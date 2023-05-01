I agree. I hope we sell Fab this summer whilst he still has decent value. Hes not right for a Klopp team anymore. Lost vital recovery pace, cant press like he used to, and gets done on the turn time and time again. Theres still a good player there, just not one for a high intensity system we play.
We don't have the budget for Bellingham.
Keita, Ox, Milner leave for free. Arthur goes back home.
We sell Fab for a decent value as you want, probably for 30m if we are lucky.
We are left with Henderson, Thiago, Curtis, Elliot, Bajetic + 35m. Give me a consistent midfield out of that which finishes top 4 let alone race for the title or CL. Let me also know if you think Bajetic is ready for a full PL season and whether Elliot and Curtis are good enough to start for LFC consistently and if Hendo still deserves the arm band or Thiago can play 4 games in a row. Make a Title winning midfield out of that lol
I am going mad with people wanting to sell moving pieces of the team when dead and rubber are stealing for a living in a club that struggles with money for signings.