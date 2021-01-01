Not too much bothered by England needs



However I do think that Southgate has a challenge in how you play and with which players. Bellingham, FOden and Palmer are geared to play in behind Kane.. Foden can play out wide and maybe in a wider midfield role. I do think that the long ball passing of Trent is unique to him and can unlock the pace of the English attack.



So different horses for different courses. I would not select Palmer ahead of Trent in a starting team and I think a Midfield 3 of Rice, Trent, Bellingham/Foden would hurt a lot of teams. If want to play all 4 then Kane and Saka upfront or Foden in a wide attacking role left could also be an option.



Who cares about England and if Trent sits on the bench and plays only a few sub roles until England gets knocked out, then that is on Southgate before he auditions for United job!



Obligatory I don't care that much about England disclaimer.That said Southgate does have an issue with his 3rd CM. One of them will definitely be Bellingham, although the lad seems knackered right now for Madrid so who knows what he'll have in his tank for the Euros. One of them will definitely be Rice. But it's not obvious who the 3rd will be. If they had a deep lying controller (Thiago with a body that worked) they'd have easily the best front 6 in the world (GK and CBs would be an issue still obviously) but they don't. Trent could sort of do that role because he has the passing ability with the play in front of him. What he doesn't have is the ability to take the pressure off with his press resistance.