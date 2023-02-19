.A few videos and some info on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain...I'll add some more in here after the 2022/23 season finishes.
LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/team/mens/player/alex-oxlade-chamberlain
LFCHistory.net Payer profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1320
Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Oxlade-Chamberlain
Firmino, Keita, Milner & Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave LFC this summer: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/firmino-keita-milner-and-oxlade-chamberlain-leave-lfc-summer
^ as of Sunday 21st May, 2023. From the superb www.lfchistory.net . I'll update it if Ox plays vs Southampton (his former club)
.
'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Best Moments for Liverpool
' (as of 2023)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pz6YT81lhnI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pz6YT81lhnI</a>
'Here's why Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a Liverpool Legend
' (as of 2023)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jm5w4_GmE8w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jm5w4_GmE8w</a>
'Alex Oxlade Chamberlain | All Goals So Far
' (as of February 2020)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xJj_8OjT2pM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xJj_8OjT2pM</a>
'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Unleashed 2017/18
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F2R_1uhI7vQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F2R_1uhI7vQ</a>
'Ox goal vs Manchester City in the Champions League 2018
':-https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1246471590750998528
'Ox Returns After 1 Year Out With Injury 2018/19
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o1Osohgu_dE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o1Osohgu_dE</a>
'Alex Oxlade Chamberlain - Overall 2019/20
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I_KKuBeFHWY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I_KKuBeFHWY</a>
'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Focus Skills 2019/2020
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hV5YbcIYboE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hV5YbcIYboE</a>
'Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain 2020 - He Is Completely Returned! - Skills & Dribblings and Goals - HD
' (as of March 2020)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fg32HR56xc4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fg32HR56xc4</a>
'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Destroying Everyone | 2021/22
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-UPncxFt0bE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-UPncxFt0bE</a>
'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 2022 ● Speed Show & INSANE Skills & Goals | HD
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c0iL7MgRwBo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c0iL7MgRwBo</a>
'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 2022 ● Amazing Skills Show | HD
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3epYFtNFVcw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3epYFtNFVcw</a>
'"How can someone that is so bad in a rondo be so good in a match!?" | Oxlade-Chamberlain | Teammates
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PwkbzvIn_WA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PwkbzvIn_WA</a>
'Ox's emotional road to recovery | This Is Melwood
' - from 2018:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KxQMfvgWmvs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KxQMfvgWmvs</a>
'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain defends Philippe Coutinho when asked about transfer rumours
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z42Wed2ZTZ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z42Wed2ZTZ8</a>
'Ox's guided tour of the AXA Training Centre | 'We have a beach in Kirkby!'
' - from 2020:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e0qliPJnNOw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e0qliPJnNOw</a>
'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'I want my son to remember my playing days' | BBC Sport
' - from 2023:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cGjqVJLLuDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cGjqVJLLuDs</a>
'ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN - Welcome to Liverpool - Insane Goals, Skills & Assists - 2017
' (at Arsenal)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KL04YA0SQhM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KL04YA0SQhM</a>
'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ● The OX ● Arsenal FC
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1_-SIgWRwnA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1_-SIgWRwnA</a>
'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's 20 goals for Arsenal FC
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5qid2OpPcZg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5qid2OpPcZg</a>
'Alex Chamberlain - Southampton Sensation
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6GdxEZWXGQw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6GdxEZWXGQw</a>
'Ox on playing for England
':-https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1196104634882043908
Ox's England statistics: www.englandstats.com/player.php?pid=1181
Goal vs Montenegro: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjNA-MIdCbY
Goal vs Brazil: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJtjhOC9rsY
Goal vs Scotland: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhXmXcOWRFY
Goal vs San Marino (2013): www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrYpxiP2dRM
Goal vs San Marion (2012): www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMylKeeFeQ0
Goal vs Lithuania: www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IZhy3XQqmASome content from Ox's last match at Anfield (Villa 1-1 game)
....
'Anfield says goodbye to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. A popular figure who played a big part in the title winning season' - 3 separate videos:-https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1659959138842038280
& https://v.redd.it/gvrhafypm01b1
& https://v.redd.it/lsgjp2e6r01b1 (nice short interview)Some articles on the Ox at Liverpool...
Ox signs for Liverpool from Arsenal on Deadline Day (2017)
: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2612851-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-signs-for-liverpool-from-arsenal-on-deadline-day
The Year of The Ox (2018)
: www.telegraph.co.uk/football/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-recovery
The inside story of Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury 'nightmare' (Roma 2018)
: www.goal.com/en-gb/news/setbacks-and-milners-hug---the-inside-story-of-oxlade-chamberlains-recovery/1kn6g03y03whv19hj1bq5wtsh6
Unexpected Ox return gives Liverpool a new dimension: www.eurosport.co.uk/football/champions-league/2021-2022/opinion-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-s-unexpected-comeback-has-given-liverpool-another-dimension_sto8613903/story.shtml
Ox inspires Liverpool with double vs Genk: www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/champions-league/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-inspires-liverpool-with-delightful-double-in-genk-1.4060750
I have to set the bar high: www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37550176/liverpool-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-set-bar-high
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool midfielder suffers ankle injury in Club World Cup final: www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/11892821/alex-oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-midfielder-suffers-ankle-injury-in-club-world-cup-final
Ox's view on Liverpool playing time after rare start: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-jurgen-25383348
The importance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (2020)
: https://thetopflight.com/2019/11/20/importance-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-england-liverpool-midfielder
Ox's Liverpool Career Is At A Familiar Crossroads (2021)
: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/10/writing-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-careers-is-at-a-familiar-crossroads
Why The Best Of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain May Still Be Yet To Come: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/01/best-of-chamberlain-to-come
How Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Helped Prevent Liverpools January Blues (2022)
: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/01/writing-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-prevents-liverpool-blues
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Key To Liverpools Midfield Future - The Gutter: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/06/podcast-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-key-to-liverpool-midfield-future
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain speaks out on injury theories: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/oxlade-chamberlain-liverpool-playing-injury-26028919
Jurgen Klopp confirms serious hamstring injury for Ox (2022)
: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/jurgen-klopp-confirms-serious-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-injury-we-hate-this
Beyond Injuries - Ox's Legacy at Liverpool: https://anfieldindex.com/55731/beyond-injuries-oxlade-chamberlains-liverpool-legacy.html
Ox's legacy at Liverpool: www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/alex-oxlade-chamberlains-liverpool-legacy-should-be-more-than-just-injuries/
Firmino, Keita, Milner & Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave LFC this summer: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/firmino-keita-milner-and-oxlade-chamberlain-leave-lfc-summer
Twitter page: https://twitter.com/Alex_OxChambo
PL Player Info: www.premierleague.com/players/4252/Alex-Oxlade-Chamberlain/overview
Transfermarkt page: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/alex-oxlade-chamberlain/profil/spieler/143424
All the very very best to him - hope he finds somewhere to play many, many matches - and he stays free from any more serious injuries too.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A mini-index
of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0