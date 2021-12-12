Bet this happened because some arse of a lino didn't put his flag up for an offside like they always seem to do when it's City. Virgil is always fuming at them when that happens and he's had to do extra work for nothing!

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."