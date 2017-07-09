I don't blame him for leaving either but I think people rightly have a problem with where he left too and some of the shit he came out with afterwards. As for being a legend, he wouldn't be in my book anyway because he never won anything here, and when the chips were down he certainly never produced. It's all about opinions though and those days are in the past. Will say one thing about him though, bounce in a minute ... what a song that was for those couple of years. Been a few good ones since but nothing close really as far as player songs go.