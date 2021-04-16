« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 493731 times)

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5040 on: April 16, 2021, 09:04:38 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 16, 2021, 08:41:42 pm

2018/2019 - 89 goals scored
10 games with a victory margin of 1 goal
10 games with a victory margin of 2 goals
10 games with a victory margin of 3 goals plus

2019/2020 - 85 goals scored [keeping in mind the league title was clinched as it early as it was, we took our break off the gas naturally]
13 games won with a difference of 1 goal
11 games won with a difference of 2 goals
8 games won with a difference of 3 goals plus

that's hardly a significant difference. Keeping in mind again, that we fought for the title until the last match of the season in 18/19, so we couldn't let off until the end where as we strolled our way with how many games to go last season?
Did you change it halfway through? Was typing a reply and suddenly the numbers changed lol.

But ok if it's based off the latest then yeh it looks pretty similar. I think that the front 3 collective output did decline compared to 17/18 and 18/19, so we probably got the goals from other areas in the team like Van Dijk or Matip on set pieces etc.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,507
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5041 on: April 16, 2021, 09:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on April 16, 2021, 09:04:38 pm
Did you change it halfway through? Was typing a reply and suddenly the numbers changed lol.

But ok if it's based off the latest then yeh it looks pretty similar. I think that the front 3 collective output did decline compared to 17/18 and 18/19, so we probably got the goals from other areas in the team like Van Dijk or Matip on set pieces etc.

I updated it as I was skimming through it while working  :D

We definitely got more goals from the defenders and midfielders lasts season, in fact double more than we have this year.

I'm not going to use 17/18 to compare the following two seasons as teams changed how they played against us after that season. Salah also outperformed [as did Firmino compared to his usual averages].

Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,507
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5042 on: April 16, 2021, 09:42:23 pm »
Front 3 [in the league]

18/19 - 56 goals, 108 games total
19/20 - 46 goals, 107 games total [Mane scored 4 less than previous year, Bobby and Salah 3 less each]

Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5043 on: April 16, 2021, 10:32:49 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on April 16, 2021, 08:08:45 pm
I keep reading this but I'm not sure it's true

If you take robertson he has played over 240 crosses this season from 31 games which is about 8 per game, if he manages just 28 crosses from the last 7 matches he would have doubled the amount of crosses he made compared to the 2018/9 season

I'm not so sure our fullbacks have been as defensive/cautious as people are suggesting. I think part of reason is teams might be responding to what are doing better, trent's crossing success in particular has dropped from 29% in that season to 19% this season, it could be that teams have stopped trying to stop the cross and focus on defending narrow are just trusting their ability to deal with it.

Fbref has Robertson at 126 open play crosses which is on pace to be the most since he's been at LFC but won't be close to double.  Are you including corners in this?  I am not sure how crosses or taking corners equates to similar positioning in the attacking half across seasons.  At least to me in watching it's clear that both FB's have more reserved roles this year.  Now the eyes can be wrong so we'd need to find somewhere that aggregates heat maps or something similar to tell for sure.  If you find that I'd be happy to be proved wrong but the LFC journos and some stat bloggers I follow say this is the definitely the case.

As far as Trent, again I think you're including corners in his numbers as fbref has him taking basically the same amount of open play crosses and completing about .05 less per game.  In no season has he ever averaged even 1 completed cross into the box per game.

Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,499
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 01:44:28 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 16, 2021, 04:14:50 pm
I'm not sure you can say we were outsmarted by Atletico either. We were well on course to win that game until Adrians brainfarts.

Which kind of says something about the system, were rarely beaten if we turn up, at best other teams can achieve is making it a game where whoever takes their chances win.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,751
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 11:43:20 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 01:44:28 am
Which kind of says something about the system, were rarely beaten if we turn up, at best other teams can achieve is making it a game where whoever takes their chances win.

There is no way we would have accumulated 97 and 99 points without the ability to win games when we didnt turn up.
Logged

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 802
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5046 on: Yesterday at 12:08:14 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:43:20 am
There is no way we would have accumulated 97 and 99 points without the ability to win games when we didnt turn up.

True, but from the discussions currently you'd think that there are lessons to take only from our rare poor performances in that period, and not the from countless wins in a period where we stacked them up in a way that's pretty much unprecedented in football history.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:09:50 pm by Bjornar »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5047 on: Yesterday at 03:29:31 pm »
We simply don't score enough goals. You can't underestimate how important this is for a team's confidence.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5048 on: Yesterday at 03:36:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:29:31 pm
We simply don't score enough goals. You can't underestimate how important this is for a team's confidence.

Can't overestimate, surely?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5049 on: Yesterday at 03:38:00 pm »
Logged

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5050 on: Yesterday at 05:24:54 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 16, 2021, 09:42:23 pm
Front 3 [in the league]

18/19 - 56 goals, 108 games total
19/20 - 46 goals, 107 games total [Mane scored 4 less than previous year, Bobby and Salah 3 less each]
Interesting this.

In 20/21 our front 3 are 32 goals in 31 games, projecting over 38 games would make 39 goals. 56, 46, 39, is a pretty linear decline, so I guess we should be looking for a new attacker in the summer.

However what piqued my interest was when you mentioned that we had double goals in midfield and defence in last year than this year. So I checked it out:

Midfield 18/19: 5 (Milner) + 6 (Shaq) + 3 (Gini) + 2 (Keita) + 1 (Fab) + 1 (Hendo)  = 18 goals
Midfield 19/20: 4 (Ox) + 4 (Gini) + 2 (Milner) + 2 (Keita) + 4 (Hendo) + 1 (Jones) + 2 (Fab) + 1 (Lallana) + 1 (Shaq) = 21 goals
Midfield 20/21: 1 (Jones) + 2 (Gini) + 1 (Hendo) = 4 (in 31 games) = projected 5 goals (in 38 games) 

Defence 18/19: 4 (VVD) + 1 (Lovren) + 1 (Matip) + 1 (TAA) = 7 goals
Defence 19/20: 5 (VVD) + 4 (TAA) + 2 (Robertson) + 1 (Matip) = 12 goals
Defence 20/21: 2 (TAA) + 1 (VVD) + 1 (Robertson) + 1 (Matip) = 5 (in 31 games) = projected 6 goals (in 38 games)

So basically it shows that our goals from midfield and defence have drastically decreased this season compared to 18/19 and 19/20. I wonder if that's because our midfield/defence are more cautious and don't go forward as much, or because they are physically exhausted from all the matches. Either way I think if it's due to the reasons above (cautious, exhausted), then that might be good news for next season as those reasons won't exist and we'll get the goals back.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:54:43 pm by Gegenpresser101 »
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,507
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5051 on: Yesterday at 05:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 05:24:54 pm
Interesting this.

In 20/21 our front 3 are 22 goals in 31 games, projecting over 38 games would make 27 goals. 56, 46, 27, is a pretty linear decline, so I guess we should be looking for a new attacker in the summer.

However what piqued my interest was when you mentioned that we had double goals in midfield and defence in last year than this year. So I checked it out:

Midfield 18/19: 5 (Milner) + 6 (Shaq) + 3 (Gini) + 2 (Keita) + 1 (Fab) + 1 (Hendo)  = 18 goals
Midfield 19/20: 4 (Ox) + 4 (Gini) + 2 (Milner) + 2 (Keita) + 4 (Hendo) + 1 (Jones) + 2 (Fab) + 1 (Lallana) + 1 (Shaq) = 21 goals
Midfield 20/21: 1 (Jones) + 2 (Gini) + 1 (Hendo) = 4 (in 31 games) = projected 5 goals (in 38 games) 

Defence 18/19: 4 (VVD) + 1 (Lovren) + 1 (Matip) + 1 (TAA) = 7 goals
Defence 19/20: 5 (VVD) + 4 (TAA) + 2 (Robertson) + 1 (Matip) = 12 goals
Defence 20/21: 2 (TAA) + 1 (VVD) + 1 (Robertson) + 1 (Matip) = 5 (in 31 games) = projected 6 goals (in 38 games)

So basically it shows that our goals from midfield and defence have drastically decreased this season compared to 18/19 and 19/20. I wonder if that's because our midfield/defence are more cautious and don't go forward as much, or because they are physically exhausted from all the matches. Either way I think if it's due to the reasons above (cautious, exhausted), then that might be good news for next season as those reasons won't exist and we'll get the goals back.

Much of that decline [from the forwards] has been down to Firmino for the last two seasons, and now of course for this year, Mane's drop in from. The only player that has stayed consistent in the same period is Salah.



I think injuries have had an impact on the defenders and midfielders, and a drop of goals. Certainly with Van Dijks and Matip's absence, then Fabinho having to drop back in midfield, Ox not being able to chip in with goals, etc..



In 20/21 our front 3 are 22 goals in 31 games, projecting over 38 games would make 27 goals

Are you sure this is correct? Because Salah alone has 19 goals, Mane has 7, Bobby has 6 = 32 goals. [league]

I'd put Milner's goals aside, as they have all been penalties.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:43:11 pm by deFacto please, you bastards »
Logged

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5052 on: Yesterday at 05:52:54 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:40:29 pm
Much of that decline [from the forwards] has been down to Firmino for the last two seasons, and now of course for this year, Mane's drop in from. The only player that has stayed consistent in the same period is Salah.

I think injuries have had an impact on the defenders and midfielders, and a drop of goals. Certainly with Van Dijks and Matip's absence, then Fabinho having to drop back in midfield, Ox not being able to chip in with goals, etc..

I'd put Milner's goals aside, as they have all been penalties.
Yeh I agree that injuries probably have had an impact on the goals. I think set pieces was an area where we missed out a few of the goals from defenders like Van Dijk and Matip. And indirectly whether due to exhaustion or tactical adjustment, our full backs got less goals because of not going forward as much. That also I think might extend to midfield, in that indirectly due to playing deeper or being tired due to injuries, our midfielders might not have had as many goals.

I think that's why if we have more rest next season, due to adequate pre season or adequate squad rotation, or, (if we don't make the cl) not being in the europa league, hopefully these reasons would be negated.

Also have corrected this season goals from front 3 thanks. I thought it was kinda low even for this season lol.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:55:26 pm by Gegenpresser101 »
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5053 on: Yesterday at 07:09:36 pm »
This team with our style of play won everything so it's doesn't make sense to think we need big changes after a freak season full of injuries but also this season showed us what we are really lacking. Mane and Salah both need space to be at their best and when the opponent limit the space they get their limitations shows. Didn't you guys think some games oh man why Salah or Mane first touch is so bad and they stumble on the ball ? really think a technically gifted forward is a must. This way we have one who is good when there is space and on the other side we have one who is good in tight spaces and keeping the ball.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,877
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5054 on: Today at 01:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 05:24:54 pm
Interesting this.

In 20/21 our front 3 are 32 goals in 31 games, projecting over 38 games would make 39 goals. 56, 46, 39, is a pretty linear decline, so I guess we should be looking for a new attacker in the summer.

However what piqued my interest was when you mentioned that we had double goals in midfield and defence in last year than this year. So I checked it out:

Midfield 18/19: 5 (Milner) + 6 (Shaq) + 3 (Gini) + 2 (Keita) + 1 (Fab) + 1 (Hendo)  = 18 goals
Midfield 19/20: 4 (Ox) + 4 (Gini) + 2 (Milner) + 2 (Keita) + 4 (Hendo) + 1 (Jones) + 2 (Fab) + 1 (Lallana) + 1 (Shaq) = 21 goals
Midfield 20/21: 1 (Jones) + 2 (Gini) + 1 (Hendo) = 4 (in 31 games) = projected 5 goals (in 38 games) 

Defence 18/19: 4 (VVD) + 1 (Lovren) + 1 (Matip) + 1 (TAA) = 7 goals
Defence 19/20: 5 (VVD) + 4 (TAA) + 2 (Robertson) + 1 (Matip) = 12 goals
Defence 20/21: 2 (TAA) + 1 (VVD) + 1 (Robertson) + 1 (Matip) = 5 (in 31 games) = projected 6 goals (in 38 games)

So basically it shows that our goals from midfield and defence have drastically decreased this season compared to 18/19 and 19/20. I wonder if that's because our midfield/defence are more cautious and don't go forward as much, or because they are physically exhausted from all the matches. Either way I think if it's due to the reasons above (cautious, exhausted), then that might be good news for next season as those reasons won't exist and we'll get the goals back.

As deFacto says, you could/should discount Milner's as they're penalties (still goals, but don't reflect 'goals from midfield'). Similarly, Shaqiri would often (and Ox occasionally) come on in an attacking position rather than a midfield one; it would need more careful analysis (or someone with a better memory) to establish whether all of those are 'midfield goals' or not.

The decline in goals from defence is basically the absence of VVD plus the dip in Trent's form not sticking an extra follow up drive or free kick into the net.

As for the midfielders - it seems significant that, despite the injury problems in defence and Fabinho/Henderson playing games there, some of the goalscoring midfielders - basically Shaqiri, Ox and Keita - are simply playing fewer games than they did over the previous two years (combined - Ox and Shaqiri more or less balance out each other's appearance absences). Keita has played less, not more, with each successive season at the club. We're also missing two or three goals from Henderson, and Wijnaldum seems to get more cautious for us as he gets more attacking for his country. The net impact of bringing in Thiago to create more opportunities for the strikers seems to have reduced our attacking threat from midfield (and therefore our attacking diversity), without adding much to the attack itself.

A more thorny question (for how you quantify it, and the reaction to it) would be whether the manager himself has become a little more cautious, not just this year but over the last couple of years.
Logged
We Are Liverpool.
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 