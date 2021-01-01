« previous next »
Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Reply #240
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:40:17 pm
Don't think any match I've been to before Sunday is good enough for this thread, but I'll be able to tell my grandkids I was at this one  ;D

I saw us beat them 4-0 (Beardsley hat trick), but thats smallfry now!
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Reply #241
It is clear from some of your comments :

The past = yesterday
The future = tomorrow

It is slightly richer than that.
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Reply #242
My memory is a bit jaded but I was spoiled for the first 3 games I ever went to as an 11yr old.

March 84 - Maine Rd for the Milk Cup final replay. I say my memory is a bit jaded as I remember that all of the media and press coverage up to the final and the replay was about it being "friendly" and that fans were sat mixed together in places - perhaps somebody can confirm this. Either way the blue mood changed once Souness beat fat Nev from outside the box on the turn. :)

April 84 - At home to West Ham 6-0 - Rush 2, Dalglish, Souness 2 and Whelan.  Tore them a new one and I went home on such a high only to be gutted when we lost to Stoke and then listened on the radio (the original stream) as we nervously drew with Leicester.

October 84 - Benfica at home - Rush Hat-trick ! (Question, did home European games have away fans in a different part of the ground? I remember we were seated in the Anny Rd end where away fans are always sat now. I've argued with my brother but he was 9 and says he can't remember. Anyone?)
