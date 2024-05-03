« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 3, 2024, 10:59:52 am
Quote from: Draex on May  3, 2024, 09:33:22 am
Do you see him getting into the England midfield ahead of the 4 players I mentioned? Which is Trents goal.

No offence but I couldn't give a fuck about England.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 3, 2024, 11:48:24 am
Quote from: Draex on May  3, 2024, 09:22:14 am
Trent needs to double down on being the greatest right back the world has ever seen.

I don't see how he gets into the England midfield - Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Palmer you'd easily argue are better midfielders than him.

His route to locking down the right back slot for club and country is the obvious route.

Not too much bothered by England needs

However I do think that Southgate has a challenge in how you play and with which players. Bellingham, FOden and Palmer are geared to play in behind Kane.. Foden can play out wide and maybe in a wider midfield role.    I do think that the long ball passing of Trent is unique to him and can unlock the pace of the English attack.

So different horses for different courses.   I would not select Palmer ahead of Trent in a starting team and I think a Midfield 3 of Rice, Trent, Bellingham/Foden would hurt a lot of teams.  If want to play all 4 then Kane and Saka upfront or Foden in a wide  attacking role left could also be an option.

Who cares about England  and if Trent sits on the bench and plays only a few sub roles until England gets knocked out, then that is on Southgate before he auditions for United job!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 3, 2024, 12:15:45 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on May  3, 2024, 11:48:24 am
Not too much bothered by England needs

However I do think that Southgate has a challenge in how you play and with which players. Bellingham, FOden and Palmer are geared to play in behind Kane.. Foden can play out wide and maybe in a wider midfield role.    I do think that the long ball passing of Trent is unique to him and can unlock the pace of the English attack.

So different horses for different courses.   I would not select Palmer ahead of Trent in a starting team and I think a Midfield 3 of Rice, Trent, Bellingham/Foden would hurt a lot of teams.  If want to play all 4 then Kane and Saka upfront or Foden in a wide  attacking role left could also be an option.

Who cares about England  and if Trent sits on the bench and plays only a few sub roles until England gets knocked out, then that is on Southgate before he auditions for United job!

Obligatory I don't care that much about England disclaimer.

That said Southgate does have an issue with his 3rd CM. One of them will definitely be Bellingham, although the lad seems knackered right now for Madrid so who knows what he'll have in his tank for the Euros. One of them will definitely be Rice. But it's not obvious who the 3rd will be. If they had a deep lying controller (Thiago with a body that worked) they'd have easily the best front 6 in the world (GK and CBs would be an issue still obviously) but they don't. Trent could sort of do that role because he has the passing ability with the play in front of him. What he doesn't have is the ability to take the pressure off with his press resistance.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 3, 2024, 12:18:10 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on May  3, 2024, 10:59:52 am
No offence but I couldn't give a fuck about England.

Neither do I, but Trent clearly does so if he pushes (I don't know if he is or not) to move to central midfield is he causing himself problems with his own goals.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 3, 2024, 05:35:12 pm
I dont think hed mind the summer off.  Im sure he could find something to fill his time.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 4, 2024, 06:25:58 am
Quote from: Knight on May  3, 2024, 12:15:45 pm
Obligatory I don't care that much about England disclaimer.

That said Southgate does have an issue with his 3rd CM. One of them will definitely be Bellingham, although the lad seems knackered right now for Madrid so who knows what he'll have in his tank for the Euros. One of them will definitely be Rice. But it's not obvious who the 3rd will be. If they had a deep lying controller (Thiago with a body that worked) they'd have easily the best front 6 in the world (GK and CBs would be an issue still obviously) but they don't. Trent could sort of do that role because he has the passing ability with the play in front of him. What he doesn't have is the ability to take the pressure off with his press resistance.

Surely Foden has to be a consideration for the third spot? Although Rice has been used primarily in a double pivot, he's capable of playing deeper, so using him as the 6 with Bellingham and Foden ahead could be a possibility. Couldn't really give a fuck about England either though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 4, 2024, 06:31:38 am
Quote from: Darren G on May  4, 2024, 06:25:58 am
Surely Foden has to be a consideration for the third spot? Although Rice has been used primarily in a double pivot, he's capable of playing deeper, so using him as the 6 with Bellingham and Foden ahead could be a possibility. Couldn't really give a fuck about England either though.

Southgate wont play 2 attacking 8/10s in midfield unfortunately. Hes too conservative. Whixh, to be fair, is probably a good route to winning a tournament. Particularly given the issues at CB and the lack of a deep lying playmaker in midfield. Has Foden been a wide forward or an 8/10 for City this season? Perhaps Bellingham could play much more conservatively and Foden becomes the attacking CM.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 4, 2024, 06:56:59 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  3, 2024, 05:35:12 pm
I dont think hed mind the summer off.  Im sure he could find something to fill his time.

If he had the summer off he would have longer to work with Slot in preseason but no question he will get picked for England.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 4, 2024, 03:44:06 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on May  4, 2024, 06:56:59 am
If he had the summer off he would have longer to work with Slot in preseason but no question he will get picked for England.

He'll get picked for sure. He'll play about 10 mins total I expect.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 4, 2024, 06:04:37 pm
Quote from: Knight on May  4, 2024, 06:31:38 am
Southgate wont play 2 attacking 8/10s in midfield unfortunately. Hes too conservative. Whixh, to be fair, is probably a good route to winning a tournament. Particularly given the issues at CB and the lack of a deep lying playmaker in midfield. Has Foden been a wide forward or an 8/10 for City this season? Perhaps Bellingham could play much more conservatively and Foden becomes the attacking CM.

I don't watch City a huge amount (odd, right?) but from the statistical data, Foden has played attacking LM, LF, AMR, and ACM (as practically a false 9 on occasions, sometimes deeper).  If Southgate plays as you say though - which I'll take your word for as I don't watch England - it becomes a moot point regardless.  It does seem a waste though if he is not accommodated for within the tactics, because "fuck him he plays for City" bias aside, he's a fantastic player.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 06:26:15 pm
Quality at both ends.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 06:58:09 pm
In the first half he was back to the old trent, playong as a wingback.


In the second half he was frequently inverted and Spurs wer putting everything down their left.


His attempt to chip the keeper from the halfway line was attractive, but there were a few higher probability options ahead of him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:02:11 pm
I prefer Trent out wide like in the first half. Better balance on that side and allows us to build out better
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:22:19 pm
In an ideal world for me Slot makes him some kind of a 10. He's never going to be in a double pivot and needs to show a bit more grit as a fullback. Thing is I don't think he wants to play as a fullback.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:59:38 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 07:02:11 pm
I prefer Trent out wide like in the first half. Better balance on that side and allows us to build out better
Me too. He has the ball less, but hes more threatening. Maybe the passing angles are better, maybe he gets a bit extra space there
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:18:17 pm
If only that long range effort went in....wow!

He was brilliant today!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:24:59 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 07:22:19 pm
In an ideal world for me Slot makes him some kind of a 10. He's never going to be in a double pivot and needs to show a bit more grit as a fullback. Thing is I don't think he wants to play as a fullback.

I was just thinking that

It will be interesting to see where and how he is played.

With the unexpected emergence (for me anyways) of Conor Bradley. Trent could be played anywhere next season.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:55:10 am
He is good at RB but I feel like he can get to Gerrard's level if he plays are part of a double pivot and learns to keep it simple most times and pick and choose when to accelerate the game. He'd score loads of goals with his shooting technique and loads of assists too.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:32:51 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 07:22:19 pm
In an ideal world for me Slot makes him some kind of a 10. He's never going to be in a double pivot and needs to show a bit more grit as a fullback. Thing is I don't think he wants to play as a fullback.
Im curious as to why people think he cant be in a double pivot?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 07:35:23 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:32:51 am
Im curious as to why people think he cant be in a double pivot?
I would be worried about his defense and work rate, and that he wouldnt get space to use his passing.

But I would be all for giving it a try.

I think he could also alternate between RB and CM depending on game. The inverting is more confusing than powerful IMO
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 07:38:41 am
It's time for Trent to move into midfield. Bradley is a brilliant fullback so we lose nothing from right back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 09:30:32 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:35:23 am
I would be worried about his defense and work rate, and that he wouldnt get space to use his passing.

But I would be all for giving it a try.

I think he could also alternate between RB and CM depending on game. The inverting is more confusing than powerful IMO
I think hed be fine from that perspective. In a double pivot he has that added security of a number 6 next to him. Hes not going to get isolated like he often does at RB.

I think the biggest challenge will be getting him to play more of a simple game.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:15:11 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 07:22:19 pm
In an ideal world for me Slot makes him some kind of a 10. He's never going to be in a double pivot and needs to show a bit more grit as a fullback. Thing is I don't think he wants to play as a fullback.

I now think he will probably stay at fullback. Slot has a few ways he can deploy him from that starting position, including in the half-space between the back four and midfield lines in possession.

But mainly, we have so many midfielders and keeping Trent where he excels means Slot can build around a new DM to partner Mac Allister.

Trent playing as wingback, keeping wide, where his crosses are excellent is a massive boon for the team. The only thing we need to do is make sure our DM is excellent at covering and also keep our centre back partnership fit and healthy.

Quit the Klopp style inverting too and keep Trent wide.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:21:31 am
Can we just play him as a right back consistently instead of giving him about seven different roles to do in the team to let him concentrate on being brilliant? And if we could actually support him in defence when he is 2 or 3 on one it would help too
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:56:09 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:35:23 am
I would be worried about his defense and work rate, and that he wouldnt get space to use his passing.

But I would be all for giving it a try.

I think he could also alternate between RB and CM depending on game. The inverting is more confusing than powerful IMO
Why wouldn't he get space? Its not like he needs to play a killer pass every time.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 05:41:32 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:35:23 am
I would be worried about his defense and work rate, and that he wouldnt get space to use his passing.
wtf is wrong with his work rate?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 05:57:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:41:32 pm
wtf is wrong with his work rate?

Nowt.

The problem when you watch us is as he is being asked to play hybrid role if he is in CM he has zero chance of getting back in at RB that is the risk we/Klopp takes.

Now the average fan (Mainly non LFC fans) who needs to be spoon fed narratives watch the highlights and then go he is NOWHERE longing for the days of RBs to be like Dixon/Neville.

I am aware at time he doesnt track his man but that is pretty much the same for every player who has played the game otherwise no goals would ever be scored the only full back to not make a mistake is Andy Hinchcliffe or that is the impression he gives me on Sky !
