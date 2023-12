you know what, im watching the Sheffield game again and Hughes is lining up a free kick and im just watching Ali confidently organize his wall and then just go and stand there in the middle of the goal in his all back uni, and i think to myself "The mans a fucking panther. You can shoot that any corner you like, but your up against a panther spring, not a human one. Good luck with that"



Kick came to nothing but the thought stuck. The mans a panther on the spring.