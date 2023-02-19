Yeah I think it's forgotten but he played a fairly decent role in the league winning year. 12th most starts and minutes surprised me when I checked it. the injury he got before 21/22 seemed to finish him even as a reliable squad option though



Yeah, I always thought he was something of the '12th man' when we won the league so 12th most starts/minutes doesn't actually surprise me.As for last season, look at how far we got into all four competitions, winning two and being very lucky in the others, but throughout the season we had contributions from Ox, Keita, Minamino, Divock in attack/midfield which goes a long way in taking you to that level of quality and consistency.Intrigued to see where is next for Oxlade Chamberlain. His trophy record is nothing to be sniffed at, with what he's won here and the three FA Cups he picked up with Arsenal. I just wish he'd have been able to take part in some of the Champions League games in 2018/19, that injury was killer.