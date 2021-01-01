« previous next »
Crosby Nick

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Yesterday at 08:03:56 pm
Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:40:17 pm
Don't think any match I've been to before Sunday is good enough for this thread, but I'll be able to tell my grandkids I was at this one  ;D

I saw us beat them 4-0 (Beardsley hat trick), but thats smallfry now!
mickl

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Yesterday at 10:56:43 pm
It is clear from some of your comments :

The past = yesterday
The future = tomorrow

It is slightly richer than that.
DTRed

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Today at 02:08:34 am
My memory is a bit jaded but I was spoiled for the first 3 games I ever went to as an 11yr old.

March 84 - Maine Rd for the Milk Cup final replay. I say my memory is a bit jaded as I remember that all of the media and press coverage up to the final and the replay was about it being "friendly" and that fans were sat mixed together in places - perhaps somebody can confirm this. Either way the blue mood changed once Souness beat fat Nev from outside the box on the turn. :)

April 84 - At home to West Ham 6-0 - Rush 2, Dalglish, Souness 2 and Whelan.  Tore them a new one and I went home on such a high only to be gutted when we lost to Stoke and then listened on the radio (the original stream) as we nervously drew with Leicester.

October 84 - Benfica at home - Rush Hat-trick ! (Question, did home European games have away fans in a different part of the ground? I remember we were seated in the Anny Rd end where away fans are always sat now. I've argued with my brother but he was 9 and says he can't remember. Anyone?)
Huytonian

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Today at 08:36:20 am
DTRed on Today at 02:08:34 am
My memory is a bit jaded but I was spoiled for the first 3 games I ever went to as an 11yr old.

March 84 - Maine Rd for the Milk Cup final replay. I say my memory is a bit jaded as I remember that all of the media and press coverage up to the final and the replay was about it being "friendly" and that fans were sat mixed together in places - perhaps somebody can confirm this. Either way the blue mood changed once Souness beat fat Nev from outside the box on the turn. :)

April 84 - At home to West Ham 6-0 - Rush 2, Dalglish, Souness 2 and Whelan.  Tore them a new one and I went home on such a high only to be gutted when we lost to Stoke and then listened on the radio (the original stream) as we nervously drew with Leicester.

October 84 - Benfica at home - Rush Hat-trick ! (Question, did home European games have away fans in a different part of the ground? I remember we were seated in the Anny Rd end where away fans are always sat now. I've argued with my brother but he was 9 and says he can't remember. Anyone?)

Youre right, the away fans used to be on the other side, next to the Kemlyn Road /  Kenny Dalglish stand
kavah

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Today at 08:41:41 am
^ west ham fans started doing the Hokey Pokey at about 4-0  ;D

scouse neapolitan

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Today at 09:47:07 am
I consider myself very lucky to have been at Anfield through the late 60s,70s and 80s and for most of the big games . I don't go very often these days, not least because it's not easy to get a ticket when I come home. The last time I stood on the Kop stands out though. It was the 3-3 draw with United after trailing 3-0. I think it was in 1994. Coming back from 3-0 down felt like a win
FlashingBlade

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Today at 10:50:00 am
Middlesborough away 1981...midweek few weeks before Paris...about 25/30 Liverpool fans there....rest of you just glory hunters!!
Stubbins

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Today at 11:03:56 am
FlashingBlade on Today at 10:50:00 am
Middlesborough away 1981...midweek few weeks before Paris...about 25/30 Liverpool fans there....rest of you just glory hunters!!

I was one of the 25/30. Then again it was only an hour down the A19 for me. Stuck in that godforsaken corner of Ayresome Park, never the best of aways Middlesbrough.
Fitzy.

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Today at 11:10:40 am
I was sat behind Salah in the Main Stand for his thunder-bastard against Chelsea in 2019.

Breath-taking
red1977

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Today at 11:28:33 am
Fitzy. on Today at 11:10:40 am
I was sat behind Salah in the Main Stand for his thunder-bastard against Chelsea in 2019.

Breath-taking

Me too, right behind it. His song was fucking deafening after that all round the ground. Got to the 2nd to last game on the standing kop too. 1-1 with Coventry I think, my only time in the Kop.
Lad

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Today at 11:36:21 am
Wolves away last game of the 76 season. Epic night. Too much happened to explain to youngsters in a few lines. Would take a few chapters of a book.
Red_Mist

Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Today at 11:40:36 am
scouse neapolitan on Today at 09:47:07 am
I consider myself very lucky to have been at Anfield through the late 60s,70s and 80s and for most of the big games . I don't go very often these days, not least because it's not easy to get a ticket when I come home. The last time I stood on the Kop stands out though. It was the 3-3 draw with United after trailing 3-0. I think it was in 1994. Coming back from 3-0 down felt like a win
I was middle of the Kop for that one. A great draw! They went 0-3 up quite early on but kicking towards the Kop we were back to 2-3 by half time. Ruddock with the equaliser in the second half.

I was in the same spec for the 3-3 a few years earlier too, 1988? This time a draw that felt like a defeat as we were 3-1 up at one stage and had a great side of course. A team that werent in the habit of letting leads slip.

Couldnt tell you which one it was, but before one United game, thered been a story about Bryan Robson flashing in a pub. So the Kop sang Robson Robson Show us yer dick.
