farewell.

No surprised from the FA.
It's only one game; the other is suspended
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10042
Is he at least allowed pitchside after the game?
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10043
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:37:36 pm
It's only one game; the other is suspended

So just the last home game of the season?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10044
Next time Tierney is appointed as a ref at Anfield, the club should set up a surprise pre game award ceremony and call Tierney to present him with an award.
A cheque for £75000 and a signed voucher from Klopp that he will not enter the dugout. Then Klopp to say into the mic "I have a problem with you. There. Said it and Already paid for it. Boom!
See you next game, twat. Bye"

"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10045

'FA release what referee Paul Tierney said to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following touchline ban':-

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a two-game touchline ban and £75,000 fine for his media comments about referee Paul Tierney after Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fa-release-what-referee-paul-26943524?



a snippet...


'The FA have revealed what referee Paul Tierney said to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when booking the German during the Reds 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Klopp was handed a yellow card by the official after celebrating Diogo Jotas late winner in the face of fourth official, John Brooks. Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss would later repeatedly criticise Tierney and accuse him of being biased against the Reds when speaking in his post-match interviews, while also insisting that what the referee said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay."

Having admitted improper conduct, Klopp has been fined £75,000 and suspended from the touchline for two matches, with the second match suspended until the end of the next season on the condition that he does not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime, as punishment for his media comments.

An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing. And in their written reasons, they included a transcription of what Tierney, who was micd up, said to Klopp when showing him a yellow card.


Their report states: Mr Brooks contacted Mr Tierney and said: Jurgen Klopp has just run and celebrated in my face. I think its a yellow card mate, minimum.

It is clear that Mr Brooks considered Mr Klopps conduct to be misplaced celebration rather than an aggressive or threatening move. Mr Tierney responded, saying that he had not seen what happened and needed advice whether the sanction should be a yellow or red card.

The Video Assistant Referee reviewed the video footage and advised, Confirming yellow card. Confirming yellow card Jurgen Klopp.

Armed with this confirmation Mr Tierney went to Mr Klopp and showed him a yellow card, saying: RightI have to show you yellow. it could be red, but I am going to show you yellow. He said yellow. We will give you the benefit of the doubt, dont do anything more.

Mr Klopps frustrated reaction can be clearly seen in the video footage.


Klopp is now set to be absent from the sidelines for Liverpools final home clash of the season with Aston Villa on Saturday as he serves his touchline ban. The German previously was absent from the sidelines for the Reds 3-1 victory over Southampton back in November after serving a previous touchline ban for his conduct during his sides 1-0 victory over Man City.'
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10046
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:42:32 pm
So just the last home game of the season?
Yes, the announcement is convenient in that the next game happens to be the last home game of the season, and the harder of the two remaining games.

Still, since they are adament that a ban was needed at least it's not carrying over into next season. And it's not a stadium ban so he will be present for the end of season revelries
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10047
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:49:11 pm
Yes, the announcement is convenient in that the next game happens to be the last home game of the season, and the harder of the two remaining games.

Still, since they are adament that a ban was needed at least it's not carrying over into next season. And it's not a stadium ban so he will be present for the end of season revelries

Righto cheers. 

Plus Klopp said exactly what Tierney said there, so the FA proving Klopp right.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10048
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:46:53 pm
'FA release what referee Paul Tierney said to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following touchline ban':-

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a two-game touchline ban and £75,000 fine for his media comments about referee Paul Tierney after Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fa-release-what-referee-paul-26943524?



a snippet...


'The FA have revealed what referee Paul Tierney said to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when booking the German during the Reds 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Klopp was handed a yellow card by the official after celebrating Diogo Jotas late winner in the face of fourth official, John Brooks. Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss would later repeatedly criticise Tierney and accuse him of being biased against the Reds when speaking in his post-match interviews, while also insisting that what the referee said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay."

Having admitted improper conduct, Klopp has been fined £75,000 and suspended from the touchline for two matches, with the second match suspended until the end of the next season on the condition that he does not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime, as punishment for his media comments.

An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing. And in their written reasons, they included a transcription of what Tierney, who was micd up, said to Klopp when showing him a yellow card.


Their report states: Mr Brooks contacted Mr Tierney and said: Jurgen Klopp has just run and celebrated in my face. I think its a yellow card mate, minimum.

It is clear that Mr Brooks considered Mr Klopps conduct to be misplaced celebration rather than an aggressive or threatening move. Mr Tierney responded, saying that he had not seen what happened and needed advice whether the sanction should be a yellow or red card.

The Video Assistant Referee reviewed the video footage and advised, Confirming yellow card. Confirming yellow card Jurgen Klopp.

Armed with this confirmation Mr Tierney went to Mr Klopp and showed him a yellow card, saying: RightI have to show you yellow. it could be red, but I am going to show you yellow. He said yellow. We will give you the benefit of the doubt, dont do anything more.

Mr Klopps frustrated reaction can be clearly seen in the video footage.


Klopp is now set to be absent from the sidelines for Liverpools final home clash of the season with Aston Villa on Saturday as he serves his touchline ban. The German previously was absent from the sidelines for the Reds 3-1 victory over Southampton back in November after serving a previous touchline ban for his conduct during his sides 1-0 victory over Man City.'

So celebrating is a yellow card offence now?
Was Ped sanctioned for celebrating in the face of Liverpool players?

Also, since when was it within VAR remit to make judgement on yellow card offences?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10049
What a complete and utter fucking joke. What is Klopp getting banned for? Can't get banned for a yellow card especially when everybody involved basically agreed it was a yellow card. Can't ban him for what he said after the match, because as has been mentioned the transcript confirms what a c*nt Tierney is and everything what Klopp said. Why is Tierney telling him, it could be a red, but he'll give him a yellow, when both the 4th assistant and VAR said it's a yellow. What a fucking joke this whole thing is... That's what we get for letting our players be elbowed by linos...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10050
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:56:02 pm
So celebrating is a yellow card offence now?
Was Ped sanctioned for celebrating in the face of Liverpool players?
Yeah refs are a precious bunch, easily outraged if they think their dignity has been compromised. It sometimes seems like they seem less bothered if the person in question isn't an absolute boss, beloved by the masses, who needs taking down a peg or two, in their opinion.

Quote
Also, since when was it within VAR remit to make judgement on yellow card offences?
If there's a question as to whether it should be a red then it's part of VARs remit to check. Who decided that it might be worth a red, however, is less clear.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10051
Well they can't ban us . Next time that Manc c*nt referees our game we should let him know what a fuckin cheat he is.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10052
Quote from: redalways on Today at 06:30:39 pm
Well they can't ban us . Next time that Manc c*nt referees our game we should let him know what a fuckin cheat he is.

Couldn't agree more.
