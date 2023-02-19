« previous next »
Quote from: dirkster on February 19, 2023, 07:05:34 am
So has Curtis Jones. What's happened to them both?

Alien abduction.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 19, 2023, 07:18:55 am
Where could he possibly appear? Nearly back to a full squad available and the team are getting results. Only two things to play for now so it will nigh on impossible for him to much game time.

Ox is a down to the bare bones player. When everyone's fit he's nowhere near.

The fact we were in the position of starting him several PL games in a row after the World Cup was a big part of the problem.

Nunez and Diaz if both out might get him back on the bench on Tuesday.
On gardening leave.
Quote from: dirkster on February 19, 2023, 07:05:34 am
So has Curtis Jones. What's happened to them both?
Both have been spotted in a North Pole pub having drinks with Santa.
.
A few videos and some info on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain...


I'll add some more in here after the 2022/23 season finishes.







LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/team/mens/player/alex-oxlade-chamberlain

LFCHistory.net Payer profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1320

Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Oxlade-Chamberlain

Firmino, Keita, Milner & Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave LFC this summer: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/firmino-keita-milner-and-oxlade-chamberlain-leave-lfc-summer









^ as of Sunday 21st May, 2023. From the superb www.lfchistory.net . I'll update it if Ox plays vs Southampton (his former club).






'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Best Moments for Liverpool' (as of 2023):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pz6YT81lhnI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pz6YT81lhnI</a>



'Here's why Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a Liverpool Legend' (as of 2023):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jm5w4_GmE8w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jm5w4_GmE8w</a>



'Alex Oxlade Chamberlain | All Goals So Far' (as of February 2020):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xJj_8OjT2pM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xJj_8OjT2pM</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  Unleashed  2017/18':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F2R_1uhI7vQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F2R_1uhI7vQ</a>



'Ox goal vs Manchester City in the Champions League 2018':-

https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1246471590750998528



'Ox Returns After 1 Year Out With Injury  2018/19':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o1Osohgu_dE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o1Osohgu_dE</a>



'Alex Oxlade Chamberlain - Overall 2019/20':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I_KKuBeFHWY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I_KKuBeFHWY</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Focus Skills 2019/2020':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hV5YbcIYboE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hV5YbcIYboE</a>



'Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain 2020 - He Is Completely Returned! - Skills & Dribblings and Goals - HD' (as of March 2020):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fg32HR56xc4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fg32HR56xc4</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Destroying Everyone | 2021/22':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-UPncxFt0bE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-UPncxFt0bE</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 2022 ● Speed Show & INSANE Skills & Goals | HD':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c0iL7MgRwBo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c0iL7MgRwBo</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 2022 ● Amazing Skills Show | HD':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3epYFtNFVcw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3epYFtNFVcw</a>








'"How can someone that is so bad in a rondo be so good in a match!?" | Oxlade-Chamberlain | Teammates':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PwkbzvIn_WA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PwkbzvIn_WA</a>



'Ox's emotional road to recovery | This Is Melwood' - from 2018:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KxQMfvgWmvs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KxQMfvgWmvs</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain defends Philippe Coutinho when asked about transfer rumours':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z42Wed2ZTZ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z42Wed2ZTZ8</a>



'Ox's guided tour of the AXA Training Centre | 'We have a beach in Kirkby!'' - from 2020:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e0qliPJnNOw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e0qliPJnNOw</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'I want my son to remember my playing days' | BBC Sport' - from 2023:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cGjqVJLLuDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cGjqVJLLuDs</a>



























'ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN - Welcome to Liverpool - Insane Goals, Skills & Assists - 2017' (at Arsenal):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KL04YA0SQhM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KL04YA0SQhM</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ● The OX ● Arsenal FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1_-SIgWRwnA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1_-SIgWRwnA</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's 20 goals for Arsenal FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5qid2OpPcZg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5qid2OpPcZg</a>



'Alex Chamberlain - Southampton Sensation':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6GdxEZWXGQw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6GdxEZWXGQw</a>












'Ox on playing for England':-

https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1196104634882043908



Ox's England statistics: www.englandstats.com/player.php?pid=1181


Goal vs Montenegro: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjNA-MIdCbY

Goal vs Brazil: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJtjhOC9rsY

Goal vs Scotland: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhXmXcOWRFY

Goal vs San Marino (2013): www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrYpxiP2dRM

Goal vs San Marion (2012): www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMylKeeFeQ0

Goal vs Lithuania: www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IZhy3XQqmA







Some content from Ox's last match at Anfield (Villa 1-1 game)....






'Anfield says goodbye to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. A popular figure who played a big part in the title winning season' - 3 separate videos:-

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1659959138842038280 & https://v.redd.it/gvrhafypm01b1 & https://v.redd.it/lsgjp2e6r01b1





















Some articles on the Ox at Liverpool...


Ox signs for Liverpool from Arsenal on Deadline Day (2017): https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2612851-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-signs-for-liverpool-from-arsenal-on-deadline-day

The Year of The Ox (2018): www.telegraph.co.uk/football/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-recovery

The inside story of Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury 'nightmare' (Roma 2018): www.goal.com/en-gb/news/setbacks-and-milners-hug---the-inside-story-of-oxlade-chamberlains-recovery/1kn6g03y03whv19hj1bq5wtsh6

Unexpected Ox return gives Liverpool a new dimension: www.eurosport.co.uk/football/champions-league/2021-2022/opinion-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-s-unexpected-comeback-has-given-liverpool-another-dimension_sto8613903/story.shtml

Ox inspires Liverpool with double vs Genk: www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/champions-league/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-inspires-liverpool-with-delightful-double-in-genk-1.4060750

I have to set the bar high: www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37550176/liverpool-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-set-bar-high

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool midfielder suffers ankle injury in Club World Cup final: www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/11892821/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-midfielder-suffers-ankle-injury-in-club-world-cup-final

Ox's view on Liverpool playing time after rare start: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-jurgen-25383348

The importance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (2020): https://thetopflight.com/2019/11/20/importance-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-england-liverpool-midfielder

Ox's Liverpool Career Is At A Familiar Crossroads (2021): www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/10/writing-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-careers-is-at-a-familiar-crossroads

Why The Best Of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain May Still Be Yet To Come: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/01/best-of-chamberlain-to-come

How Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Helped Prevent Liverpools January Blues (2022): www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/01/writing-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-prevents-liverpool-blues

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Key To Liverpools Midfield Future - The Gutter: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/06/podcast-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-key-to-liverpool-midfield-future

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain speaks out on injury theories: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-playing-injury-26028919

Jurgen Klopp confirms serious hamstring injury for Ox (2022): www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/jurgen-klopp-confirms-serious-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-injury-we-hate-this

Beyond Injuries - Ox's Legacy at Liverpool: https://anfieldindex.com/55731/beyond-injuries-oxlade-chamberlains-liverpool-legacy.html

Ox's legacy at Liverpool: www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/alex-oxlade-chamberlains-liverpool-legacy-should-be-more-than-just-injuries/

Firmino, Keita, Milner & Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave LFC this summer: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/firmino-keita-milner-and-oxlade-chamberlain-leave-lfc-summer


Twitter page: https://twitter.com/Alex_OxChambo

PL Player Info: www.premierleague.com/players/4252/Alex-Oxlade-Chamberlain/overview

Transfermarkt page: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/alex-oxlade-chamberlain/profil/spieler/143424


All the very very best to him - hope he finds somewhere to play many, many matches - and he stays free from any more serious injuries too.













 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

Obviously him leaving is the right call for both the club and him but do feel sorry for him. He exceeded most of our expectations in that first season I think, he really was at the heart of a lot of things we did well, especially those three wins over City. That Roma injury was devastating for him.

Still came back well and scored a few in the title wining season. Even last year, when Mo and Saudi were away he filled in up front and scored a few when we needed them. Shame how things have petered out this season but hes always come across as a really decent bloke and good luck to him for the future.
He's seems a different person from that bright, happy, big personality that he was in 2018. Seemed like a big personality in the squad but you don't hear or see much of him now. He looks like someone who's fallen out of love with the game and I hope something good comes his way.

Will be interesting to see where he goes from here. No club in England is taking him on his current wages so he'll need to take a cut you'd imagine.

Or maybe he'll retire.
I can't imagine he'd want to move abroad but I think he still has enough pace and power about him that he'd really trouble the more languid continental leagues.  Expect he'll end up at somewhere lower midtable over here though.
Thanks Jase. That goal against Man City in the Champions League is still amazing. Forgot about that outside of the foot one against Genk, what a finish!
Not forgetting a great finish to a great move v Chelsea on the last home game title winning season.
Good luck to him.
Strange to say goodbye to a player who I almost didnt even register as our player for well over two seasons. Good luck Ox. Thanks for everything, wish you had more luck.
Prob harsh to say this, but when he got together with that lass from little mix I was worried  brings a circus into a footballers life when they need to be concentrated on football.

Injuries were hard on the chap and he was a great man in the squad. All disappeared into nothingness. All a bit sad really.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 12:58:22 pm
Prob harsh to say this, but when he got together with that lass from little mix I was worried  brings a circus into a footballers life when they need to be concentrated on football.

Injuries were hard on the chap and he was a great man in the squad. All disappeared into nothingness. All a bit sad really.

His problem was his knee exploding, not dating Perrie Edwards.

Our doctor at the time told Ox it was as bad an injury as it gets.
Yeah it had fuck all to do with the lass, she's a cracking lady as well.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 12:58:22 pm
Prob harsh to say this, but when he got together with that lass from little mix I was worried  brings a circus into a footballers life when they need to be concentrated on football.

Injuries were hard on the chap and he was a great man in the squad. All disappeared into nothingness. All a bit sad really.

Only when the partner actually brings drama and the footballer allows for the drama. Shes pretty incredible and comes across extremely grounded as does Ox so it was never gonna happen
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 18, 2023, 05:07:23 pm
Obviously him leaving is the right call for both the club and him but do feel sorry for him. He exceeded most of our expectations in that first season I think, he really was at the heart of a lot of things we did well, especially those three wins over City. That Roma injury was devastating for him.

Still came back well and scored a few in the title wining season. Even last year, when Mo and Saudi were away he filled in up front and scored a few when we needed them. Shame how things have petered out this season but hes always come across as a really decent bloke and good luck to him for the future.
Yeah I think it's forgotten but he played a fairly decent role in the league winning year. 12th most starts and minutes surprised me when I checked it. the injury he got before 21/22 seemed to finish him even as a reliable squad option though
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 01:30:16 pm
Yeah I think it's forgotten but he played a fairly decent role in the league winning year. 12th most starts and minutes surprised me when I checked it. the injury he got before 21/22 seemed to finish him even as a reliable squad option though

Yeah, I always thought he was something of the '12th man' when we won the league so 12th most starts/minutes doesn't actually surprise me.

As for last season, look at how far we got into all four competitions, winning two and being very lucky in the others, but throughout the season we had contributions from Ox, Keita, Minamino, Divock in attack/midfield which goes a long way in taking you to that level of quality and consistency.

Intrigued to see where is next for Oxlade Chamberlain. His trophy record is nothing to be sniffed at, with what he's won here and the three FA Cups he picked up with Arsenal. I just wish he'd have been able to take part in some of the Champions League games in 2018/19, that injury was killer.
Sad that he never fulfilled his promise with us because of injuries but he gave us some great memories, including against The Cheats and he collected a decent trophy haul, better than he would ever have got with Arsenal!
Chapeau Alex!
Best of luck to Alex.

Seems a nice fella and had rotten luck with the injuries.
That goal against city in the champions league will forever stay with me as a moment that said we are back as a serious force.

Hope he has a good career elsewhere.
All the best to Ox. Good player that made valuable contributions to the success of the last few years.
Lot of highlights despite his long injury lay offs. That goal against City, of course, but a particular highlight for me was a non-game moment when he stood up to a gobshite reporter and defended - I think it was Coutinho? Firm and articulate and impressive. At the time I thought this lad could be a future captain here.

Alas not to be. But thanks Ox. All the best to you and your family
I felt really sad for Alex today especially with the interview he did with LFCTV when he spoke about his memories, and how he wasn't quite able to live up to his original form. It must be really hard when injury deprives you of getting back to where you once where. I will remember him for the positive achievements he earned with Liverpool, like that brilliant goal against the Cheats in the Champions League. I wish him luck with his next move. At least he leaves with success.
All the best for the future. Had some really moments here, unfortunate that injuries took the better part of his career at Liverpool.

Top man, Top player, leaves a legend!

Thanks for the moments! Good luck.
Southampton may take him back, more suited to his level in the Championship.
