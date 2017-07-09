Brilliant. Thanks for all the content Jason
I've not followed our legends team at all before so are they always that star studded or was there a special effort for Sven? I hope he had a fantastic day.
It was a bit weird seeing Torres and Cisse with boring haircuts
I took the kids to the Bayern and Man Utd legends games, they've seen Rush, Fowler, Gerrard, Owen, Xabi, Garcia, Maxi, Skrtel, Henchoz and Dudek as well as the likes of Sinama Pongolle, James, Westerveld, Kvarme, Gonzalez.
Gonna be great when Sadio, Mo, Suarez turn out for them