Author Topic: Liverpool Legends thread

Offline Red Beret

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 06:18:14 pm »
Where was this Liverpool when we were playing United? :D


Good result though. Normally these affairs tend to end in draw, so getting the win is nice!

YNWA Sven!
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 06:26:48 pm »
Just got back, cracking day and lovely to see Sven looking so happy
Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,771
  From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 06:29:05 pm »
Only time someone who has managed England and 'Liverpool' Loved at Anfield 😄
Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,913
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 07:02:14 pm »
Sven comes across as a proper, genuinely nice bloke. Glad the club could give him a day to make him smile, and boy did he smile!
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,143
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 07:35:11 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:02:14 pm
Sven comes across as a proper, genuinely nice bloke. Glad the club could give him a day to make him smile, and boy did he smile!

Think after the Portugal defeat in 2006 he did a press conference and urged the media not to scapegoat Rooney for his red card. Think he said look after him or something similar. Could have easily thrown him under the bus and blamed him for the defeat.

Contrast that with Hodgson and that whole I dont know why they wanted me to be here after hed got England knocked out by Iceland.

Good man Sven.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 07:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:35:11 pm
Think after the Portugal defeat in 2006 he did a press conference and urged the media not to scapegoat Rooney for his red card. Think he said look after him or something similar. Could have easily thrown him under the bus and blamed him for the defeat.

Contrast that with Hodgson and that whole I dont know why they wanted me to be here after hed got England knocked out by Iceland.

Good man Sven.

Ah, Hodgson. Dodging responsibility since 1974.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,673
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 07:45:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:49:17 pm
...
Brilliant.  Thanks for all the content Jason  :wellin

I've not followed our legends team at all before so are they always that star studded or was there a special effort for Sven?  I hope he had a fantastic day.

It was a bit weird seeing Torres and Cisse with boring haircuts  ;D
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,199
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 07:52:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 07:45:25 pm
Brilliant.  Thanks for all the content Jason  :wellin

I've not followed our legends team at all before so are they always that star studded or was there a special effort for Sven? I hope he had a fantastic day.

It was a bit weird seeing Torres and Cisse with boring haircuts  ;D

I took the kids to the Bayern and Man Utd legends games, they've seen Rush, Fowler, Gerrard, Owen, Xabi, Garcia, Maxi, Skrtel, Henchoz and Dudek as well as the likes of Sinama Pongolle, James, Westerveld, Kvarme, Gonzalez.

Gonna be great when Sadio, Mo, Suarez turn out for them

Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,843
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 07:53:54 pm »
Pretty much any player who has played for us since the 90's has done a Legends game for us.
Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,740
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 08:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:35:11 pm
Think after the Portugal defeat in 2006 he did a press conference and urged the media not to scapegoat Rooney for his red card. Think he said look after him or something similar. Could have easily thrown him under the bus and blamed him for the defeat.


Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 08:26:15 pm »
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,983
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 08:37:14 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 04:53:42 pm
Had his name sung by the Kop when he was back the first time for the Stevie vs Carra charity match. I think that was the moment. And rightly so, I think...

I was on the kop for that game 😁
Offline disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,509
  Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 08:46:52 pm »
I get chills thinking about what it must have been like for Sven coming out onto the pitch before the game today, imagine how he must have felt. I hope we can win another trophy or two for him and his dad to enjoy. Besides all the good the foundation does for the less privileged in society and former players from our glory days this has been the best part of them. Hope the players all enjoy a great night in the city.
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,080
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 08:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:35:11 pm
Think after the Portugal defeat in 2006 he did a press conference and urged the media not to scapegoat Rooney for his red card. Think he said look after him or something similar. Could have easily thrown him under the bus and blamed him for the defeat.

Contrast that with Hodgson and that whole I dont know why they wanted me to be here after hed got England knocked out by Iceland.

Good man Sven.
All of that is 100% correct, you've decent memory for an old man Nick.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,143
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 08:56:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:52:41 pm
All of that is 100% correct, you've decent memory for an old man Nick.

Thanks Uncle John.
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,080
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 08:58:38 pm »
 ;D
Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  Up the Red Men
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 09:04:53 pm »
It was feel good all round. Great to see Torres get a goal back in the LFC shirt and being loved again. But highlight is Sven and him being able to manage the mighty red men. YNWA.
Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 09:24:30 pm »
Torres is an absolute legend - weird take by some in here with all the hate.

When he left, we were the snidiest club on the fucking planet, run by two useless mercenaries, and managed by a fucking owl.

That odious prick Purslow had been acting the c*nt for a year and helping his mate, the legend that was Carragher, get a final fat pay off in the midst of all the financial mayhem the club was embroiled in.

Dont blame him one bit for leaving.

Short memories some have.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,375
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm »
Offline Tedspace

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 09:40:34 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 07:45:25 pm
Brilliant.  Thanks for all the content Jason  :wellin

I've not followed our legends team at all before so are they always that star studded or was there a special effort for Sven?  I hope he had a fantastic day.

It was a bit weird seeing Torres and Cisse with boring haircuts  ;D


Add Martin Skrtel to the boring haircut crew as well  ;D
Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,303
  We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:26:15 pm
Shed a little tear at this.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/23/sven-goran-eriksson-savours-huge-memory-in-life-at-liverpool

Quote
It is not the first time Eriksson has taken charge of the home team at Anfield, leading England to victory over Finland in 2001, defeating Paraguay a year later in a friendly and Uruguay in 2006. He finishes with a perfect record in the home dugout.

Of course, in an ideal scenario, he'd have another 6 chances to lose that record but savour what you have...
Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,091
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 09:24:30 pm
Torres is an absolute legend - weird take by some in here with all the hate.

When he left, we were the snidiest club on the fucking planet, run by two useless mercenaries, and managed by a fucking owl.

That odious prick Purslow had been acting the c*nt for a year and helping his mate, the legend that was Carragher, get a final fat pay off in the midst of all the financial mayhem the club was embroiled in.

Dont blame him one bit for leaving.

Short memories some have.
So instead of hating Torres you shift the hate onto another legend for us  ;D Classic RAWK

I don't think he really deserves hate though. He did himself more dirty with the Chelsea move than anyone. He may not have been the same player as he was previously but I think he would have been better staying here up front with Suarez than he was for Chelsea.

He ended up playing more games for Chelsea than he did us is the mad stat. A lot less goals though!
Offline disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,509
  Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 11:12:45 pm »
I don't blame him for leaving either but I think people rightly have a problem with where he left too and some of the shit he came out with afterwards. As for being a legend, he wouldn't be in my book anyway because he never won anything here, and when the chips were down he certainly never produced. It's all about opinions though and those days are in the past. Will say one thing about him though, bounce in a minute ... what a song that was for those couple of years. Been a few good ones since but nothing close really as far as player songs go.
Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 11:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 09:24:30 pm
Torres is an absolute legend - weird take by some in here with all the hate.

When he left, we were the snidiest club on the fucking planet, run by two useless mercenaries, and managed by a fucking owl.

That odious prick Purslow had been acting the c*nt for a year and helping his mate, the legend that was Carragher, get a final fat pay off in the midst of all the financial mayhem the club was embroiled in.

Dont blame him one bit for leaving.

Short memories some have.



I dont disagree with you on the Torres hate, but your timeline is a bit off. Nando left for Chelsea just after Kenny was appointed by FSG. Hed gone through the whole shitshow with H&G, and Hodgson had already been sacked when he was sold. I imagine his head was completely burned out by January 2011, and I dont blame him for wanting to get away, but I did resent him for a while for not giving Kenny a chance. Plus Id have loved to have him and Suarez up front together.
I think he knows he made a mistake going to Chelsea, and it ended up working out alright for us. It was nice to see him playing again today at any rate
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,201
  Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm »
Imagine prime Torres and Suarez together, Stevie just behind them

Unfortunately we had broken Fernando by then, cashed in and spent the proceeds. It probably wouldnt have worked anyway. I wonder what Kennys second coming would have been like given free rein?
Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,025
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #465 on: Today at 12:00:54 am »
Torres was 100% right for leaving under the circumstances. I have no problem with him or any of the others leaving and some of them left under worse circumstances. People need to grow up about this stuff.

Except for owen cause he's clearly a c*nt..
Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,809
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #466 on: Today at 01:47:47 am »
Just watched the highlights. God it's really hard to hate Torres isn't it, even though he broke my heart.

I wonder if my softening perspective on him has a lot to do with him being pretty terrible as soon as he left LFC. Would I have forgiven so easily if he went from strength to strength and won trophy after trophy with Chelsea, becoming a legend for them in his own right? I doubt it.
Online Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,402
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #467 on: Today at 02:13:04 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:47:47 am
Just watched the highlights. God it's really hard to hate Torres isn't it, even though he broke my heart.
Yeah, can't hate Nando any more - haven't for years. Broke my heart too, but despite winning more there, it's clear he loves us over Chelsea. Too many amazing memories of him to hold a grudge still.  :)

Glad we got the win and that Sven got to meet Jurgen beforehand. Hope he enjoyed every second of it, and that he can see the club win another trophy or two!
