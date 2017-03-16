I was made up to get one this morning, but amazed I got the chance, and then for it to go to 1300....I don't understand it given people have applied to go. I was in Asda at 9 but checked the list numbers and got home in time.I was scared to watch the 3pm briefing and didn't believe we were still in T2 until I saw it written down.Taking one day at a time and hoping now until I get there.I am surprised that people are further down the waiting list than 1300 this time though given the 2:1 odds. Hope you get phone calls 2moro!