Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,396
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14200 on: Yesterday at 10:59:52 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:33:22 am
Do you see him getting into the England midfield ahead of the 4 players I mentioned? Which is Trents goal.

No offence but I couldn't give a fuck about England.
dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14201 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:22:14 am
Trent needs to double down on being the greatest right back the world has ever seen.

I don't see how he gets into the England midfield - Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Palmer you'd easily argue are better midfielders than him.

His route to locking down the right back slot for club and country is the obvious route.

Not too much bothered by England needs

However I do think that Southgate has a challenge in how you play and with which players. Bellingham, FOden and Palmer are geared to play in behind Kane.. Foden can play out wide and maybe in a wider midfield role.    I do think that the long ball passing of Trent is unique to him and can unlock the pace of the English attack.

So different horses for different courses.   I would not select Palmer ahead of Trent in a starting team and I think a Midfield 3 of Rice, Trent, Bellingham/Foden would hurt a lot of teams.  If want to play all 4 then Kane and Saka upfront or Foden in a wide  attacking role left could also be an option.

Who cares about England  and if Trent sits on the bench and plays only a few sub roles until England gets knocked out, then that is on Southgate before he auditions for United job!
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14202 on: Yesterday at 12:15:45 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 11:48:24 am
Not too much bothered by England needs

However I do think that Southgate has a challenge in how you play and with which players. Bellingham, FOden and Palmer are geared to play in behind Kane.. Foden can play out wide and maybe in a wider midfield role.    I do think that the long ball passing of Trent is unique to him and can unlock the pace of the English attack.

So different horses for different courses.   I would not select Palmer ahead of Trent in a starting team and I think a Midfield 3 of Rice, Trent, Bellingham/Foden would hurt a lot of teams.  If want to play all 4 then Kane and Saka upfront or Foden in a wide  attacking role left could also be an option.

Who cares about England  and if Trent sits on the bench and plays only a few sub roles until England gets knocked out, then that is on Southgate before he auditions for United job!

Obligatory I don't care that much about England disclaimer.

That said Southgate does have an issue with his 3rd CM. One of them will definitely be Bellingham, although the lad seems knackered right now for Madrid so who knows what he'll have in his tank for the Euros. One of them will definitely be Rice. But it's not obvious who the 3rd will be. If they had a deep lying controller (Thiago with a body that worked) they'd have easily the best front 6 in the world (GK and CBs would be an issue still obviously) but they don't. Trent could sort of do that role because he has the passing ability with the play in front of him. What he doesn't have is the ability to take the pressure off with his press resistance.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,120
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14203 on: Yesterday at 12:18:10 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:59:52 am
No offence but I couldn't give a fuck about England.

Neither do I, but Trent clearly does so if he pushes (I don't know if he is or not) to move to central midfield is he causing himself problems with his own goals.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,415
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14204 on: Yesterday at 05:35:12 pm
I dont think hed mind the summer off.  Im sure he could find something to fill his time.
Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14205 on: Today at 06:25:58 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:15:45 pm
Obligatory I don't care that much about England disclaimer.

That said Southgate does have an issue with his 3rd CM. One of them will definitely be Bellingham, although the lad seems knackered right now for Madrid so who knows what he'll have in his tank for the Euros. One of them will definitely be Rice. But it's not obvious who the 3rd will be. If they had a deep lying controller (Thiago with a body that worked) they'd have easily the best front 6 in the world (GK and CBs would be an issue still obviously) but they don't. Trent could sort of do that role because he has the passing ability with the play in front of him. What he doesn't have is the ability to take the pressure off with his press resistance.

Surely Foden has to be a consideration for the third spot? Although Rice has been used primarily in a double pivot, he's capable of playing deeper, so using him as the 6 with Bellingham and Foden ahead could be a possibility. Couldn't really give a fuck about England either though.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #14206 on: Today at 06:31:38 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:25:58 am
Surely Foden has to be a consideration for the third spot? Although Rice has been used primarily in a double pivot, he's capable of playing deeper, so using him as the 6 with Bellingham and Foden ahead could be a possibility. Couldn't really give a fuck about England either though.

Southgate wont play 2 attacking 8/10s in midfield unfortunately. Hes too conservative. Whixh, to be fair, is probably a good route to winning a tournament. Particularly given the issues at CB and the lack of a deep lying playmaker in midfield. Has Foden been a wide forward or an 8/10 for City this season? Perhaps Bellingham could play much more conservatively and Foden becomes the attacking CM.
