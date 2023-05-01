« previous next »
Author Topic: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7680 on: May 1, 2023, 10:11:55 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on April 30, 2023, 07:16:00 pm
I m afraid I am unable to grow up, and become so Zen that I smile serenely after our (barely) defensive midfielder (of sorts) who's had a shocking season, decides that he looks up to and respects Brazil striker Richie La so much that he's going to ignore his provacative "shush" celebrations, his blatant diving, his past antics at Everton which included intentionally injuring Thiago with a kung fu challenge....and meekly swap shirts?

I refuse to grow up, if being "grown up" entails being all aOK with this.

Think you're annoyed for no reason to be honest.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7681 on: May 3, 2023, 02:09:40 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 30, 2023, 07:19:34 pm
You've clearly got a chip on your shoulder for some weird reason that I don't really care about

Who's he gonna play instead? Hendon or Milner? Fabinho is playing by default. A teenager was starting ahead of him till he got injured.

I agree. I hope we sell Fab this summer whilst he still has decent value. Hes not right for a Klopp team anymore. Lost vital recovery pace, cant press like he used to, and gets done on the turn time and time again. Theres still a good player there, just not one for a high intensity system we play.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7682 on: May 3, 2023, 03:32:41 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on May  3, 2023, 02:09:40 am
I agree. I hope we sell Fab this summer whilst he still has decent value. Hes not right for a Klopp team anymore. Lost vital recovery pace, cant press like he used to, and gets done on the turn time and time again. Theres still a good player there, just not one for a high intensity system we play.

We don't have the budget for Bellingham.

Keita, Ox, Milner leave for free. Arthur goes back home.

We sell Fab for a decent value as you want, probably for 30m if we are lucky.

We are left with Henderson, Thiago, Curtis, Elliot, Bajetic + 35m. Give me a consistent midfield out of that which finishes top 4 let alone race for the title or CL. Let me also know if you think Bajetic is ready for a full PL season and whether Elliot and Curtis are good enough to start for LFC consistently and if Hendo still deserves the arm band or Thiago can play 4 games in a row. Make a Title winning midfield out of that lol

I am going mad with people wanting to sell moving pieces of the team when dead and rubber are stealing for a living in a club that struggles with money for signings.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7683 on: May 3, 2023, 04:49:02 am »
Quote from: Legs on April 23, 2023, 01:47:17 pm
Cant blame Robbo for that as a defender your job is to defend the goal you are basically saying let Williams have a free shot and I guarantee if he did that and it goes in people wouldnt be ok with that.

The problem was with this daft system we are playing with Robbo tucked in if we get counted on that far side is wide open its far too risky for me.

City can get away with it as they play more of a low risk passing game and are better than everyone at keeping the ball.
Havnt checked this thread in a minute but if scoring from 25 yards out from where Williams' did and Alisson Clear Line of sight then that on Alisson or it a rocket into the top corner pretty sure the last one like that was Laurto Martinez in the CL last season could be wrong though(the outside foot into the top corner) that just throw ur hands one. Alisson rarely allows goalies from out the box that was not deflected.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7684 on: May 3, 2023, 04:49:47 am »
Quote from: SamLad on April 23, 2023, 01:27:33 pm
nope - we play West Ham on Wednesday.
That was fully rest 3 days rest is full rest. the Fulham and Brentford games are on short rest.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7685 on: May 3, 2023, 04:55:55 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on April 27, 2023, 11:48:25 am
Yeah - so Fabinho has never added much 'on the ball' beyond what a lot of premier league players would in a similar role so you're playing him the team because of off the ball / defensive ability .. without that being elite you wouldn't have him in the midfield because there are better options.
I agree with your first point - he can still look decent when on the front foot, but that's a classic case of a player being over the hill physically - when they have to turn or recover they struggle (Mark Noble the last 7 years of his career :))
Fabinho ability to play the ball under pressure and pass well there is very good. He not going progress the ball much more then avg but he good at keeping under pressure and passing it there.
His defensive has a looked better in the new system, I lean staff probably happier with what he can do then replace him, we will see though. He not even 30 yet and his likely replacement already played for the first team, generally in that situation the club has not brought somebody for that position. See Gini/Elliott(different roles but position wise with having Thiago also Jones there too). Clyne/Trent the other one. Doak/Gordon from Salah may be also be one but there for another year or 2 away
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7686 on: May 3, 2023, 01:48:06 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on May  3, 2023, 03:32:41 am
We don't have the budget for Bellingham.

Keita, Ox, Milner leave for free. Arthur goes back home.

We sell Fab for a decent value as you want, probably for 30m if we are lucky.

We are left with Henderson, Thiago, Curtis, Elliot, Bajetic + 35m. Give me a consistent midfield out of that which finishes top 4 let alone race for the title or CL. Let me also know if you think Bajetic is ready for a full PL season and whether Elliot and Curtis are good enough to start for LFC consistently and if Hendo still deserves the arm band or Thiago can play 4 games in a row. Make a Title winning midfield out of that lol

I am going mad with people wanting to sell moving pieces of the team when dead and rubber are stealing for a living in a club that struggles with money for signings.

I hear you. If we bring in 3 midfielders at the beginning of the transfer window and integrate them properly, then Id want Fabinho sold. But of course, not if we drag our heels like the previous window. I also think Millie may get an extra year to help the midfield transition process.

All I know is I cant suffer another season of this version of Fabinho as our starting DM, and I have a hunch he wouldnt want to warm the bench for a season. I loved old Fabinho but I think that player is now gone.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7687 on: May 3, 2023, 05:00:36 pm »
I'd love for us to keep Fab around but move him to centre back. IF we're going to continue with this hybrid system where we play 3 at the back when we have possession then Fab would be a good option as the right sided centre back. He doesn't have the legs to play in our midfield anymore but he's played right back and centre back in his career. It might be where we get the best value out the rest of his contract because i don't see anybody paying a fee for him.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7688 on: May 3, 2023, 05:33:39 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on May  3, 2023, 05:00:36 pm
I'd love for us to keep Fab around but move him to centre back. IF we're going to continue with this hybrid system where we play 3 at the back when we have possession then Fab would be a good option as the right sided centre back. He doesn't have the legs to play in our midfield anymore but he's played right back and centre back in his career. It might be where we get the best value out the rest of his contract because i don't see anybody paying a fee for him.
nah -- as Trent continues switching to midfield, the last thing we need is a CB who can't cover the space he leaves.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7689 on: May 3, 2023, 09:59:44 pm »
Thought he was one of our best tonight particularly in the 1st half,been critical of him lately and still think he can't live with quick nimble dribblers anymore and cover ground as he did but was more like his old self out there,nicking balls from behind and being tight to his player.

Good to see,well done Fab.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7690 on: May 3, 2023, 10:00:36 pm »
Was alright, but really does look like an old man out there sometimes.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7691 on: May 3, 2023, 10:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on May  3, 2023, 09:59:44 pm
Thought he was one of our best tonight particularly in the 1st half,been critical of him lately and still think he can't live with quick nimble dribblers anymore and cover ground as he did but was more like his old self out there,nicking balls from behind and being tight to his player.

Good to see,well done Fab.

Not convinced. Again players dribble past him with ease.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7692 on: May 3, 2023, 10:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on May  3, 2023, 09:59:44 pm
Thought he was one of our best tonight particularly in the 1st half,been critical of him lately and still think he can't live with quick nimble dribblers anymore and cover ground as he did but was more like his old self out there,nicking balls from behind and being tight to his player.

Good to see,well done Fab.
Yeah I thought he was good too, or much improved at least. Just kept it simple and always found a red shirt, no bookings either.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7693 on: May 3, 2023, 10:11:34 pm »
Love how Trent put him under pressure several times. Thiagoesque from Trent making sure Fab plays it quick.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7694 on: May 3, 2023, 10:12:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  3, 2023, 10:00:40 pm
Not convinced. Again players dribble past him with ease.
This is true. On the plus side, he won far more tackles than normal tonight.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7695 on: May 3, 2023, 10:13:22 pm »
Definitely been much improved with the ball in the last two games I've seen him in (missed Spurs). But his counterpart Palinha showed the benefit of a 6 that can influence the game through winning/challenging physically, and turning the ball over. Was like turning back the clock.

Only four more games now with this midfield luckily, because it took good performances from the back 5 to maintain the clean sheet, as the protection in front of them gradually turned towards non existent by the second half
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7696 on: May 3, 2023, 10:25:29 pm »
Thought he was much better tonight. Was put in some tricky spots by his team mates but still managed to retain composure and lay it off with precision. He sprayed a few decent through balls too which was pleasing to see. Not a vintage Fab performance by any stretch but dcent enough to help secure 3 points
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7697 on: May 3, 2023, 10:28:57 pm »
good today!
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7698 on: May 3, 2023, 10:29:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on May  3, 2023, 10:13:22 pm
Definitely been much improved with the ball in the last two games I've seen him in (missed Spurs). But his counterpart Palinha showed the benefit of a 6 that can influence the game through winning/challenging physically, and turning the ball over. Was like turning back the clock.

Only four more games now with this midfield luckily, because it took good performances from the back 5 to maintain the clean sheet, as the protection in front of them gradually turned towards non existent by the second half

Agree completely.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7699 on: May 3, 2023, 10:31:13 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on May  3, 2023, 10:12:47 pm
This is true. On the plus side, he won far more tackles than normal tonight.

I saw a lot of this in the HT and FT threads but he won 2 tackles, which to be fair is better than the zero he won against Spurs but I wouldn't say that was a vintage DM performance (Palhinha by comparison had a whopping 7). He also got waltzed past like he wasn't there a fair few times and struggled to keep up with play when Fulham were pushing on the break.

He was very good in possession though, kept it well under pressure numerous times. His positioning was odd tonight, almost looked like he was playing as a #10 at times.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7700 on: May 3, 2023, 11:15:09 pm »
Palhinha gave him the shimmy from a standing start which ended up with Jones having to give away a dangerous free kick if I remember correctly and Mo had to almost push him out of the way when he was tracking back because Fabinho could barely move.

There's gotta be more here than he is just Sanchez mk.II. It's so odd.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7701 on: May 3, 2023, 11:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May  3, 2023, 11:15:09 pm
Palhinha gave him the shimmy from a standing start which ended up with Jones having to give away a dangerous free kick if I remember correctly and Mo had to almost push him out of the way when he was tracking back because Fabinho could barely move.

There's gotta be more here than he is just Sanchez mk.II. It's so odd.
I remember that moment you're talking about where Mo almost pushed him running faster, was almost comedic (there was another occasion he and Hendo dived in back to back first half, and ended up yards away from the ball or the player)

I dunno, I think just go with Occam's razor and he's just worn the tread off the tyres. But it's good to see some of the technique with the ball at his feet return in recent games
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7702 on: May 3, 2023, 11:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on May  3, 2023, 09:59:44 pm
Thought he was one of our best tonight particularly in the 1st half,been critical of him lately and still think he can't live with quick nimble dribblers anymore and cover ground as he did but was more like his old self out there,nicking balls from behind and being tight to his player.

Good to see,well done Fab.
He's looked sharper mentally in the last few games so is better positioned to make those challenges and he's been using the ball better. But the lack of athleticism is there to see when someone wrongfoots him, or he tries to turn away from an opponent and they can turn and recover quicker than he can catch up to his own touch. If there's an underlying fitness issue, he might have a season or two of usefulness if he has a good summer training. If it's age related, he's a pretty expensive and limited option in a position that needs an upgrade.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7703 on: May 3, 2023, 11:56:39 pm »
Better again, looking more switched on than he was a few weeks ago, other players starting to trust him again
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7704 on: May 4, 2023, 12:07:00 pm »
A fine game last night.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7705 on: May 4, 2023, 12:31:55 pm »
Rebuild in progress 93% completed.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7706 on: Today at 09:02:35 pm »
I think he was our best player today ..
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7707 on: Today at 09:03:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:02:35 pm
I think he was our best player today ..

I agree.

I think the way Brentford were playing allowed him to play his 'normal' game.

He looked good.

:)
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7708 on: Today at 09:58:52 pm »
Guess its opinions but I cant for the life of see how he was our best player, hes so slow to everything in defence, so easy to bypass with a simple one two.

Hes got half less of the pitch to cover and he still chases shadows.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7709 on: Today at 10:13:45 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on May  3, 2023, 04:49:47 am
That was fully rest 3 days rest is full rest. the Fulham and Brentford games are on short rest.

since when is 3 days "full rest"?  says who?

"full rest" is a week not 3 effing days.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7710 on: Today at 10:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:58:52 pm
Guess its opinions but I cant for the life of see how he was our best player, hes so slow to everything in defence, so easy to bypass with a simple one two.

Hes got half less of the pitch to cover and he still chases shadows.
I mostly agree with your opinion.  He was always likely to be stretched today though as we played a front four and the only other midfielder was Curtis Jones (not renowned for his positional discipline).

Brentford have lots of hard running players and Fabinho was frequently half a yard off their pace.

He's still a very good player and it's possible he may look back to his old self if paired with different midfielders.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7711 on: Today at 10:19:17 pm »
There was one moment in the second half, cant remember the minute, but Brentford played a pass into the vacant right back area. It seemed a 50/50 between Fabinho and the Brentford player but within a few seconds it was clear he wasnt going to get anywhere near the ball and he just gave up and took a more defensive position.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7712 on: Today at 10:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:19:17 pm
There was one moment in the second half, cant remember the minute, but Brentford played a pass into the vacant right back area. It seemed a 50/50 between Fabinho and the Brentford player but within a few seconds it was clear he wasnt going to get anywhere near the ball and he just gave up and took a more defensive position.

 and that proves what exactly?

Brentford had a player on the pitch who was quicker than Fab
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7713 on: Today at 10:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 10:31:47 pm
 and that proves what exactly?

Brentford had a player on the pitch who was quicker than Fab
More like he didnt have the legs to make the ground up and he knew it. It was like watching an octogenarian for a moment.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7714 on: Today at 10:36:14 pm »
Booked for having the audacity to time a tackle to perfection today. Just like what used to happen to the old Fabinho.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7715 on: Today at 10:36:23 pm »
He's been improved recently, but thought he struggled a bit today, not unexpectedly against a strong physical team.
