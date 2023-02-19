Obviously him leaving is the right call for both the club and him but do feel sorry for him. He exceeded most of our expectations in that first season I think, he really was at the heart of a lot of things we did well, especially those three wins over City. That Roma injury was devastating for him.



Still came back well and scored a few in the title wining season. Even last year, when Mo and Saudi were away he filled in up front and scored a few when we needed them. Shame how things have petered out this season but hes always come across as a really decent bloke and good luck to him for the future.