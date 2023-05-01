Yeah - so Fabinho has never added much 'on the ball' beyond what a lot of premier league players would in a similar role so you're playing him the team because of off the ball / defensive ability .. without that being elite you wouldn't have him in the midfield because there are better options.

I agree with your first point - he can still look decent when on the front foot, but that's a classic case of a player being over the hill physically - when they have to turn or recover they struggle (Mark Noble the last 7 years of his career )



Fabinho ability to play the ball under pressure and pass well there is very good. He not going progress the ball much more then avg but he good at keeping under pressure and passing it there.His defensive has a looked better in the new system, I lean staff probably happier with what he can do then replace him, we will see though. He not even 30 yet and his likely replacement already played for the first team, generally in that situation the club has not brought somebody for that position. See Gini/Elliott(different roles but position wise with having Thiago also Jones there too). Clyne/Trent the other one. Doak/Gordon from Salah may be also be one but there for another year or 2 away