Trent needs to double down on being the greatest right back the world has ever seen.
I don't see how he gets into the England midfield - Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Palmer you'd easily argue are better midfielders than him.
His route to locking down the right back slot for club and country is the obvious route.
Not too much bothered by England needs
However I do think that Southgate has a challenge in how you play and with which players. Bellingham, FOden and Palmer are geared to play in behind Kane.. Foden can play out wide and maybe in a wider midfield role. I do think that the long ball passing of Trent is unique to him and can unlock the pace of the English attack.
So different horses for different courses. I would not select Palmer ahead of Trent in a starting team and I think a Midfield 3 of Rice, Trent, Bellingham/Foden would hurt a lot of teams. If want to play all 4 then Kane and Saka upfront or Foden in a wide attacking role left could also be an option.
Who cares about England and if Trent sits on the bench and plays only a few sub roles until England gets knocked out, then that is on Southgate before he auditions for United job!