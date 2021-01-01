The central defender is a perfect example of how we all know fuck all, everyone was saying we needed to sign one in the summer, some even proper frothing at how shit we were and negligent, and here pops up Quansah like fucking prime Nestamaldin.



That entire youth set up bar Matos is all still in place and will continue to deliver, I have no doubt.



Klopp."If you would have asked me pre-season (if) he would be that good I would have been surprised but since then I saw him every day and I am not surprised any more."It's great to have a boy from our own academy with that potential and quality. We will see where he ends up but it is extremely promising. There was talk about him going on loan and we said 'no', that was obviously a very good decision."Quansah was 5th choice centreback going into this season. A combination of a season-ending injury to Matip, Ibou being unable to stay fit and long term injuries to Trent, Robbo and Tsimikas has seen him get far more opportunities than was expected. That shows what can happen when young players get opportunities. Bradley has been another example. Trent being injured and Gomez having to cover elsewhere has given him a run in the team.Virgil is out of contract next summer and a new contract will be hugely expensive to renew. So what do the suits do. Tie a huge amount of money up in a player who is going to be mid 30's and in decline or trust the recruitment team to invest that money wisely?The question now is what happens going forward. Quansah and Bradley now need game time to continue developing. We also need to remain competitive. So what do we do as a club. Bring in a top-quality centreback who is ready to start 25+ League games or do we keep a path open for our young players?