If he doesn't cut out pushing forward trying to nick the ball and getting passed around then he will let us down. Just be smarter with your press, City won't spurn the chances we gave up last night.



He's a long way away from the 1 man full length pitch press of yesteryear



It's risk/reward that all our full backs do though. Don't think it's going to be as simple as be smarter with it when we want them jumping up on to wide players/fullbacks (I assume this is what you mean) Tsimikas got passed round plenty doing this against Southampton for example, it's just the way we want them to play