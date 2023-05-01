« previous next »
Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Reply #7680 on: May 1, 2023, 10:11:55 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on April 30, 2023, 07:16:00 pm
I m afraid I am unable to grow up, and become so Zen that I smile serenely after our (barely) defensive midfielder (of sorts) who's had a shocking season, decides that he looks up to and respects Brazil striker Richie La so much that he's going to ignore his provacative "shush" celebrations, his blatant diving, his past antics at Everton which included intentionally injuring Thiago with a kung fu challenge....and meekly swap shirts?

I refuse to grow up, if being "grown up" entails being all aOK with this.

Think you're annoyed for no reason to be honest.
Online Keith Lard

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Reply #7681 on: Today at 02:09:40 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 30, 2023, 07:19:34 pm
You've clearly got a chip on your shoulder for some weird reason that I don't really care about

Who's he gonna play instead? Hendon or Milner? Fabinho is playing by default. A teenager was starting ahead of him till he got injured.

I agree. I hope we sell Fab this summer whilst he still has decent value. Hes not right for a Klopp team anymore. Lost vital recovery pace, cant press like he used to, and gets done on the turn time and time again. Theres still a good player there, just not one for a high intensity system we play.
Offline shank94

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Reply #7682 on: Today at 03:32:41 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:09:40 am
I agree. I hope we sell Fab this summer whilst he still has decent value. Hes not right for a Klopp team anymore. Lost vital recovery pace, cant press like he used to, and gets done on the turn time and time again. Theres still a good player there, just not one for a high intensity system we play.

We don't have the budget for Bellingham.

Keita, Ox, Milner leave for free. Arthur goes back home.

We sell Fab for a decent value as you want, probably for 30m if we are lucky.

We are left with Henderson, Thiago, Curtis, Elliot, Bajetic + 35m. Give me a consistent midfield out of that which finishes top 4 let alone race for the title or CL. Let me also know if you think Bajetic is ready for a full PL season and whether Elliot and Curtis are good enough to start for LFC consistently and if Hendo still deserves the arm band or Thiago can play 4 games in a row. Make a Title winning midfield out of that lol

I am going mad with people wanting to sell moving pieces of the team when dead and rubber are stealing for a living in a club that struggles with money for signings.
Offline RedG13

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Reply #7683 on: Today at 04:49:02 am
Quote from: Legs on April 23, 2023, 01:47:17 pm
Cant blame Robbo for that as a defender your job is to defend the goal you are basically saying let Williams have a free shot and I guarantee if he did that and it goes in people wouldnt be ok with that.

The problem was with this daft system we are playing with Robbo tucked in if we get counted on that far side is wide open its far too risky for me.

City can get away with it as they play more of a low risk passing game and are better than everyone at keeping the ball.
Havnt checked this thread in a minute but if scoring from 25 yards out from where Williams' did and Alisson Clear Line of sight then that on Alisson or it a rocket into the top corner pretty sure the last one like that was Laurto Martinez in the CL last season could be wrong though(the outside foot into the top corner) that just throw ur hands one. Alisson rarely allows goalies from out the box that was not deflected.
Offline RedG13

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Reply #7684 on: Today at 04:49:47 am
Quote from: SamLad on April 23, 2023, 01:27:33 pm
nope - we play West Ham on Wednesday.
That was fully rest 3 days rest is full rest. the Fulham and Brentford games are on short rest.
Offline RedG13

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Reply #7685 on: Today at 04:55:55 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on April 27, 2023, 11:48:25 am
Yeah - so Fabinho has never added much 'on the ball' beyond what a lot of premier league players would in a similar role so you're playing him the team because of off the ball / defensive ability .. without that being elite you wouldn't have him in the midfield because there are better options.
I agree with your first point - he can still look decent when on the front foot, but that's a classic case of a player being over the hill physically - when they have to turn or recover they struggle (Mark Noble the last 7 years of his career :))
Fabinho ability to play the ball under pressure and pass well there is very good. He not going progress the ball much more then avg but he good at keeping under pressure and passing it there.
His defensive has a looked better in the new system, I lean staff probably happier with what he can do then replace him, we will see though. He not even 30 yet and his likely replacement already played for the first team, generally in that situation the club has not brought somebody for that position. See Gini/Elliott(different roles but position wise with having Thiago also Jones there too). Clyne/Trent the other one. Doak/Gordon from Salah may be also be one but there for another year or 2 away
Online Keith Lard

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Reply #7686 on: Today at 01:48:06 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 03:32:41 am
We don't have the budget for Bellingham.

Keita, Ox, Milner leave for free. Arthur goes back home.

We sell Fab for a decent value as you want, probably for 30m if we are lucky.

We are left with Henderson, Thiago, Curtis, Elliot, Bajetic + 35m. Give me a consistent midfield out of that which finishes top 4 let alone race for the title or CL. Let me also know if you think Bajetic is ready for a full PL season and whether Elliot and Curtis are good enough to start for LFC consistently and if Hendo still deserves the arm band or Thiago can play 4 games in a row. Make a Title winning midfield out of that lol

I am going mad with people wanting to sell moving pieces of the team when dead and rubber are stealing for a living in a club that struggles with money for signings.

I hear you. If we bring in 3 midfielders at the beginning of the transfer window and integrate them properly, then Id want Fabinho sold. But of course, not if we drag our heels like the previous window. I also think Millie may get an extra year to help the midfield transition process.

All I know is I cant suffer another season of this version of Fabinho as our starting DM, and I have a hunch he wouldnt want to warm the bench for a season. I loved old Fabinho but I think that player is now gone.
