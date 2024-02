The alternative is to have a fullback that can defend 1v1 like like Bradley.



The game plan of most teams is to beat Trent 1v1 and suck Ibou wide which creates imbalances in our defence as it creates more space in the most dangerous part of the field, i.e the middle.



That's why Arsenal were so ineffective after Bradley came on in the cup game. With Bradley at fullback, we've been a lot more solid defensively and the right CENTREhalf can focus on his zone.



A centrehalf shouldn't be facing many 1v1s in a game because 1/2 bad tackles and they are off (depending on whether they are the last man).



We have always gambled on our centre-backs facing 1v1's though. We used to push both full-backs on with Fabinho dropping in between the centre-backs and the two centre-backs expected to cover the wide areas. That is why we have signed centre-backs who are really good 1v1.The difference now is that whilst Macca is really good on the ball he simply doesn't have the legs or physicality to drop in and become the central centre-back. We also don't have the likes of Gini and Henderson covering the space the fullbacks vacate.As for Bradley, he has done brilliantly but it is too early to say whether he is going to remain elite at defending 1v1. He has just come into the team and is a bit of an unknown quantity. However, you can be sure other teams analysts will now be looking for any weaknesses in his defensive game.