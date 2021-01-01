« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Legends thread  (Read 28607 times)

Offline Red Beret

  Red Beret
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #440 on: Today at 06:18:14 pm »
Where was this Liverpool when we were playing United? :D


Good result though. Normally these affairs tend to end in draw, so getting the win is nice!

YNWA Sven!
Cracking Left Foot

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #441 on: Today at 06:26:48 pm »
Just got back, cracking day and lovely to see Sven looking so happy
FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #442 on: Today at 06:29:05 pm »
Only time someone who has managed England and 'Liverpool' Loved at Anfield 😄
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #443 on: Today at 07:02:14 pm »
Sven comes across as a proper, genuinely nice bloke. Glad the club could give him a day to make him smile, and boy did he smile!
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #444 on: Today at 07:35:11 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:02:14 pm
Sven comes across as a proper, genuinely nice bloke. Glad the club could give him a day to make him smile, and boy did he smile!

Think after the Portugal defeat in 2006 he did a press conference and urged the media not to scapegoat Rooney for his red card. Think he said look after him or something similar. Could have easily thrown him under the bus and blamed him for the defeat.

Contrast that with Hodgson and that whole I dont know why they wanted me to be here after hed got England knocked out by Iceland.

Good man Sven.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #445 on: Today at 07:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:35:11 pm
Think after the Portugal defeat in 2006 he did a press conference and urged the media not to scapegoat Rooney for his red card. Think he said look after him or something similar. Could have easily thrown him under the bus and blamed him for the defeat.

Contrast that with Hodgson and that whole I dont know why they wanted me to be here after hed got England knocked out by Iceland.

Good man Sven.

Ah, Hodgson. Dodging responsibility since 1974.
thaddeus

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #446 on: Today at 07:45:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:49:17 pm
Brilliant.  Thanks for all the content Jason  :wellin

I've not followed our legends team at all before so are they always that star studded or was there a special effort for Sven?  I hope he had a fantastic day.

It was a bit weird seeing Torres and Cisse with boring haircuts  ;D
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #447 on: Today at 07:52:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 07:45:25 pm
Brilliant.  Thanks for all the content Jason  :wellin

I've not followed our legends team at all before so are they always that star studded or was there a special effort for Sven? I hope he had a fantastic day.

It was a bit weird seeing Torres and Cisse with boring haircuts  ;D

I took the kids to the Bayern and Man Utd legends games, they've seen Rush, Fowler, Gerrard, Owen, Xabi, Garcia, Maxi, Skrtel, Henchoz and Dudek as well as the likes of Sinama Pongolle, James, Westerveld, Kvarme, Gonzalez.

Gonna be great when Sadio, Mo, Suarez turn out for them

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #448 on: Today at 07:53:54 pm »
Pretty much any player who has played for us since the 90's has done a Legends game for us.
Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #449 on: Today at 08:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:35:11 pm
Think after the Portugal defeat in 2006 he did a press conference and urged the media not to scapegoat Rooney for his red card. Think he said look after him or something similar. Could have easily thrown him under the bus and blamed him for the defeat.


Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #450 on: Today at 08:26:15 pm »
