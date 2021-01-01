My first match set a high bar. 6-0 vs Norwich at Anfield, evening KO, Feb 1979.
Scorers: Dalglish (2), Johnson (2), Kennedy A., Kennedy R. So not *quite* the brace by three different goalscorers a la Sunday. But a brace by three different surnames, so I'm having that.
The magic of walking out onto the main stand and seeing the vibrant green of the floodlit pitch is a memory that has always stayed with me - even more than the goals, which, to be honest, I've forgotten.
40 years later, my first match with my daughter was also an evening KO vs Norwich. We were 4-0 up at half-time. Could it happen again? Er, no - it ended 4-1. But that season didn't go too badly for us, did it?
Other favourites were *that* 3-3 vs Man Utd (the Clough Comeback? the Ruddock Revival?) and the last match I ever saw with my Dad - 5-2 vs Roma in the 2018 CL semi first leg.