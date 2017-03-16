« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 780975 times)

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • Kop 306
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16080 on: December 22, 2020, 08:23:29 pm »
Yeah. 105 for us. Defo taking a hip flask if I've got to be in at 3
Offline redman1974

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,541
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16081 on: December 22, 2020, 09:17:50 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on December 22, 2020, 07:59:16 pm
We did as well. Are they serving ale in the ground? Looks like we'll be taking a hip flask!
No there not I was in for the wolves game. Only food and soft drinks that you have to take to your seats either before kick off or at half time, you can't stand down there they move you on.
Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 567
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16082 on: December 23, 2020, 09:54:58 am »
Next sale 279 - 879 at 11am
Offline FTH

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16083 on: December 23, 2020, 10:29:14 am »
How the fuck are so many people turning down tickets.

Infurriating when you are 1800 on the list
Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,822
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16084 on: December 23, 2020, 10:50:46 am »
I didn't think they'd get to me but at least I have a chance at last
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,295
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16085 on: December 23, 2020, 11:35:59 am »
I have a feeling that the fans at the game will be cancelled on Saturday..


I'm supposed to be going and have a ticket, but must admit I'm a bit apprehensive with this new strain knocking about.
Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • Kop 306
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16086 on: December 23, 2020, 12:18:43 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on December 22, 2020, 07:14:42 pm
Anyone on the waiting list had a go today? Many left if you have? Two of our mates is 600 odd on the waiting list and were wondering if they had a very slim chance or not
They got sorted. Unbelievable. Just need Boris to not mess it up now
Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,822
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16087 on: December 23, 2020, 12:27:50 pm »
Me too. 603....tkt bought....now all down to Boris ::) Not v hopeful
Offline RandalstownRed

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16088 on: December 23, 2020, 01:36:50 pm »
When do we think it will get announced behind closed doors?
Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,709
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16089 on: December 23, 2020, 01:47:25 pm »
It could be between now and 4.29 on Sunday mate with this government!
Offline scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16090 on: December 23, 2020, 02:25:50 pm »
Press conference at 3 re more areas moving to Tier 4.

Not sounding great for fans at this game happening is it
Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,709
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16091 on: December 23, 2020, 02:27:58 pm »
Preston has been saying on Twitter that it included the whole of the south east including areas not already in tier 4 and some of the east Midlands.
Offline cheesemason

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16092 on: December 23, 2020, 03:05:12 pm »
Just got a ticket. Lets see in the next few minutes whether that will actually matter!
Offline FTH

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16093 on: December 23, 2020, 03:24:51 pm »
offered upto 1300 now. This system needs fucking off
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,947
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16094 on: December 23, 2020, 03:41:21 pm »
Liverpool remains in Tier 2...enjoy the game everyone (surely it won't change again now?!)

EDIT: Brighton and Soputhampton will become Tier 4 so no fans there now.
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,947
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16095 on: December 23, 2020, 03:45:39 pm »
Quote from: FTH on December 23, 2020, 03:24:51 pm
offered upto 1300 now. This system needs fucking off

Can't believe so many people are still applying and then turning it down!
Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,125
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16096 on: December 23, 2020, 04:07:43 pm »
Quote from: FTH on December 23, 2020, 03:24:51 pm
offered upto 1300 now. This system needs fucking off
Quote from: redribbon 73% more xmassy on December 23, 2020, 03:45:39 pm
Can't believe so many people are still applying and then turning it down!

The timescales are so short, that a lot of people probably don't realise about the sales.

If this carries on, then those of us who got Wolves might get a second go. In which case, future ballots would be open to everyone regardless of how many games they'd been successful in.
Offline FTH

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16097 on: December 23, 2020, 04:26:26 pm »
Most applicants have never had to sweat a day in their life for a ticket so wouldn't be suprised if they are getting caught short.

Pretty galling to keep coming out so high on the WL and so many people turning down tickets though
Offline rustynut9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16098 on: December 23, 2020, 04:30:10 pm »
Where do I find out what time i need to enter the ground Sunday?
Logged

Offline FTH

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16099 on: December 23, 2020, 04:36:05 pm »
Quote from: rustynut9 on December 23, 2020, 04:30:10 pm
Where do I find out what time i need to enter the ground Sunday?
Click the three dots on the bottom of the ticket
Offline rk1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16100 on: December 23, 2020, 05:02:43 pm »
Quote from: FTH on December 23, 2020, 03:24:51 pm
offered upto 1300 now. This system needs fucking off

I feel your pain. On 1491 after being 1500 in the Wolves Ballot
Offline rk1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16101 on: December 23, 2020, 05:03:53 pm »
Quote from: FTH on December 23, 2020, 04:26:26 pm
Most applicants have never had to sweat a day in their life for a ticket so wouldn't be suprised if they are getting caught short.

Pretty galling to keep coming out so high on the WL and so many people turning down tickets though

The communication from the club is not great though.
Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,125
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16102 on: December 23, 2020, 05:13:37 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on December 23, 2020, 05:04:37 pm
How strictly do they treat the entrance times? Not trying to purposefully game the system but 1.5 hours standing out on the kop before kick off feels a bit OTT

I can only speak for going in earlier, and it wasn't a problem. I had the very last slot, (the 30 minutes immediately prior to kick off) and started queueing 75 minutes before KO, and was in 60 minutes before.

Offline RedSue

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16103 on: December 23, 2020, 05:59:11 pm »
Quote from: rk1 on December 23, 2020, 05:02:43 pm
I feel your pain. On 1491 after being 1500 in the Wolves Ballot

Yes agree Ive not been successful yet and not got near the waiting list number so that many people not taking a ticket means they should be blocked from next go!!
Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,822
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16104 on: December 23, 2020, 06:18:15 pm »
I was made up to get one this morning, but amazed I got the chance, and then for it to go to 1300.... :o

I don't understand it given people have applied to go. I was in Asda at 9 but checked the list numbers and got home in time.

I was scared to watch the 3pm briefing and didn't believe we were still in T2 until I saw it written down. :) Taking one day at a time and hoping now until I get there.

I am surprised that people are further down the waiting list than 1300 this time though given the 2:1 odds. Hope you get phone calls 2moro!
Offline rk1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16105 on: December 23, 2020, 06:20:28 pm »
Now Sold Out
Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,001
  • IFWT
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16106 on: December 23, 2020, 06:47:58 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on December 23, 2020, 05:04:37 pm
How strictly do they treat the entrance times? Not trying to purposefully game the system but 1.5 hours standing out on the kop before kick off feels a bit OTT

It's not OTT.  It's for your safety.
Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,822
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16107 on: December 23, 2020, 09:09:57 pm »
My entry slot is 2.30-3pm. I usually go in early (about before) to watch the warm-up and chat to a mate, so that will seem very early. But apparently it's warmer at the back of the Kop (usually) so I might not freeze as much as normal. It's only one game, and I'd rather be early than late.
Offline 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 342
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16108 on: December 30, 2020, 03:34:25 pm »
bet the ones waiting for the united game ballot feel a little silly now
Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,943
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16109 on: December 30, 2020, 04:28:42 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on December 30, 2020, 03:34:25 pm
bet the ones waiting for the united game ballot feel a little silly now

Yeah you dont pick and choose in a situation like that. Get to a game whilst you can
Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,481
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16110 on: Today at 02:15:35 pm »
Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16111 on: Today at 02:21:35 pm »
Wish I could get excited about it, but still a long way to go before the earliest all restrictions are lifted.
Online RebeccaLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16112 on: Today at 02:43:23 pm »
True.

Ill have to see the selling criteria before deciding if to buy a membership. Think I made the right call not renewing this season, but hopefully next season will get a go.

Wonder if Ill have to do fan update... Ill done it back in 2019?! When I had 13. Surely if I resign up in the future it will be on record... will check purchase history actually. It went in there didnt it?

Just checked and its not there. Oh well I have the email 16/10/2019.
Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,031
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16113 on: Today at 02:56:55 pm »
Email has already landed regarding auto renewal in April.

God bless my optimism this time last year
Online choi

  • of sex.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,737
  • Toto
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16114 on: Today at 03:08:12 pm »
Any ideas when they will do the fan update for new members of the 13+ club? If it's mostly an online thing, I wonder why they haven't done it during this long break
Logged

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16115 on: Today at 03:14:55 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 02:43:23 pm
True.

Ill have to see the selling criteria before deciding if to buy a membership. Think I made the right call not renewing this season, but hopefully next season will get a go.

Wonder if Ill have to do fan update... Ill done it back in 2019?! When I had 13. Surely if I resign up in the future it will be on record... will check purchase history actually. It went in there didnt it?

Just checked and its not there. Oh well I have the email 16/10/2019.

Surely you will not have to re-do the fan update.  They have verified you on that account and that should be enough.  Expect there will be some form of requirement to ensure everyone attending are those named on tickets going forward for tracking purposes.
Online AnfieldIron

  • Water Like a Stone. Local laundry service ...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16116 on: Today at 03:17:53 pm »
The fuck? Are the club anticipating 55,000 in the ground for the start of next season?
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,947
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16117 on: Today at 03:23:28 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 03:17:53 pm
The fuck? Are the club anticipating 55,000 in the ground for the start of next season?

Quote
LFC is also finalising plans around renewals for official memberships, with ticket sale details that are in line with government guidance. All official members will be contacted separately in the coming weeks.

Maybe in case of a reduced capacity?

Presume all prices are frozen, it only mentions STs.

Interesting they're also offering a one-year holiday for next season for STs. I assume those seats would go on general sale unless they say STs can nominate someone to take it.
