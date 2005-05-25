« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1404057 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14200 on: May 3, 2024, 10:59:52 am »
Quote from: Draex on May  3, 2024, 09:33:22 am
Do you see him getting into the England midfield ahead of the 4 players I mentioned? Which is Trents goal.

No offence but I couldn't give a fuck about England.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14201 on: May 3, 2024, 11:48:24 am »
Quote from: Draex on May  3, 2024, 09:22:14 am
Trent needs to double down on being the greatest right back the world has ever seen.

I don't see how he gets into the England midfield - Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Palmer you'd easily argue are better midfielders than him.

His route to locking down the right back slot for club and country is the obvious route.

Not too much bothered by England needs

However I do think that Southgate has a challenge in how you play and with which players. Bellingham, FOden and Palmer are geared to play in behind Kane.. Foden can play out wide and maybe in a wider midfield role.    I do think that the long ball passing of Trent is unique to him and can unlock the pace of the English attack.

So different horses for different courses.   I would not select Palmer ahead of Trent in a starting team and I think a Midfield 3 of Rice, Trent, Bellingham/Foden would hurt a lot of teams.  If want to play all 4 then Kane and Saka upfront or Foden in a wide  attacking role left could also be an option.

Who cares about England  and if Trent sits on the bench and plays only a few sub roles until England gets knocked out, then that is on Southgate before he auditions for United job!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14202 on: May 3, 2024, 12:15:45 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on May  3, 2024, 11:48:24 am
Not too much bothered by England needs

However I do think that Southgate has a challenge in how you play and with which players. Bellingham, FOden and Palmer are geared to play in behind Kane.. Foden can play out wide and maybe in a wider midfield role.    I do think that the long ball passing of Trent is unique to him and can unlock the pace of the English attack.

So different horses for different courses.   I would not select Palmer ahead of Trent in a starting team and I think a Midfield 3 of Rice, Trent, Bellingham/Foden would hurt a lot of teams.  If want to play all 4 then Kane and Saka upfront or Foden in a wide  attacking role left could also be an option.

Who cares about England  and if Trent sits on the bench and plays only a few sub roles until England gets knocked out, then that is on Southgate before he auditions for United job!

Obligatory I don't care that much about England disclaimer.

That said Southgate does have an issue with his 3rd CM. One of them will definitely be Bellingham, although the lad seems knackered right now for Madrid so who knows what he'll have in his tank for the Euros. One of them will definitely be Rice. But it's not obvious who the 3rd will be. If they had a deep lying controller (Thiago with a body that worked) they'd have easily the best front 6 in the world (GK and CBs would be an issue still obviously) but they don't. Trent could sort of do that role because he has the passing ability with the play in front of him. What he doesn't have is the ability to take the pressure off with his press resistance.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14203 on: May 3, 2024, 12:18:10 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on May  3, 2024, 10:59:52 am
No offence but I couldn't give a fuck about England.

Neither do I, but Trent clearly does so if he pushes (I don't know if he is or not) to move to central midfield is he causing himself problems with his own goals.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14204 on: May 3, 2024, 05:35:12 pm »
I dont think hed mind the summer off.  Im sure he could find something to fill his time.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14205 on: May 4, 2024, 06:25:58 am »
Quote from: Knight on May  3, 2024, 12:15:45 pm
Obligatory I don't care that much about England disclaimer.

That said Southgate does have an issue with his 3rd CM. One of them will definitely be Bellingham, although the lad seems knackered right now for Madrid so who knows what he'll have in his tank for the Euros. One of them will definitely be Rice. But it's not obvious who the 3rd will be. If they had a deep lying controller (Thiago with a body that worked) they'd have easily the best front 6 in the world (GK and CBs would be an issue still obviously) but they don't. Trent could sort of do that role because he has the passing ability with the play in front of him. What he doesn't have is the ability to take the pressure off with his press resistance.

Surely Foden has to be a consideration for the third spot? Although Rice has been used primarily in a double pivot, he's capable of playing deeper, so using him as the 6 with Bellingham and Foden ahead could be a possibility. Couldn't really give a fuck about England either though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14206 on: May 4, 2024, 06:31:38 am »
Quote from: Darren G on May  4, 2024, 06:25:58 am
Surely Foden has to be a consideration for the third spot? Although Rice has been used primarily in a double pivot, he's capable of playing deeper, so using him as the 6 with Bellingham and Foden ahead could be a possibility. Couldn't really give a fuck about England either though.

Southgate wont play 2 attacking 8/10s in midfield unfortunately. Hes too conservative. Whixh, to be fair, is probably a good route to winning a tournament. Particularly given the issues at CB and the lack of a deep lying playmaker in midfield. Has Foden been a wide forward or an 8/10 for City this season? Perhaps Bellingham could play much more conservatively and Foden becomes the attacking CM.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14207 on: May 4, 2024, 06:56:59 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  3, 2024, 05:35:12 pm
I dont think hed mind the summer off.  Im sure he could find something to fill his time.

If he had the summer off he would have longer to work with Slot in preseason but no question he will get picked for England.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14208 on: May 4, 2024, 03:44:06 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on May  4, 2024, 06:56:59 am
If he had the summer off he would have longer to work with Slot in preseason but no question he will get picked for England.

He'll get picked for sure. He'll play about 10 mins total I expect.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14209 on: May 4, 2024, 06:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May  4, 2024, 06:31:38 am
Southgate wont play 2 attacking 8/10s in midfield unfortunately. Hes too conservative. Whixh, to be fair, is probably a good route to winning a tournament. Particularly given the issues at CB and the lack of a deep lying playmaker in midfield. Has Foden been a wide forward or an 8/10 for City this season? Perhaps Bellingham could play much more conservatively and Foden becomes the attacking CM.

I don't watch City a huge amount (odd, right?) but from the statistical data, Foden has played attacking LM, LF, AMR, and ACM (as practically a false 9 on occasions, sometimes deeper).  If Southgate plays as you say though - which I'll take your word for as I don't watch England - it becomes a moot point regardless.  It does seem a waste though if he is not accommodated for within the tactics, because "fuck him he plays for City" bias aside, he's a fantastic player.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14210 on: May 5, 2024, 06:26:15 pm »
Quality at both ends.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14211 on: May 5, 2024, 06:58:09 pm »
In the first half he was back to the old trent, playong as a wingback.


In the second half he was frequently inverted and Spurs wer putting everything down their left.


His attempt to chip the keeper from the halfway line was attractive, but there were a few higher probability options ahead of him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14212 on: May 5, 2024, 07:02:11 pm »
I prefer Trent out wide like in the first half. Better balance on that side and allows us to build out better
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14213 on: May 5, 2024, 07:22:19 pm »
In an ideal world for me Slot makes him some kind of a 10. He's never going to be in a double pivot and needs to show a bit more grit as a fullback. Thing is I don't think he wants to play as a fullback.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14214 on: May 5, 2024, 08:59:38 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on May  5, 2024, 07:02:11 pm
I prefer Trent out wide like in the first half. Better balance on that side and allows us to build out better
Me too. He has the ball less, but hes more threatening. Maybe the passing angles are better, maybe he gets a bit extra space there
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14215 on: May 5, 2024, 09:18:17 pm »
If only that long range effort went in....wow!

He was brilliant today!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14216 on: May 6, 2024, 03:24:59 am »
Quote from: MBL? on May  5, 2024, 07:22:19 pm
In an ideal world for me Slot makes him some kind of a 10. He's never going to be in a double pivot and needs to show a bit more grit as a fullback. Thing is I don't think he wants to play as a fullback.

I was just thinking that

It will be interesting to see where and how he is played.

With the unexpected emergence (for me anyways) of Conor Bradley. Trent could be played anywhere next season.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14217 on: May 6, 2024, 03:55:10 am »
He is good at RB but I feel like he can get to Gerrard's level if he plays are part of a double pivot and learns to keep it simple most times and pick and choose when to accelerate the game. He'd score loads of goals with his shooting technique and loads of assists too.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14218 on: May 6, 2024, 06:32:51 am »
Quote from: MBL? on May  5, 2024, 07:22:19 pm
In an ideal world for me Slot makes him some kind of a 10. He's never going to be in a double pivot and needs to show a bit more grit as a fullback. Thing is I don't think he wants to play as a fullback.
Im curious as to why people think he cant be in a double pivot?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14219 on: May 6, 2024, 07:35:23 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May  6, 2024, 06:32:51 am
Im curious as to why people think he cant be in a double pivot?
I would be worried about his defense and work rate, and that he wouldnt get space to use his passing.

But I would be all for giving it a try.

I think he could also alternate between RB and CM depending on game. The inverting is more confusing than powerful IMO
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14220 on: May 6, 2024, 07:38:41 am »
It's time for Trent to move into midfield. Bradley is a brilliant fullback so we lose nothing from right back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14221 on: May 6, 2024, 09:30:32 am »
Quote from: jepovic on May  6, 2024, 07:35:23 am
I would be worried about his defense and work rate, and that he wouldnt get space to use his passing.

But I would be all for giving it a try.

I think he could also alternate between RB and CM depending on game. The inverting is more confusing than powerful IMO
I think hed be fine from that perspective. In a double pivot he has that added security of a number 6 next to him. Hes not going to get isolated like he often does at RB.

I think the biggest challenge will be getting him to play more of a simple game.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14222 on: May 6, 2024, 10:15:11 am »
Quote from: MBL? on May  5, 2024, 07:22:19 pm
In an ideal world for me Slot makes him some kind of a 10. He's never going to be in a double pivot and needs to show a bit more grit as a fullback. Thing is I don't think he wants to play as a fullback.

I now think he will probably stay at fullback. Slot has a few ways he can deploy him from that starting position, including in the half-space between the back four and midfield lines in possession.

But mainly, we have so many midfielders and keeping Trent where he excels means Slot can build around a new DM to partner Mac Allister.

Trent playing as wingback, keeping wide, where his crosses are excellent is a massive boon for the team. The only thing we need to do is make sure our DM is excellent at covering and also keep our centre back partnership fit and healthy.

Quit the Klopp style inverting too and keep Trent wide.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14223 on: May 6, 2024, 11:21:31 am »
Can we just play him as a right back consistently instead of giving him about seven different roles to do in the team to let him concentrate on being brilliant? And if we could actually support him in defence when he is 2 or 3 on one it would help too
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14224 on: May 6, 2024, 02:56:09 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on May  6, 2024, 07:35:23 am
I would be worried about his defense and work rate, and that he wouldnt get space to use his passing.

But I would be all for giving it a try.

I think he could also alternate between RB and CM depending on game. The inverting is more confusing than powerful IMO
Why wouldn't he get space? Its not like he needs to play a killer pass every time.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14225 on: May 6, 2024, 05:41:32 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on May  6, 2024, 07:35:23 am
I would be worried about his defense and work rate, and that he wouldnt get space to use his passing.
wtf is wrong with his work rate?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14226 on: May 6, 2024, 05:57:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  6, 2024, 05:41:32 pm
wtf is wrong with his work rate?

Nowt.

The problem when you watch us is as he is being asked to play hybrid role if he is in CM he has zero chance of getting back in at RB that is the risk we/Klopp takes.

Now the average fan (Mainly non LFC fans) who needs to be spoon fed narratives watch the highlights and then go he is NOWHERE longing for the days of RBs to be like Dixon/Neville.

I am aware at time he doesnt track his man but that is pretty much the same for every player who has played the game otherwise no goals would ever be scored the only full back to not make a mistake is Andy Hinchcliffe or that is the impression he gives me on Sky !
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14227 on: May 6, 2024, 06:20:02 pm »
Im still a bit worried about the contract situation. If I was him Id wait to see what the new manager is about too, so understand it from his view. But then how long does he decide about Slot. Again, would make sense for him to wait a few months. But then were getting into January where offers will start coming in.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14228 on: May 6, 2024, 07:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on May  6, 2024, 06:20:02 pm
Im still a bit worried about the contract situation. If I was him Id wait to see what the new manager is about too, so understand it from his view. But then how long does he decide about Slot. Again, would make sense for him to wait a few months. But then were getting into January where offers will start coming in.
I suspect it's gonna depend on if Slot's gonna play him in midfield or not. Only speculating of course.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14229 on: May 6, 2024, 11:45:05 pm »
Let's play him in goal and move Ali to No.9... All these shouts for changing his position, including probably how he sees it, is nonsense to me when you have the best right back in world football. WTF?! Give him a bit of free role in attacking, both he and the team benefit from that, but keep him at a RB. Do you honestly think Slot will play him in a double pivot? Or as a right sided attacker? Or as a 10? Does Trent have the qualities to be the best in either of those positions? Would he have a place in Real's midfield, for example?

Trent, you are best in a position you redefined not unlike the Kaiser's libero. Stay there! Sign the contract! 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14230 on: Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm »
Corner taken quickly...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14231 on: Today at 01:04:32 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on May  6, 2024, 06:20:02 pm
Im still a bit worried about the contract situation. If I was him Id wait to see what the new manager is about too, so understand it from his view. But then how long does he decide about Slot. Again, would make sense for him to wait a few months. But then were getting into January where offers will start coming in.

Think it's a massive concern, and there doesnt appear to be much talk about it. Have images of Bellingham and Mbappe, at Madrid, with Trent also in white pinging passes all over the show.

Getting a new deal for him is imperative. Top priority above anything. The captaincy in time may be enough.

The club has been slack about bringing in players when needed (Jan 21 and Summer 22), but letting three players get down to their last year has also been poor.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14232 on: Today at 08:55:15 am »
Not concerned in the slightest. If he wants to stay, the contract will get done. If he doesnt want stay then hell move on.

Id be fairly surprised to see him leave as a Liverpool lad through and through. Ive always thought hell play his whole career here, but you can never be 100% sure about anything in football these days. Id be gutted to see him leave though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14233 on: Today at 09:20:39 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:55:15 am
Not concerned in the slightest. If he wants to stay, the contract will get done. If he doesnt want stay then hell move on.

Id be fairly surprised to see him leave as a Liverpool lad through and through. Ive always thought hell play his whole career here, but you can never be 100% sure about anything in football these days. Id be gutted to see him leave though.

If youll be gutted if he leaves and he hasnt signed a contract with a year to go Id of thought youd be concerned!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14234 on: Today at 09:24:01 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:55:15 am
Not concerned in the slightest. If he wants to stay, the contract will get done. If he doesnt want stay then hell move on.

Id be fairly surprised to see him leave as a Liverpool lad through and through. Ive always thought hell play his whole career here, but you can never be 100% sure about anything in football these days. Id be gutted to see him leave though.


What about if he signs for Madrid in January for nothing.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14235 on: Today at 09:46:45 am »
Quote from: duvva  on Today at 08:55:15 am
Not concerned in the slightest. If he wants to stay, the contract will get done. If he doesn’t want stay then he’ll move on.

I’d be fairly surprised to see him leave as a Liverpool lad through and through. I’ve always thought he’ll play his whole career here, but you can never be 100% sure about anything in football these days. I’d be gutted to see him leave though.


We are only 6 months away for losing him to a pre contract. Honestly its fucking stupid how our only world class player under 30 is winding down to the last year on his contract.

We have already lost money with the fact he hasnt much time left on that deal. This is a 70/80m player we have on our hands.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14236 on: Today at 09:48:00 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:20:39 am
If youll be gutted if he leaves and he hasnt signed a contract with a year to go Id of thought youd be concerned!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:24:01 am
What about if he signs for Madrid in January for nothing.
Ill be gutted if he leaves because hes grown up a red and hes a great player, but Im not concerned because I dont think itll happen. However if it does, it does but Im not going to worry about something that might not happen.
Particularly as theres no real indication he wants to leave. Theres often a fair amount of brinkmanship in contract negotiations these days anyway.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14237 on: Today at 09:50:26 am »
It's baffling to me that his contract situation wasn't talked about last summer. Entering a situation where one of the best players in the world - at 25 - is going into the last 12 months of his deal. For a team that prides itself on being slick operators behind the scenes, this is amateur hour stuff.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14238 on: Today at 09:51:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:46:45 am
We are only 6 months away for losing him to a pre contract. Honestly its fucking stupid how our only world class player under 30 is winding down to the last year on his contract.

We have already lost money with the fact he hasnt much time left on that deal. This is a 70/80m player we have on our hands.

100%

Salah and van Dijk are somewhat understandable given their age (although I'd give both new deals) but this one is honestly mental.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #14239 on: Today at 09:54:19 am »
No one knows whats happening with his contract. Maybe hes not interested in negotiating yet as hes in a better position the longer he leaves it. As much as we might not like that, particularly from someone who has been at the club most of his life, it seems like a tactic a fair few players use, no doubt as advised by their agents.
