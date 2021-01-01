« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:41:42 pm

2018/2019 - 89 goals scored
10 games with a victory margin of 1 goal
10 games with a victory margin of 2 goals
10 games with a victory margin of 3 goals plus

2019/2020 - 85 goals scored [keeping in mind the league title was clinched as it early as it was, we took our break off the gas naturally]
13 games won with a difference of 1 goal
11 games won with a difference of 2 goals
8 games won with a difference of 3 goals plus

that's hardly a significant difference. Keeping in mind again, that we fought for the title until the last match of the season in 18/19, so we couldn't let off until the end where as we strolled our way with how many games to go last season?
Did you change it halfway through? Was typing a reply and suddenly the numbers changed lol.

But ok if it's based off the latest then yeh it looks pretty similar. I think that the front 3 collective output did decline compared to 17/18 and 18/19, so we probably got the goals from other areas in the team like Van Dijk or Matip on set pieces etc.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 09:34:18 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm
Did you change it halfway through? Was typing a reply and suddenly the numbers changed lol.

But ok if it's based off the latest then yeh it looks pretty similar. I think that the front 3 collective output did decline compared to 17/18 and 18/19, so we probably got the goals from other areas in the team like Van Dijk or Matip on set pieces etc.

I updated it as I was skimming through it while working  :D

We definitely got more goals from the defenders and midfielders lasts season, in fact double more than we have this year.

I'm not going to use 17/18 to compare the following two seasons as teams changed how they played against us after that season. Salah also outperformed [as did Firmino compared to his usual averages].

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 09:42:23 pm
Front 3 [in the league]

18/19 - 56 goals, 108 games total
19/20 - 46 goals, 107 games total [Mane scored 4 less than previous year, Bobby and Salah 3 less each]

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 08:08:45 pm
I keep reading this but I'm not sure it's true

If you take robertson he has played over 240 crosses this season from 31 games which is about 8 per game, if he manages just 28 crosses from the last 7 matches he would have doubled the amount of crosses he made compared to the 2018/9 season

I'm not so sure our fullbacks have been as defensive/cautious as people are suggesting. I think part of reason is teams might be responding to what are doing better, trent's crossing success in particular has dropped from 29% in that season to 19% this season, it could be that teams have stopped trying to stop the cross and focus on defending narrow are just trusting their ability to deal with it.

Fbref has Robertson at 126 open play crosses which is on pace to be the most since he's been at LFC but won't be close to double.  Are you including corners in this?  I am not sure how crosses or taking corners equates to similar positioning in the attacking half across seasons.  At least to me in watching it's clear that both FB's have more reserved roles this year.  Now the eyes can be wrong so we'd need to find somewhere that aggregates heat maps or something similar to tell for sure.  If you find that I'd be happy to be proved wrong but the LFC journos and some stat bloggers I follow say this is the definitely the case.

As far as Trent, again I think you're including corners in his numbers as fbref has him taking basically the same amount of open play crosses and completing about .05 less per game.  In no season has he ever averaged even 1 completed cross into the box per game.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5044 on: Today at 01:44:28 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:14:50 pm
I'm not sure you can say we were outsmarted by Atletico either. We were well on course to win that game until Adrians brainfarts.

Which kind of says something about the system, were rarely beaten if we turn up, at best other teams can achieve is making it a game where whoever takes their chances win.
