Really sorry if this seems lazy but I have scrolled on here and on the official site but its been 2 years since last game and need advice.

What does the NFC pass look like and do you need the match tickets downloaded to your phone?

I am gping to thursdays match with my mum, I have what i think is my membership downloaded to my phone plus both tickets. Do we just need NFC location switched on the phone or is there an NFC pass to download?

When logged onto my account i can see my membership and both tickets for game.

When i log onto my mums account and try to download her membership/pass onto my phone it says it already in my wallet but in my wallet I only have my membership and 2 tickets. Is the ticket the NFC pass?

Hope i am making some sort of sense (my mum is elderly and I am trying to have everything on my phpne)

TIA