My memory is a bit jaded but I was spoiled for the first 3 games I ever went to as an 11yr old.March 84 - Maine Rd for the Milk Cup final replay. I say my memory is a bit jaded as I remember that all of the media and press coverage up to the final and the replay was about it being "friendly" and that fans were sat mixed together in places - perhaps somebody can confirm this. Either way the blue mood changed once Souness beat fat Nev from outside the box on the turn.April 84 - At home to West Ham 6-0 - Rush 2, Dalglish, Souness 2 and Whelan. Tore them a new one and I went home on such a high only to be gutted when we lost to Stoke and then listened on the radio (the original stream) as we nervously drew with Leicester.October 84 - Benfica at home - Rush Hat-trick ! (Question, did home European games have away fans in a different part of the ground? I remember we were seated in the Anny Rd end where away fans are always sat now. I've argued with my brother but he was 9 and says he can't remember. Anyone?)