I keep reading this but I'm not sure it's true



If you take robertson he has played over 240 crosses this season from 31 games which is about 8 per game, if he manages just 28 crosses from the last 7 matches he would have doubled the amount of crosses he made compared to the 2018/9 season



I'm not so sure our fullbacks have been as defensive/cautious as people are suggesting. I think part of reason is teams might be responding to what are doing better, trent's crossing success in particular has dropped from 29% in that season to 19% this season, it could be that teams have stopped trying to stop the cross and focus on defending narrow are just trusting their ability to deal with it.



Fbref has Robertson at 126 open play crosses which is on pace to be the most since he's been at LFC but won't be close to double. Are you including corners in this? I am not sure how crosses or taking corners equates to similar positioning in the attacking half across seasons. At least to me in watching it's clear that both FB's have more reserved roles this year. Now the eyes can be wrong so we'd need to find somewhere that aggregates heat maps or something similar to tell for sure. If you find that I'd be happy to be proved wrong but the LFC journos and some stat bloggers I follow say this is the definitely the case.As far as Trent, again I think you're including corners in his numbers as fbref has him taking basically the same amount of open play crosses and completing about .05 less per game. In no season has he ever averaged even 1 completed cross into the box per game.