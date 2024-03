Sven comes across as a proper, genuinely nice bloke. Glad the club could give him a day to make him smile, and boy did he smile!



Think after the Portugal defeat in 2006 he did a press conference and urged the media not to scapegoat Rooney for his red card. Think he said “look after him” or something similar. Could have easily thrown him under the bus and blamed him for the defeat.Contrast that with Hodgson and that whole “I don’t know why they wanted me to be here” after he’d got England knocked out by Iceland.Good man Sven.