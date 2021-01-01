« previous next »
Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Don't think any match I've been to before Sunday is good enough for this thread, but I'll be able to tell my grandkids I was at this one  ;D

I saw us beat them 4-0 (Beardsley hat trick), but thats smallfry now!
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
It is clear from some of your comments :

The past = yesterday
The future = tomorrow

It is slightly richer than that.
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
My memory is a bit jaded but I was spoiled for the first 3 games I ever went to as an 11yr old.

March 84 - Maine Rd for the Milk Cup final replay. I say my memory is a bit jaded as I remember that all of the media and press coverage up to the final and the replay was about it being "friendly" and that fans were sat mixed together in places - perhaps somebody can confirm this. Either way the blue mood changed once Souness beat fat Nev from outside the box on the turn. :)

April 84 - At home to West Ham 6-0 - Rush 2, Dalglish, Souness 2 and Whelan.  Tore them a new one and I went home on such a high only to be gutted when we lost to Stoke and then listened on the radio (the original stream) as we nervously drew with Leicester.

October 84 - Benfica at home - Rush Hat-trick ! (Question, did home European games have away fans in a different part of the ground? I remember we were seated in the Anny Rd end where away fans are always sat now. I've argued with my brother but he was 9 and says he can't remember. Anyone?)
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
My memory is a bit jaded but I was spoiled for the first 3 games I ever went to as an 11yr old.

March 84 - Maine Rd for the Milk Cup final replay. I say my memory is a bit jaded as I remember that all of the media and press coverage up to the final and the replay was about it being "friendly" and that fans were sat mixed together in places - perhaps somebody can confirm this. Either way the blue mood changed once Souness beat fat Nev from outside the box on the turn. :)

April 84 - At home to West Ham 6-0 - Rush 2, Dalglish, Souness 2 and Whelan.  Tore them a new one and I went home on such a high only to be gutted when we lost to Stoke and then listened on the radio (the original stream) as we nervously drew with Leicester.

October 84 - Benfica at home - Rush Hat-trick ! (Question, did home European games have away fans in a different part of the ground? I remember we were seated in the Anny Rd end where away fans are always sat now. I've argued with my brother but he was 9 and says he can't remember. Anyone?)

Youre right, the away fans used to be on the other side, next to the Kemlyn Road /  Kenny Dalglish stand
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
^ west ham fans started doing the Hokey Pokey at about 4-0  ;D

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
I consider myself very lucky to have been at Anfield through the late 60s,70s and 80s and for most of the big games . I don't go very often these days, not least because it's not easy to get a ticket when I come home. The last time I stood on the Kop stands out though. It was the 3-3 draw with United after trailing 3-0. I think it was in 1994. Coming back from 3-0 down felt like a win
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Middlesborough away 1981...midweek few weeks before Paris...about 25/30 Liverpool fans there....rest of you just glory hunters!!
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Middlesborough away 1981...midweek few weeks before Paris...about 25/30 Liverpool fans there....rest of you just glory hunters!!

I was one of the 25/30. Then again it was only an hour down the A19 for me. Stuck in that godforsaken corner of Ayresome Park, never the best of aways Middlesbrough.
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
I was sat behind Salah in the Main Stand for his thunder-bastard against Chelsea in 2019.

Breath-taking
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
I was sat behind Salah in the Main Stand for his thunder-bastard against Chelsea in 2019.

Breath-taking

Me too, right behind it. His song was fucking deafening after that all round the ground. Got to the 2nd to last game on the standing kop too. 1-1 with Coventry I think, my only time in the Kop.
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Wolves away last game of the 76 season. Epic night. Too much happened to explain to youngsters in a few lines. Would take a few chapters of a book.
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
I consider myself very lucky to have been at Anfield through the late 60s,70s and 80s and for most of the big games . I don't go very often these days, not least because it's not easy to get a ticket when I come home. The last time I stood on the Kop stands out though. It was the 3-3 draw with United after trailing 3-0. I think it was in 1994. Coming back from 3-0 down felt like a win
I was middle of the Kop for that one. A great draw! They went 0-3 up quite early on but kicking towards the Kop we were back to 2-3 by half time. Ruddock with the equaliser in the second half.

I was in the same spec for the 3-3 a few years earlier too, 1988? This time a draw that felt like a defeat as we were 3-1 up at one stage and had a great side of course. A team that werent in the habit of letting leads slip.

Couldnt tell you which one it was, but before one United game, thered been a story about Bryan Robson flashing in a pub. So the Kop sang Robson Robson Show us yer dick.
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
I was middle of the Kop for that one. A great draw! They went 0-3 up quite early on but kicking towards the Kop we were back to 2-3 by half time. Ruddock with the equaliser in the second half.

I was in the same spec for the 3-3 a few years earlier too, 1988? This time a draw that felt like a defeat as we were 3-1 up at one stage and had a great side of course. A team that werent in the habit of letting leads slip.

Couldnt tell you which one it was, but before one United game, thered been a story about Bryan Robson flashing in a pub. So the Kop sang Robson Robson Show us yer dick.


Sky used image of the Kop that night for years as part of intro.. all the flairs looked like Hell....last game of the old Kop v the Mancs...brilliant atmosphere...pity we didn't win 4-3...but lets face it your never gonna see seven goals in a game v the Mancs at Anfield.....
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Liverpool 4 - 0 Real Madrid

Not just the score next week but I was there in 2009 :)
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
v Auxerre in the 1991 UEFA Cup

One of our first seasons back in Europe....2-0 down from the first leg.....won 3-0....Mark Walters racing through from the half way, late on to score the third

Stadium was only about 2 thirds full but was as good an atmosphere as I've ever experienced.
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Like a few have said that 3 - 3 against United . The first Newcastle 4 - 3 and of course Istanbul .  Iam sure there's more .  Oh. The 5 - 0 against Forest in 88.
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Like a few have said that 3 - 3 against United . The first Newcastle 4 - 3 and of course Istanbul .  Iam sure there's more .  Oh. The 5 - 0 against Forest in 88.

That Forest 5-0 was my best as a kid I think. Sme season I also went to the 2-0s against Everton and Arsenal, both of which had some pretty famous goals (Aldridge v Arsenal after McMahon had sprinted to keep the ball in play, Beardsley v Everton).

The 2-0 v Roma on Houlliers return is a (semi) forgotten one as well.
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Couldnt tell you which one it was, but before one United game, thered been a story about Bryan Robson flashing in a pub. So the Kop sang Robson Robson Show us yer dick.

I remember being at a game around then probably the same one. It was after Clayton Blackmore had the 'incident' in the Caribbean. From memory, he was accused of rape but the victim later said it was all a dream or something, amid rumours of her coming into money. Chants I remember from that game, the Celtic/Rangers chant changed to Flasher/Rapist, There's only one team of perverts and Pervert United.
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
That Forest 5-0 was my best as a kid I think. Sme season I also went to the 2-0s against Everton and Arsenal, both of which had some pretty famous goals (Aldridge v Arsenal after McMahon had sprinted to keep the ball in play, Beardsley v Everton).

The 2-0 v Roma on Houlliers return is a (semi) forgotten one as well.


The 5-0 is the best I've ever seen in terms of football quality. The 4-3 against Newcastle, the 3-3 against Man United and the St Etienne game were maybe the best Anfield experiences in terms of raw excitement and atmosphere. I saw them all from the Kop. No coincidence that all three were night matches.

Best league away games for me are Wolves '76, the 0-5 at Goodison, and the Boxing Day thrashing of Man United in '78. Though I have very happy memories of the 1-6 demolition of Coventry when Kenny won his last title. Glorious hot day, John Barnes proving - yet again - that he was the world's greatest footballer. 
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
The Divock Origi Merseyside Derby winner! What a celebration at the end. So much fun, even on the services all the way back home, people were singing haha.
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
I remember being at a game around then probably the same one. It was after Clayton Blackmore had the 'incident' in the Caribbean. From memory, he was accused of rape but the victim later said it was all a dream or something, amid rumours of her coming into money. Chants I remember from that game, the Celtic/Rangers chant changed to Flasher/Rapist, There's only one team of perverts and Pervert United.
Yep, remember all of them :D  Couldve been that 88 3-3.

Fuckin Strachan eh. Spoilt a great day!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=reqenUO2uzs

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
My first match set a high bar. 6-0 vs Norwich at Anfield, evening KO, Feb 1979.

Scorers: Dalglish (2), Johnson (2), Kennedy A., Kennedy R. So not *quite* the brace by three different goalscorers a la Sunday. But a brace by three different surnames, so I'm having that.

The magic of walking out onto the main stand and seeing the vibrant green of the floodlit pitch is a memory that has always stayed with me - even more than the goals, which, to be honest, I've forgotten.

40 years later, my first match with my daughter was also an evening KO vs Norwich. We were 4-0 up at half-time. Could it happen again? Er, no - it ended 4-1. But that season didn't go too badly for us, did it?

Other favourites were *that* 3-3 vs Man Utd (the Clough Comeback? the Ruddock Revival?) and the last match I ever saw with my Dad - 5-2 vs Roma in the 2018 CL semi first leg.

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Wolves away last game of the 76 season. Epic night. Too much happened to explain to youngsters in a few lines. Would take a few chapters of a book.

I was listening on the radio. It was torture. Then ecstasy.

I recall the commentator saying the LFC fans were keeping the ball (and not returning it) when it went into the crowd. Not to waste time, but as a souvenir. Do you remember that?
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Yep, remember all of them :D  Couldve been that 88 3-3.

Fuckin Strachan eh. Spoilt a great day!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=reqenUO2uzs
Too late for a VAR review, Nicol was miles onside at the end. 35 years ago and the Mancs were still getting all the decisions. Some things never change :-)
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
I'm fortunate and blessed to have been to some special nights. Most memorable for me would be:

- Might have been the Kiev season but the I was in Kop end against Roma and Man City for the Champions League. Both were electric atmospheres
- 4-0 vs Barca at Anfield, in the Kop. No words needed.
- Champions League final win in Madrid
- Both Wembley finals last year
- 7-0 vs Utd

There are more but these ones stand out the most to me.

I remember when I first started going, I used to get the student prices as I was under 21 and we were in the Europa League. I'm 29 now and pay a fortune  ;D
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
I was listening on the radio. It was torture. Then ecstasy.

I recall the commentator saying the LFC fans were keeping the ball (and not returning it) when it went into the crowd. Not to waste time, but as a souvenir. Do you remember that?

So much happened that night inc the gates getting forced open and literally thousands pouring in. The mass pitch invasion at the end and the five hour traffic jam back to Liverpool. Also our fans taking over the DJ room and making announcements. So quite likely we were keeping the ball as well 😀
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
So much happened that night inc the gates getting forced open and literally thousands pouring in. The mass pitch invasion at the end and the five hour traffic jam back to Liverpool. Also our fans taking over the DJ room and making announcements. So quite likely we were keeping the ball as well 😀

I read that and thought the pitch was full of Scousers playing tiki-taka...
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
The nineties werent great for but I loved it . The United 3-3 the Newcastle games , Fowler etc . Got my ST in the Kop in 95 was 17 .
