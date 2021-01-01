« previous next »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:51:55 pm
Being a good investment is a bit of a double-edged sword though. You bring in good young players and they fill squad places or you then sell them on at a profit. The low-risk option is to bring in more young players and a couple of Moneyball signings. You end up with a low wage bill, a low Net spend and you are not reliant on having to be successful on the pitch to turn a profit. If it comes off like it did in 13-14 and you almost win the League and qualify for the Champions League then you have hit the jackpot financially.

The thing is if you want to compete at the highest level then you can't really afford to keep investing in 16-20 year olds and keep waiting for them to develop.

I would say the different paths we took after we sold Suarez and Coutinho illustrates the point.

When Suarez left we took the lower-risk option and spread the money about. We signed eight players and spent a fair chunk on prospects like Markovic, Moreno, Can and Origi.

When Coutinho left we for players who were far more proven like VVD, Ali and Fabinho. For me we need to be careful of falling back into the trap of playing it safe and spreading the money around on prospects. The structure we are setting up massively favours the analytics-recruitment team over a new manager. Personally I think we need to do what you said which is keep on recruiting at all ends of the market.

So do both, like I said?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:30:49 pm
Per Joycey, Bournemouths chief scout Mark Burchill joining us too. Will work in support of Fallows and Hunter. Former Celtic player and a bit of a journeyman in terms of his playing career.

'In support'? Don't want to sound sceptical but why do we need Mark Burchill? Fallows and Hunter have done a great job with the scouting department over the years. I hope we aren't changing too much of the structure.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:03:13 pm
So do both, like I said?

It isn't that simple though.

An example would be the centre-back position. Matip is leaving and VVD is 33 in July and has one year left on his deal. If we want to kick on next season then ideally we spend big money on an established top-drawer centre-back. Someone who can deliver in the here and now. The issue though is where does that leave Quansah. In two or three years time he may develop into a top-drawer centre-back of the required quality.

The low risk option is to use the analytics team to identify a Moneyball signing that gives us an insurance policy. We have been linked with Lloyd-Kelly again. He has been heavily linked on a few occasions and is available on a free. He could come in and do a job and allow Quansah to develop.

So for me it isn't as simple as saying do both. 
How is Lloyd Kelly low risk when he's crap
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:49:44 pm
It isn't that simple though.

An example would be the centre-back position. Matip is leaving and VVD is 33 in July and has one year left on his deal. If we want to kick on next season then ideally we spend big money on an established top-drawer centre-back. Someone who can deliver in the here and now. The issue though is where does that leave Quansah. In two or three years time he may develop into a top-drawer centre-back of the required quality.

The low risk option is to use the analytics team to identify a Moneyball signing that gives us an insurance policy. We have been linked with Lloyd-Kelly again. He has been heavily linked on a few occasions and is available on a free. He could come in and do a job and allow Quansah to develop.

So for me it isn't as simple as saying do both. 
The CB position is a good example, Al, but I don't think that you need a top class established CB a la VVD. Not that it shouldn't happen, but there is more leeway if you consider playing time. Van Dijk has been an ever-present for ages; that's one CB position locked in. We have had three CBs practically vying for one place from Lovren-Matip-Gomes to now Konate-Gomes-Quansah. I think the best course of action for the future is to limit VVD's playing time thereby extending his career. Surely, half of the PL games are winnable without VVD. We can then bring in a younger (21-23 y.o.) CB and have him compete with Quansah and Van den Berg (who's doing great), and hope that two out of the three will make it at the top level and avoid major injuries. Certainly Quansah and Van den Berg are showing the right signs.

I would even go as far as saying that there may be other priorities in the team to address before the long-term CB position. And if that is what the club thinks, it's acceptable to postpone the CB search although that will, admittedly, leave us light at the back.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:49:44 pm
It isn't that simple though.

An example would be the centre-back position. Matip is leaving and VVD is 33 in July and has one year left on his deal. If we want to kick on next season then ideally we spend big money on an established top-drawer centre-back. Someone who can deliver in the here and now. The issue though is where does that leave Quansah. In two or three years time he may develop into a top-drawer centre-back of the required quality.

The low risk option is to use the analytics team to identify a Moneyball signing that gives us an insurance policy. We have been linked with Lloyd-Kelly again. He has been heavily linked on a few occasions and is available on a free. He could come in and do a job and allow Quansah to develop.

So for me it isn't as simple as saying do both.

All depends on the situation. The issue would be spending big on a proven quality CB while we still have Van Dijk starting every week. It may depend more on what happens with his contract over the summer.

Konate is also a top quality proven CB and there's Gomez and Qansah as well.

I think we need to buy a CB in the summer (with Matip leaving, Konate a bit injury prone and Gomez covering across the back line plus his own injury history, Virg a year older). Whether we go for a good squad option (Lloyd Kelly perhaps) or more proven first XI quality will depent on Virg.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:26:18 pm
'In support'? Don't want to sound sceptical but why do we need Mark Burchill? Fallows and Hunter have done a great job with the scouting department over the years. I hope we aren't changing too much of the structure.
Taffarel came in as support for the keeper coaching. It didnt harm what was already in place. Having more good people at the club is never a bad thing.
Its not like Edwards isnt aware of the good work done by those already at the club
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:46:54 pm
The CB position is a good example, Al, but I don't think that you need a top class established CB a la VVD. Not that it shouldn't happen, but there is more leeway if you consider playing time. Van Dijk has been an ever-present for ages; that's one CB position locked in. We have had three CBs practically vying for one place from Lovren-Matip-Gomes to now Konate-Gomes-Quansah. I think the best course of action for the future is to limit VVD's playing time thereby extending his career. Surely, half of the PL games are winnable without VVD. We can then bring in a younger (21-23 y.o.) CB and have him compete with Quansah and Van den Berg (who's doing great), and hope that two out of the three will make it at the top level and avoid major injuries. Certainly Quansah and Van den Berg are showing the right signs.

I would even go as far as saying that there may be other priorities in the team to address before the long-term CB position. And if that is what the club thinks, it's acceptable to postpone the CB search although that will, admittedly, leave us light at the back.

The central defender is a perfect example of how we all know fuck all, everyone was saying we needed to sign one in the summer, some even proper frothing at how shit we were and negligent, and here pops up Quansah like fucking prime Nestamaldin.

That entire youth set up bar Matos is all still in place and will continue to deliver, I have no doubt.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:49:51 pm
That's where the judgment becomes crucial and is seemingly very, very hard.

I think most of us thought we needed an extra senior central defender in the summer but we didn't sign one and Quansah has developed really, really well.  Even those within the club seem surprised at his development, especially considering he'd had nothing more than half a season in League One prior to this season.  That could have worked out very differently though if Quansah had performed more like Koumetio (nothing against Koumetio as he's still very young for a central defender) and we'd now be fretting every week about Konate breaking down.  Phillips and Williams performed admirably in the 2022 run-in but if we're being honest neither is Premier League quality, let alone LFC quality.

Were it not for having so many injuries I'd say this is just about the best squad we've had in the modern era.  Similarly though, were it not for having those injuries then players like Quansah, Bradley, Clark, McConnell, Koumas and Danns would be in the U21s or out on loan.

We do take gambles though with not strengthening which has spectacularly backfired in some recent seasons. I thought we were a defender short going into the season but Gomez has been a life saver the way he's covered across the back line, up till now stayed fit and got his form back after some seasons of struggle/injury. Bradley and Quansah emerging has been vital as well and justified the decision not to spend in the summer.

The extra option would have helped at times to ease the load on Konate (playing him in Prague for example before City). It's increasingly becoming a squad game with a relentless schedule, so the more good options you have the better.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:57 pm
The central defender is a perfect example of how we all know fuck all, everyone was saying we needed to sign one in the summer, some even proper frothing at how shit we were and negligent, and here pops up Quansah like fucking prime Nestamaldin.

That entire youth set up bar Matos is all still in place and will continue to deliver, I have no doubt.
Well, you are right, but there was a bit of luck involved. Even Jurgen admitted that he didn't expect such a quick rise from Quansah. But my point was that you have to provide the opportunity for a few players (you're right again, the academy produces good ones), increase the number of such promising players and hope that one of two or two of three will step up. Suppose you bring a young VVD-level CB to play with VVD all the time, that blocks the path for Quansah, Van den Berg and whoever else the academy produces or we buy. 
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:57 pm
The central defender is a perfect example of how we all know fuck all, everyone was saying we needed to sign one in the summer, some even proper frothing at how shit we were and negligent, and here pops up Quansah like fucking prime Nestamaldin.

That entire youth set up bar Matos is all still in place and will continue to deliver, I have no doubt.

Klopp.

"If you would have asked me pre-season (if) he would be that good I would have been surprised but since then I saw him every day and I am not surprised any more.

"It's great to have a boy from our own academy with that potential and quality. We will see where he ends up but it is extremely promising. There was talk about him going on loan and we said 'no', that was obviously a very good decision."

Quansah was 5th choice centreback going into this season. A combination of a season-ending injury to Matip, Ibou being unable to stay fit and long term injuries to Trent, Robbo and Tsimikas has seen him get far more opportunities than was expected. That shows what can happen when young players get opportunities. Bradley has been another example. Trent being injured and Gomez having to cover elsewhere has given him a run in the team.

Virgil is out of contract next summer and a new contract will be hugely expensive to renew. So what do the suits do. Tie a huge amount of money up in a player who is going to be mid 30's and in decline or trust the recruitment team to invest that money wisely?

The question now is what happens going forward. Quansah and Bradley now need game time to continue developing. We also need to remain competitive. So what do we do as a club. Bring in a top-quality centreback who is ready to start 25+ League games or do we keep a path open for our young players? 
If there was 1 position Id want the club to invest heavily in this summer it would be CB. Matips probably gone, Quansahs developing, and Konate picks up a fair few knocks. Gomez and Virgil are in their prime and generally fit but do we want Virg playing as many games as he has this season? And how long does he have left at the top?

I dont care if theyre left footed or not but if we were only buying 1 first teamer this summer then Id hope it was a CB.

Preferably mahoosive and rapid
