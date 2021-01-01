I mean, not massively when he's going to have a lot of responsibility for when to go in pressing situations or if he's at 6 isolated against runners. We've seen how bad it can get when players can't defend those situations. I don't think with the way we play we can really go with someone in midfield who we are moving as they aren't trusted to defend elsewhere
Yeah. His position going forward is a big question mark because IMO Bradley is a more balanced given that he's solid going both ways.
I found Martinelli's comments after the game interesting. He was talking about how their plan was to target our right hand side (for obvious reasons) because they knew they'd get joy there.
Also, having Ibou babysitting him in those situations is not sustainable as Ibou can only do so much. He's in his mid-twenties now and clarity is needed over his position.