Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2066667 times)

Offline sharkeyb

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38640 on: March 31, 2024, 12:41:24 am »
I couldn't be more clear above
Online mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38641 on: March 31, 2024, 04:27:42 am »
Yeah and the change was made Friday at some point because i too received a SU but it is no longer allowing transfers.
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38642 on: March 31, 2024, 08:55:15 am »
Quote from: didopich on March 30, 2024, 10:27:19 pm
They are talking about Sheffield not Brighton.
It seems they were slowly working through the day and have now blocked forwarding for registered Sheffield.

Can't see any logic to why they would do this at all.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38643 on: March 31, 2024, 10:13:54 am »
Have they forgot about the late availability sale on the day of the game or just keeping to registered sales now
Offline stueya

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38644 on: March 31, 2024, 10:19:09 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on March 31, 2024, 10:13:54 am
Have they forgot about the late availability sale on the day of the game or just keeping to registered sales now

I dont think it was ever a thing other than 4+ games, its automated now so returns come on as they are sold back to the club
Offline Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38645 on: March 31, 2024, 10:19:37 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on March 31, 2024, 10:13:54 am
Have they forgot about the late availability sale on the day of the game or just keeping to registered sales now

Registration as far as I am aware.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38646 on: March 31, 2024, 10:21:03 am »
Quote from: stueya on March 31, 2024, 10:19:09 am
I dont think it was ever a thing other than 4+ games, its automated now so returns come on as they are sold back to the club


Always had the additional members sale and late availability sale for as far as I can remember! Gutted but will remember to register now
Offline Jack Sambrook

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38647 on: March 31, 2024, 07:01:51 pm »
Quote from: ben9011 on March 30, 2024, 01:47:41 pm
Just seen this on twitter
 Just so everyone knows...
If you 'register your interest' in a sale for a particular game, you can no longer be forwarded a ticket from anybody else, even if you don't manage to buy.
So it's either register and take your chances in the sale, or don't register in the knowledge somebody's going to forward you a ticket.
The club have confirmed it's deliberate and not a glitch.
You can get onto Live Chat and have it overridden but they'll ask you all the questions under the sun and it could risk your account coming under scrutiny if you've done things like add F&F outside the window or done distributions etc.

Cant be true can it? Ive a friend who was going to transfer me palace if i couldnt get myself but i was planning to try first so registered interest. Will really screw my run to 13 over
Offline Jack Sambrook

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38648 on: March 31, 2024, 07:03:31 pm »
Im needing to forward a ticket to someone who registered , how do I get round it ? Sheff United
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38649 on: March 31, 2024, 07:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Jack Sambrook on March 31, 2024, 07:03:31 pm
Im needing to forward a ticket to someone who registered , how do I get round it ? Sheff United

Just return it back to the club  :wave
Offline Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38650 on: March 31, 2024, 07:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Jack Sambrook on March 31, 2024, 07:03:31 pm
Im needing to forward a ticket to someone who registered , how do I get round it ? Sheff United

Yeah return the ticket and at the same time get him to login and purchase it as soon as you click return. Done it couple times.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38651 on: March 31, 2024, 10:19:19 pm »
Im sure this question has been asked before so apologies. I cant go to Atalanta at home due to work commitments and a mate has asked if he can take his son with my two tickets. Hes not on my friends and family. Is this permitted? Cheers
Offline TheRedMonarch8

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38652 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on March 31, 2024, 10:19:19 pm
Im sure this question has been asked before so apologies. I cant go to Atalanta at home due to work commitments and a mate has asked if he can take his son with my two tickets. Hes not on my friends and family. Is this permitted? Cheers

You won't be able to forward without being on F&F. You can either scan them in OR have them download your NFC passes if you trust them.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #38653 on: Today at 12:04:15 am »
Amount of people scammed or let down for Brighton was fucking rediculous

Literally hundreds from 2 sources alone

Pictures of the queues outside the ticket office 5 mins after kick off looked bad
