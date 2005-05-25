Let's play him in goal and move Ali to No.9... All these shouts for changing his position, including probably how he sees it, is nonsense to me when you have the best right back in world football. WTF?! Give him a bit of free role in attacking, both he and the team benefit from that, but keep him at a RB. Do you honestly think Slot will play him in a double pivot? Or as a right sided attacker? Or as a 10? Does Trent have the qualities to be the best in either of those positions? Would he have a place in Real's midfield, for example?
Trent, you are best in a position you redefined not unlike the Kaiser's libero. Stay there! Sign the contract!