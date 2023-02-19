« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  (Read 684631 times)

Online spider-neil

  Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,403
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5200 on: February 19, 2023, 07:34:02 am »
Quote from: dirkster on February 19, 2023, 07:05:34 am
So has Curtis Jones. What's happened to them both?

Alien abduction.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,670
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5201 on: February 19, 2023, 09:02:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 19, 2023, 07:18:55 am
Where could he possibly appear? Nearly back to a full squad available and the team are getting results. Only two things to play for now so it will nigh on impossible for him to much game time.

Ox is a down to the bare bones player. When everyone's fit he's nowhere near.

The fact we were in the position of starting him several PL games in a row after the World Cup was a big part of the problem.

Nunez and Diaz if both out might get him back on the bench on Tuesday.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,888
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5202 on: February 19, 2023, 09:40:42 am »
On gardening leave.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,512
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5203 on: February 20, 2023, 07:00:09 am »
Quote from: dirkster on February 19, 2023, 07:05:34 am
So has Curtis Jones. What's happened to them both?
Both have been spotted in a North Pole pub having drinks with Santa.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,184
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5204 on: Yesterday at 03:09:08 pm »
.
A few videos and some info on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain...


I'll add some more in here after the 2022/23 season finishes.







LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/team/mens/player/alex-oxlade-chamberlain

LFCHistory.net Payer profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1320

Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Oxlade-Chamberlain

Firmino, Keita, Milner & Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave LFC this summer: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/firmino-keita-milner-and-oxlade-chamberlain-leave-lfc-summer









'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Best Moments for Liverpool' (as of 2023):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pz6YT81lhnI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pz6YT81lhnI</a>



'Here's why Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a Liverpool Legend' (as of 2023):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jm5w4_GmE8w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jm5w4_GmE8w</a>



'Alex Oxlade Chamberlain | All Goals So Far' (as of February 2020):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xJj_8OjT2pM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xJj_8OjT2pM</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  Unleashed  2017/18':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F2R_1uhI7vQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F2R_1uhI7vQ</a>



'Ox goal vs Manchester City in the Champions League 2018':-

https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1246471590750998528



'Ox Returns After 1 Year Out With Injury  2018/19':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o1Osohgu_dE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o1Osohgu_dE</a>



'Alex Oxlade Chamberlain - Overall 2019/20':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I_KKuBeFHWY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I_KKuBeFHWY</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Focus Skills 2019/2020':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hV5YbcIYboE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hV5YbcIYboE</a>



'Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain 2020 - He Is Completely Returned! - Skills & Dribblings and Goals - HD' (as of March 2020):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fg32HR56xc4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fg32HR56xc4</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Destroying Everyone | 2021/22':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-UPncxFt0bE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-UPncxFt0bE</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 2022 ● Speed Show & INSANE Skills & Goals | HD':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c0iL7MgRwBo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c0iL7MgRwBo</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 2022 ● Amazing Skills Show | HD':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3epYFtNFVcw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3epYFtNFVcw</a>








'"How can someone that is so bad in a rondo be so good in a match!?" | Oxlade-Chamberlain | Teammates':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PwkbzvIn_WA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PwkbzvIn_WA</a>



'Ox's emotional road to recovery | This Is Melwood' - from 2018:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KxQMfvgWmvs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KxQMfvgWmvs</a>



'Ox's guided tour of the AXA Training Centre | 'We have a beach in Kirkby!'' - from 2020:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e0qliPJnNOw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e0qliPJnNOw</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'I want my son to remember my playing days' | BBC Sport' - from 2023:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cGjqVJLLuDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cGjqVJLLuDs</a>



























'ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN - Welcome to Liverpool - Insane Goals, Skills & Assists - 2017' (at Arsenal):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KL04YA0SQhM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KL04YA0SQhM</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ● The OX ● Arsenal FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1_-SIgWRwnA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1_-SIgWRwnA</a>



'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's 20 goals for Arsenal FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5qid2OpPcZg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5qid2OpPcZg</a>



'Alex Chamberlain - Southampton Sensation':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6GdxEZWXGQw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6GdxEZWXGQw</a>












'Ox on playing for England':-

https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1196104634882043908



Ox's England statistics: www.englandstats.com/player.php?pid=1181


Goal vs Montenegro: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjNA-MIdCbY

Goal vs Brazil: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJtjhOC9rsY

Goal vs Scotland: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhXmXcOWRFY

Goal vs San Marino (2013): www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrYpxiP2dRM

Goal vs San Marion (2012): www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMylKeeFeQ0

Goal vs Lithuania: www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IZhy3XQqmA














Some articles on the Ox at Liverpool...


Ox signs for Liverpool from Arsenal on Deadline Day (2017): https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2612851-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-signs-for-liverpool-from-arsenal-on-deadline-day

The Year of The Ox (2018): www.telegraph.co.uk/football/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-recovery

The inside story of Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury 'nightmare' (Roma 2018): www.goal.com/en-gb/news/setbacks-and-milners-hug---the-inside-story-of-oxlade-chamberlains-recovery/1kn6g03y03whv19hj1bq5wtsh6

Unexpected Ox return gives Liverpool a new dimension: www.eurosport.co.uk/football/champions-league/2021-2022/opinion-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-s-unexpected-comeback-has-given-liverpool-another-dimension_sto8613903/story.shtml

Ox inspires Liverpool with double vs Genk: www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/champions-league/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-inspires-liverpool-with-delightful-double-in-genk-1.4060750

I have to set the bar high: www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37550176/liverpool-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-set-bar-high

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool midfielder suffers ankle injury in Club World Cup final: www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/11892821/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-midfielder-suffers-ankle-injury-in-club-world-cup-final

Ox's view on Liverpool playing time after rare start: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-jurgen-25383348

The importance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (2020): https://thetopflight.com/2019/11/20/importance-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-england-liverpool-midfielder

Ox's Liverpool Career Is At A Familiar Crossroads (2021): www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/10/writing-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-careers-is-at-a-familiar-crossroads

Why The Best Of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain May Still Be Yet To Come: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/01/best-of-chamberlain-to-come

How Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Helped Prevent Liverpools January Blues (2022): www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/01/writing-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-prevents-liverpool-blues

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Key To Liverpools Midfield Future - The Gutter: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/06/podcast-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-key-to-liverpool-midfield-future

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain speaks out on injury theories: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-playing-injury-26028919

Beyond Injuries - Ox's Legacy at Liverpool: https://anfieldindex.com/55731/beyond-injuries-oxlade-chamberlains-liverpool-legacy.html

Ox's legacy at Liverpool: www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/alex-oxlade-chamberlains-liverpool-legacy-should-be-more-than-just-injuries/

Firmino, Keita, Milner & Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave LFC this summer: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/firmino-keita-milner-and-oxlade-chamberlain-leave-lfc-summer


Twitter page: https://twitter.com/Alex_OxChambo

PL Player Info: www.premierleague.com/players/4252/Alex-Oxlade-Chamberlain/overview

Transfermarkt page: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/alex-oxlade-chamberlain/profil/spieler/143424


All the very very best to him - hope he finds somewhere to play many, many matches - and he stays free from any more serious injuries too.













-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:25:30 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Crosby Nick

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 103,993
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5205 on: Yesterday at 05:07:23 pm »
Obviously him leaving is the right call for both the club and him but do feel sorry for him. He exceeded most of our expectations in that first season I think, he really was at the heart of a lot of things we did well, especially those three wins over City. That Roma injury was devastating for him.

Still came back well and scored a few in the title wining season. Even last year, when Mo and Saudi were away he filled in up front and scored a few when we needed them. Shame how things have petered out this season but hes always come across as a really decent bloke and good luck to him for the future.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  The man with no name
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,666
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5206 on: Yesterday at 05:22:04 pm »
He's seems a different person from that bright, happy, big personality that he was in 2018. Seemed like a big personality in the squad but you don't hear or see much of him now. He looks like someone who's fallen out of love with the game and I hope something good comes his way.

Will be interesting to see where he goes from here. No club in England is taking him on his current wages so he'll need to take a cut you'd imagine.

Or maybe he'll retire.
Logged

Offline tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,009
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5207 on: Yesterday at 05:27:22 pm »
I can't imagine he'd want to move abroad but I think he still has enough pace and power about him that he'd really trouble the more languid continental leagues.  Expect he'll end up at somewhere lower midtable over here though.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 72,899
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5208 on: Yesterday at 06:47:59 pm »
Thanks Jase. That goal against Man City in the Champions League is still amazing. Forgot about that outside of the foot one against Genk, what a finish!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Cafe De Paris

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 564
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5209 on: Yesterday at 07:14:48 pm »
Not forgetting a great finish to a great move v Chelsea on the last home game title winning season.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,747
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5210 on: Yesterday at 07:36:48 pm »
Good luck to him.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,426
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5211 on: Yesterday at 07:51:11 pm »
Strange to say goodbye to a player who I almost didnt even register as our player for well over two seasons. Good luck Ox. Thanks for everything, wish you had more luck.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,605
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5212 on: Today at 12:58:22 pm »
Prob harsh to say this, but when he got together with that lass from little mix I was worried  brings a circus into a footballers life when they need to be concentrated on football.

Injuries were hard on the chap and he was a great man in the squad. All disappeared into nothingness. All a bit sad really.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4
