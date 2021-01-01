« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,988
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13680 on: Today at 10:45:06 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:55:19 am
It is now rumoured Dom is out for a number of weeks-a hammer blow to our chances unless we can rejig.

Can we get Trent in midfield now, with Gomez behind him at right back (with Connor ready to when he can)?

People keep saying Trent can't do it but now is the time. Is the only time Klopp has left......
We'd probably do Endo - Macca - Jones,
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13681 on: Today at 10:54:56 am »
It's time to move him to midfield. His application in defensive situations was poor against.  It was almost as if he wasn't arsed.

Maybe he's tired of playing at RB.
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13682 on: Today at 11:02:34 am »
I don't really get the idea that if he can't be trusted to defend at fullback he should/could be trusted in midfield, or is the assumption he'd try harder there?
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13683 on: Today at 11:04:13 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:02:34 am
I don't really get the idea that if he can't be trusted to defend at fullback he should/could be trusted in midfield, or is the assumption he'd try harder there?
A midfield is a unit and it's easier to cover his weaknesses. At fullback, he's isolated.

For example,  Gravenberch is still learning how to defend but it's less of an issue.
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13684 on: Today at 11:13:12 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:04:13 am
A midfield is a unit and it's easier to cover his weaknesses. At fullback, he's isolated.
I mean, not massively when he's going to have a lot of responsibility for when to go in pressing situations or if he's at 6 isolated against runners. We've seen how bad it can get when players can't defend those situations. I don't think with the way we play we can really go with someone in midfield who we are moving as they aren't trusted to defend elsewhere
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,937
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13685 on: Today at 11:13:23 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:04:13 am
A midfield is a unit and it's easier to cover his weaknesses. At fullback, he's isolated.

For example,  Gravenberch is still learning how to defend but it's less of an issue.

Klopp sess him as a six though. That is probably the most difficult defensive position in our team.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,576
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13686 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:13:23 am
Klopp sess him as a six though. That is probably the most difficult defensive position in our team.

But on the flip side, Mac Allister had never played as a lone 6 previously but he's been brilliant in that position, and Endo came in as an older player who's not competed at the top level before but still managed to do a very decent job there too.

A lot depends on the set up of the team.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13687 on: Today at 11:29:31 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:13:12 am
I mean, not massively when he's going to have a lot of responsibility for when to go in pressing situations or if he's at 6 isolated against runners. We've seen how bad it can get when players can't defend those situations. I don't think with the way we play we can really go with someone in midfield who we are moving as they aren't trusted to defend elsewhere
Yeah. His position going forward is a big question mark because IMO Bradley is a more balanced given that he's solid going both ways.

I found Martinelli's comments after the game interesting.  He was talking about how their plan was to target our right hand side (for obvious reasons) because they knew they'd get joy there.

Also, having Ibou babysitting him in those situations is not sustainable as Ibou can only do so much. He's in his mid-twenties now and clarity is needed over his position.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,937
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13688 on: Today at 11:34:12 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:28:52 am
But on the flip side, Mac Allister had never played as a lone 6 previously but he's been brilliant in that position, and Endo came in as an older player who's not competed at the top level before but still managed to do a very decent job there too.

A lot depends on the set up of the team.

I think you have to look at what you gain from playing him as a six and what you lose. I think you lose his ability to go and find space that the hybrid rule gives him whilst I don't think you actually gain anything by tying him down as a six.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,937
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13689 on: Today at 11:36:08 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:29:31 am
Yeah. His position going forward is a big question mark because IMO Bradley is a more balanced given that he's solid going both ways.

I found Martinelli's comments after the game interesting.  He was talking about how their plan was to target our right hand side (for obvious reasons) because they knew they'd get joy there.

Also, having Ibou babysitting him in those situations is not sustainable as Ibou can only do so much. He's in his mid-twenties now and clarity is needed over his position.

What is the alternative though target the left-hand side where you have Virgil, Gomez, Jones dropping in and Diaz working his nuts off.
