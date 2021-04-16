Front 3 [in the league]
18/19 - 56 goals, 108 games total
19/20 - 46 goals, 107 games total [Mane scored 4 less than previous year, Bobby and Salah 3 less each]
Interesting this.
In 20/21 our front 3 are 32 goals in 31 games, projecting over 38 games would make 39 goals. 56, 46, 39, is a pretty linear decline, so I guess we should be looking for a new attacker in the summer.
However what piqued my interest was when you mentioned that we had double goals in midfield and defence in last year than this year. So I checked it out:
Midfield 18/19: 5 (Milner) + 6 (Shaq) + 3 (Gini) + 2 (Keita) + 1 (Fab) + 1 (Hendo) = 18 goals
Midfield 19/20: 4 (Ox) + 4 (Gini) + 2 (Milner) + 2 (Keita) + 4 (Hendo) + 1 (Jones) + 2 (Fab) + 1 (Lallana) + 1 (Shaq) = 21 goals
Midfield 20/21: 1 (Jones) + 2 (Gini) + 1 (Hendo) = 4 (in 31 games) = projected 5 goals (in 38 games)
Defence 18/19: 4 (VVD) + 1 (Lovren) + 1 (Matip) + 1 (TAA) = 7 goals
Defence 19/20: 5 (VVD) + 4 (TAA) + 2 (Robertson) + 1 (Matip) = 12 goals
Defence 20/21: 2 (TAA) + 1 (VVD) + 1 (Robertson) + 1 (Matip) = 5 (in 31 games) = projected 6 goals (in 38 games)
So basically it shows that our goals from midfield and defence have drastically decreased this season compared to 18/19 and 19/20. I wonder if that's because our midfield/defence are more cautious and don't go forward as much, or because they are physically exhausted from all the matches. Either way I think if it's due to the reasons above (cautious, exhausted), then that might be good news for next season as those reasons won't exist and we'll get the goals back.