They are talking about Sheffield not Brighton.It seems they were slowly working through the day and have now blocked forwarding for registered Sheffield.
Have they forgot about the late availability sale on the day of the game or just keeping to registered sales now
I dont think it was ever a thing other than 4+ games, its automated now so returns come on as they are sold back to the club
Just seen this on twitter Just so everyone knows...If you 'register your interest' in a sale for a particular game, you can no longer be forwarded a ticket from anybody else, even if you don't manage to buy.So it's either register and take your chances in the sale, or don't register in the knowledge somebody's going to forward you a ticket.The club have confirmed it's deliberate and not a glitch.You can get onto Live Chat and have it overridden but they'll ask you all the questions under the sun and it could risk your account coming under scrutiny if you've done things like add F&F outside the window or done distributions etc.Cant be true can it? Ive a friend who was going to transfer me palace if i couldnt get myself but i was planning to try first so registered interest. Will really screw my run to 13 over
Im needing to forward a ticket to someone who registered , how do I get round it ? Sheff United
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Im sure this question has been asked before so apologies. I cant go to Atalanta at home due to work commitments and a mate has asked if he can take his son with my two tickets. Hes not on my friends and family. Is this permitted? Cheers
