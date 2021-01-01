The 4-3 against Dortmund is one of my absolute favourites of the Klopp era. The bus welcome was unbelievable. Stood right by that scaffolding near the King Harry, the atmosphere and anticipation was crackling in the air. Just enough time after to leg it up to the pub to meet up for a couple of swift ones, then back to the Kop and in, surrounded by flags. A lot of flags that night.All these memories in this thread of the old standing Kop make you remember one of the best things about it. The fact you could always stand with your mates. And for this one I had full credits and somehow managed to have a good pick of seats instead of the usual scrabbling for what you can get. So knowing exactly the seat numbers of my STH mates, got one in the row directly behind them, halfway up, fairly central. Perfect spec. Felt like being back on that grand old terrace (well, almost).And then the game. What a comeback. Heres the thing though, the second Coutinho scored, the Kop believed. No, it was more than belief, the Kop KNEW what was coming. All the momentum shifted and all the memories of the great comebacks that ground has witnessed blew like a breeze through the crowd and people looked at each other and grinned and nodded, and then ramped up the pressure on those great players in yellow.When the equaliser went in you almost felt sorry for them, and then the winner and the crowd of course exploded in joyous, delirious celebration; but it was less of a surprise than the casual observer might think. It was just Anfield being Anfield, and it was magic. I floated out that night thinking yep thats yet another set of players and group of away fans who arrived with hope in their hearts and left thinking, what the fuck just happened?