Assuming its a few weeks rather than anything really bad, we should be ok shouldnt we? Were at the quietest spell of the season fixture list wise. Hopefully we beat Wolves on Saturday, but if we dont well have any fewer games in Jan to worry about.
There's Chelsea, 2 weeks on Sat.........if that's anything to worry about ?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Virgil van Dijk hamstring injury worse than expected. 31yo had initial consultation & now due to see specialist today to discover extent + timeline. That will determine if out for considerable period / better news. W/ @JamesPearceLFC @TheAthleticFC
We're not playing twice a week after this week and he wouldn't play against Wolves anyway.Also not like we're going for the title here. Might do him some good.
given how things are going at the moment he won't be playing twice a week next year as well
Not for us anyway. Hes leaving us in the summer if we dont make top 4.
?
