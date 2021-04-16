Interesting this.



In 20/21 our front 3 are 32 goals in 31 games, projecting over 38 games would make 39 goals. 56, 46, 39, is a pretty linear decline, so I guess we should be looking for a new attacker in the summer.



However what piqued my interest was when you mentioned that we had double goals in midfield and defence in last year than this year. So I checked it out:



Midfield 18/19: 5 (Milner) + 6 (Shaq) + 3 (Gini) + 2 (Keita) + 1 (Fab) + 1 (Hendo) = 18 goals

Midfield 19/20: 4 (Ox) + 4 (Gini) + 2 (Milner) + 2 (Keita) + 4 (Hendo) + 1 (Jones) + 2 (Fab) + 1 (Lallana) + 1 (Shaq) = 21 goals

Midfield 20/21: 1 (Jones) + 2 (Gini) + 1 (Hendo) = 4 (in 31 games) = projected 5 goals (in 38 games)



Defence 18/19: 4 (VVD) + 1 (Lovren) + 1 (Matip) + 1 (TAA) = 7 goals

Defence 19/20: 5 (VVD) + 4 (TAA) + 2 (Robertson) + 1 (Matip) = 12 goals

Defence 20/21: 2 (TAA) + 1 (VVD) + 1 (Robertson) + 1 (Matip) = 5 (in 31 games) = projected 6 goals (in 38 games)



So basically it shows that our goals from midfield and defence have drastically decreased this season compared to 18/19 and 19/20. I wonder if that's because our midfield/defence are more cautious and don't go forward as much, or because they are physically exhausted from all the matches. Either way I think if it's due to the reasons above (cautious, exhausted), then that might be good news for next season as those reasons won't exist and we'll get the goals back.





As deFacto says, you could/should discount Milner's as they're penalties (still goals, but don't reflect 'goals from midfield'). Similarly, Shaqiri would often (and Ox occasionally) come on in an attacking position rather than a midfield one; it would need more careful analysis (or someone with a better memory) to establish whether all of those are 'midfield goals' or not.The decline in goals from defence is basically the absence of VVD plus the dip in Trent's form not sticking an extra follow up drive or free kick into the net.As for the midfielders - it seems significant that, despite the injury problems in defence and Fabinho/Henderson playing games there, some of the goalscoring midfielders - basically Shaqiri, Ox and Keita - are simply playing fewer games than they did over the previous two years (combined - Ox and Shaqiri more or less balance out each other's appearance absences). Keita has played less, not more, with each successive season at the club. We're also missing two or three goals from Henderson, and Wijnaldum seems to get more cautious for us as he gets more attacking for his country. The net impact of bringing in Thiago to create more opportunities for the strikers seems to have reduced our attacking threat from midfield (and therefore our attacking diversity), without adding much to the attack itself.A more thorny question (for how you quantify it, and the reaction to it) would be whether the manager himself has become a little more cautious, not just this year but over the last couple of years.