Roberto Firmino

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 3, 2022, 08:24:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on August  3, 2022, 07:50:08 pm
'Im passing the phone to 🤣' - a 40 second video from LFC:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1554895122210381826

Fucking phenomenal...

Listen to Thiago a few times...
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 3, 2022, 10:14:35 pm
Not gonna lie but from all the Inside Training, Inside Match Day, Celebrations and stuff we see of Firmino. I honestly think hes viewed as a massive integral person in the moral of this dressing room.

Really hope we get an extension sorted for him, think he would be a massive loss to this team.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 3, 2022, 11:52:37 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on August  3, 2022, 10:14:35 pm
Not gonna lie but from all the Inside Training, Inside Match Day, Celebrations and stuff we see of Firmino. I honestly think hes viewed as a massive integral person in the moral of this dressing room.

Really hope we get an extension sorted for him, think he would be a massive loss to this team.

And his song would be a massive miss in the stadium!
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 4, 2022, 02:43:43 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on August  3, 2022, 10:14:35 pm
Not gonna lie but from all the Inside Training, Inside Match Day, Celebrations and stuff we see of Firmino. I honestly think hes viewed as a massive integral person in the moral of this dressing room.

Really hope we get an extension sorted for him, think he would be a massive loss to this team.
Remember Klopp said Mane and salah were world class in training most days, but Bobby was world class in training EVERY day

His professionalism goes unnoticed
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 4, 2022, 03:34:21 pm
a players player. integral to what goes on and off the pitch.

remembered gini telling us what bobby does on the pitch was impossible when trying to fill his role

does so much on and off the ball that makes the squad play the way it is.

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 6, 2022, 09:19:20 pm
Fantastic at closing down, great vision, can't understand why he hasnt had a go in midfield. With our lack of attacking mids at the moment it might be time.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 6, 2022, 09:51:54 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on August  6, 2022, 09:19:20 pm
Fantastic at closing down, great vision, can't understand why he hasnt had a go in midfield. With our lack of attacking mids at the moment it might be time.

He played like a midfielder today and was absolutely terrible.

I think the switch to 4-2-3-1 only seems to work as a second half one, we look at our best with Elliott and to a lesser extent Keita at RCM I think.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 6, 2022, 11:22:18 pm
John Aldridge in commentary today midway through the first half...

Cross comes in from the right wing.

"Those are the types of balls Nunez thrives on as Bobby never gets in the box"

Whereas in reality, we had four players in the box and Bobby was one of them. In fact, Bobby was near the 6 yard line.


People "see" what they want to see.

Edit: Another Aldridge line....Bobby lost the ball 4 times within 30 seconds.

Well yes, he did. He won it back 3 times but don't mention that. Don't mention three Fulham players had him surrounded by the touchline and he had nowhere to go.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 6, 2022, 11:45:01 pm
Think he might be more confined to the bench and Cup games as the season continues.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 09:58:51 am
Bobby will almost certainly end up being third choice in the "Firmino position" once Jota is fully fit and Darwin is fully up to speed, which I believe he already.

Will cup games be enough for him? I personally hope he stays beyond end of this season as I believe he could valuable squad player in same vain as Milner.     
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 10:41:27 am
Quote from: 4pool on August  6, 2022, 11:22:18 pm
John Aldridge in commentary today midway through the first half...

Cross comes in from the right wing.

"Those are the types of balls Nunez thrives on as Bobby never gets in the box"

Whereas in reality, we had four players in the box and Bobby was one of them. In fact, Bobby was near the 6 yard line.


People "see" what they want to see.

Edit: Another Aldridge line....Bobby lost the ball 4 times within 30 seconds.

Well yes, he did. He won it back 3 times but don't mention that. Don't mention three Fulham players had him surrounded by the touchline and he had nowhere to go.
What did he do by the way? He has been poor for 2-3 years.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 01:06:40 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on August  6, 2022, 09:19:20 pm
Fantastic at closing down, great vision, can't understand why he hasnt had a go in midfield. With our lack of attacking mids at the moment it might be time.

Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on August  6, 2022, 09:51:54 pm
He played like a midfielder today and was absolutely terrible.

I think the switch to 4-2-3-1 only seems to work as a second half one, we look at our best with Elliott and to a lesser extent Keita at RCM I think.

And there in sums up people's opinions on Roberto. Actually, it sums up my opinion also. Sometimes fantastic, sometimes frustrating.

Yesterday, when we're struggling to hold onto the ball and he kept loosing it, he was very frustrating. It was a difficult position to be in, but he has the skills to get round that most times not loose it three times in a row in just a few seconds.

I just feel Liverpool have moved on a bit from him. If Jota's fit he plays ahead of him, and look how much more threatening we were when Nunez came on.

Could he have a place if we played 4-2-3-1? Maybe, but we don't often do that, and if we did he'd have Harvey, Carvalho and Curtis to fight for a place.

I will probably change my opinion of him again when he has a good game.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 01:15:22 pm
At our best last season we played Jota, Mane and Salah. Thats three direct, goal scorers in the same front three. When Diaz came in we still had two of those playing plus his dribbling and ball progression.

Yesterday we only had Salah as the out and out goal scorer in the team until we switched it at the start of the second half. Firmino looked so far off the pace and had zero goal threat.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 01:44:33 pm
We all love Bobby - and we all probably can see that he is about 80-85% the player he was at his peak for us (put aside the deep statistics that say he had a really great last season).

Can he get back up to those heights this season? or even up to 90-95%?

It's an unforgiving league and we likely have to make peace with the idea that he's not going to get back to what we remember. Still think he has something to offer regardless.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 01:47:14 pm
Quote from: newterp on August  7, 2022, 01:44:33 pm
We all love Bobby - and we all probably can see that he is about 80-85% the player he was at his peak for us (put aside the deep statistics that say he had a really great last season).

Can he get back up to those heights this season? or even up to 90-95%?

It's an unforgiving league and we likely have to make peace with the idea that he's not going to get back to what we remember. Still think he has something to offer regardless.
Yep. He made some valuable contributions in the CL last season as a squad option. I'd like to see him stay but not as a starter.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 02:01:57 pm
Those games where you know in the first couple of minutes that he isn't quite on it - he bobbles his touches, drops into trouble, his layoffs lose possession - seem to be gradually more frequent over a significant period. Feels like he could be a very useful impact sub this season, studying the flow of a game from the bench, coming on to exploit space and tired minds and legs.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 02:29:44 pm
Jurgen believes in Bobby. Shame some others don't.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 04:46:16 pm
Is it Firmino scapegoat season? We always have to have one dont we.

Ridiculous overreactions to an opening day game.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 06:28:18 pm
Left with little to no support in that game, players constantly backing away, standing behind opponents and not showing for the vall. Has to be better with some of his passing too but fuck me there was a terrible lack of support across the team
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 06:31:44 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on August  7, 2022, 04:46:16 pm
Is it Firmino scapegoat season? We always have to have one dont we.

Ridiculous overreactions to an opening day game.

He played really well last week against Man City so the idea that he's over the hill isn't quite correct. He's a regular part of our forward line and will be in and out for Nunez and Jota (once he's back) - personally that's a really strong forward line.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 07:10:49 pm
Quote from: 4pool on August  7, 2022, 02:29:44 pm
Jurgen believes in Bobby. Shame some others don't.

So why did he take him off yesterday on 50 minutes when we were losing the game? 
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 07:15:33 pm
Quote from: WoodenHanger on August  7, 2022, 07:10:49 pm
So why did he take him off yesterday on 50 minutes when we were losing the game?

I dont think Klopp wanted to take him off at 50 minutes but due to the injury to Thiago and the fact that Nunez on for Bobby was always going to happen, due to the limit on only having three sub windows, Klopp made the call to bring forward the sub
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 08:01:43 pm
It simply wasn't the right game for him yesterday, that's all. It was very compact in the middle, Fulham were aggressive and didn't give us much space. We needed to spread the play, Nunez making forward runs helped us stretch their back line and bring the likes of Salah and Elliott in to the game. I'm not sure Bobby did much wrong, he just struggled to get involved.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 08:50:19 pm
With Darwin coming in, and Thiago now out for a while, its a perfect chance for Jurgen to move Bobby back and play him as a 10, or even a 8 in Hendos role. Thats where he played for Hoffenheim after all.

Bobby is too important for everything we have done in the past 5 years to discard him. Plus he gives us a goal scoring Terry Mac option from midfield weve been missing for years.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 08:53:19 pm
He looks to have declined physically to me. I'm not sure I want someone like that playing at 8. We have enough issues with athleticism and physicality as it is.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 08:59:03 pm
Agree that he cant cope with the false 9 role anymore, but would love to see him without  two defenders crowding round him.  Just as teams are sussing out to beat us by attacking Trents vacated space, so they sussed us out by giving Bobby no time. Let Nunez occupy the defenders and play Bobby so he has more freedom.

We dont need to worry about his pressing and think  it will elevate our game further.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 10, 2022, 04:37:18 am
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on August  7, 2022, 08:50:19 pm
With Darwin coming in, and Thiago now out for a while, its a perfect chance for Jurgen to move Bobby back and play him as a 10, or even a 8 in Hendos role. Thats where he played for Hoffenheim after all.

Bobby is too important for everything we have done in the past 5 years to discard him. Plus he gives us a goal scoring Terry Mac option from midfield weve been missing for years.

I can definitely see us using Bobby in 'midfield' in some games during Thiago's absence. As a number 10 behind the front 3, for example.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 11, 2022, 03:09:44 pm
.
A few videos and some info on Bobby...






Bobby Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roberto_Firmino

Bobby LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1288

Bobby LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/team/first-team/player/roberto-firmino

Official facebook: www.facebook.com/robertofirmino . Official instagram: www.instagram.com/roberto_firmino










The official Liverpool FC youtube channel playlist for Bobby (currently at 53 videos):-

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR8DItC4f5xshN1IBY0s0qEfeSSma-KGa



'Si senor! Bobby Firmino song in Barcelona - boss session' (2019):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zcfd1Vonshc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zcfd1Vonshc</a>



'Liverpool fans chanting the Bobby Firmino song in Madrid' (pre-2019 CL Final):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C3dTqxSdkS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C3dTqxSdkS8</a>



'Bobby Firmino Song Vs Atletico Madrid' - at Anfield in 2020:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NjFFfGXcc6k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NjFFfGXcc6k</a>






































Some videos on Bobby for each season...



'Roberto Firmino - All Goals, Skills and Assists - 2015-2016':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XNNoHBLFm3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XNNoHBLFm3c</a>



'Roberto Firmino Goals & Skills Liverpool 2015/2016':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4FkHdbl0Quo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4FkHdbl0Quo</a>



'Roberto Firmino - Amazing - Gols -- 2016/2017':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mjn2TT75hzA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mjn2TT75hzA</a>



'Roberto Firmino 2016-17 | Amazing Skill Show':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/txmGet0Z7Q4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/txmGet0Z7Q4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/txmGet0Z7Q4



'Roberto Firmino 2017/18 ● Dribbling Skills, Assists & Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6yKODJJe17s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6yKODJJe17s</a>



'Roberto Firmino  Gunman 💥  2017/18' (27 goals):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n-E0FaUYjBg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n-E0FaUYjBg</a>



'Roberto Firmino | The Pirate | Skills & Goals 2018/19':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0HkgWUgseJ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0HkgWUgseJ8</a>



'Every Roberto Firmino goal in 2018-19 | No-look finishes and mad celebrations':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/56rnf_rJ5eY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/56rnf_rJ5eY</a>



'Roberto Firmino is BRILLIANT in 2019/20':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Zfq47IRQZ2Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Zfq47IRQZ2Q</a>



'Best of: Roberto Firmino 2019/20 | Premier League Champion':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N6WVqnTG7Dg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N6WVqnTG7Dg</a>



'Roberto Firmino 2020/21 ● Magical Skills & Show A Touch Of Class Football World':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rCoDmt-t4S8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rCoDmt-t4S8</a>



'Roberto Firmino 2021 ● Amazing Skills & Goals Show':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GAbCnG3gK88" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GAbCnG3gK88</a>



'Best Of Roberto Firmino In 2021/2022 Season':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N3nDZ_sE9ag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N3nDZ_sE9ag</a>



'Roberto Firmino's Underrated 2021/2022 Season':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7FqHvK71P-w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7FqHvK71P-w</a>



'Roberto Firmino's first 50 Premier League goals | Screamers, solo strikes and no-look finishes' (dated September 2019):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CXBkDzNhjkU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CXBkDzNhjkU</a>


^ Bobby is currently on 98 goals for Liverpool (all comps; as of the start of 2022/23) - not long before he reaches 100 - www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1288 ...










^ from www.facebook.com/RobertoFirminoFans
































Some tribute-style videos on Bobby...



'Don't Forget What Roberto Firmino Can Do!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KqG1jVzMrgw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KqG1jVzMrgw</a>



'Roberto Firmino High IQ Moments':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1udb08yVqk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1udb08yVqk</a>



'Roberto Firmino - Top 15 World Class Goals! ● Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/niFxD9iUv0A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/niFxD9iUv0A</a>



'Roberto Firmino  No Look Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eN_Raheetdo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eN_Raheetdo</a>



'Roberto Firmino Celebration Fest! - Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t85lOMUVu_c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t85lOMUVu_c</a>



'Roberto Firmino Skills That Will Make You Say WOW 😍':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w2z5in6fxZU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w2z5in6fxZU</a>



'Firmino Unique dribbling Style & other Skills':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2mlNH8It68Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2mlNH8It68Q</a>



'Roberto Firmino - The Perfect False Nine':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kYIPvitPUto" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kYIPvitPUto</a>



'Roberto Firmino  The Best False 9':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R5RkmTqIOpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R5RkmTqIOpY</a>



'Roberto Firmino - Ball Control & Skills - Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/onA91U1OKgA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/onA91U1OKgA</a>



'Roberto Firmino skills - Si! Senor':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9DvZ_ukGV8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9DvZ_ukGV8Y</a>



'When I'm Liverpool: PSG Terminator Edition':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V_-7I1UL1U8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V_-7I1UL1U8</a>



'This is what makes Roberto Firmino so special':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gOyFYeFyO5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gOyFYeFyO5E</a>



'12 Times Roberto Firmino Showed Who Is The Boss':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e113cuno4EE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e113cuno4EE</a>



'If football was played for just the fun Firmino would have 10 Ballon Dors right now.' (80 seconds):-

https://twitter.com/Opresii/status/1536122003282862080



'A quality 4 minute Bobby compilation':-

https://twitter.com/AnfieldEdition/status/1554953526396260353



'Bobby Firmino~ TREASURE' (2 and a bit minutes):-

https://twitter.com/KFree_Mind/status/1553326945487753217



'"Mo Salah, world class, but not every day. Sadio Mane, world class, but not every day. Roberto Firmino, world class, pretty much every day." - Jurgen Klopp':-

https://twitter.com/VVDawi/status/1552591822584692736



'Bobby Firmino being boss for Liverpool ⚽⚽⚽' - from LFC:-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/189467916462277



'Im passing the phone to 🤣' - a 40 second video from LFC:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1554895122210381826



'The Team Meeting: 'Let's break the internet' | A Liverpool FC Content Creative session' ('knowledge!'):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo</a>































Some tribute style videos on 'Liverpool's Front 3' - Bobby, Mane, and Salah...



'Liverpool's Front Three: 3 years of Mane, Firmino and Salah':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bqgWivU4aQ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bqgWivU4aQ0</a>



'Liverpool Front Three - All Goals Against 'Big Six'':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lyja0jA3lfQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lyja0jA3lfQ</a>



'Salah - Mane - Firmino  End of an Era  Iconic Moments...':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9ICpA2RcTJY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9ICpA2RcTJY</a>



'Sadio Mane, Mo Salah & Roberto Firmino - The Best Trio in Football':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9YDA7RUW7H8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9YDA7RUW7H8</a>



'8 Times Salah, Mané & Firmino Impressed The World':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y3h2UPCtOX4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y3h2UPCtOX4</a>



'FIRMINO, MANÉ, SALAH: All LIVERPOOL goals to reach the #UCL final!' (2019):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4sGvzP3j1mo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4sGvzP3j1mo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/4sGvzP3j1mo



'Highlights: Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo | World Championship winning moment for the Reds' - a 1 minute highlight video of the Final from LFC, with Bobby's goal:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XcIFKaLWOHY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XcIFKaLWOHY</a>






































^ Bobby and 6 other Liverpool players receive their Ballon d'Or nomination awards in 2019.








'Roberto Firmino🔹️ - All Goals Hoffenheim (2010-2015)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fRDTqcJUumM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fRDTqcJUumM</a>



'Roberto Firmino | All Goals for Brazil | 2014-2019 (Seleção Brasileira)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_26f8swLHME" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_26f8swLHME</a>



'GOLS ROBERTO FIRMINO PELA SELEÇÃO BRASILEIRA' (to June 2021):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5zIs75cGffY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5zIs75cGffY</a>
































A few articles on Bobby...


Roberto Firmino: Liverpool forward's journey from humble origins to starring Anfield role: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51815586

The making of Firmino - the shy boy from Brazil: www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8497743/The-making-Roberto-Firmino-shy-boy-Brazil-rewriting-rules-Liverpool.html

The making of Roberto Firmino, by his earliest mentors in Brazil: www.theguardian.com/football/2019/oct/29/roberto-firmino-teacher-coach-teammates-brazil-liverpool

Roberto Firmino Says Playing for Brazil Is 'Similar' to Liverpool: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2743955-roberto-firmino-says-playing-for-brazil-is-similar-to-liverpool

Roberto Firmino Was the Best Player in Germany, Says Jurgen Klopp: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2583515-roberto-firmino-was-the-best-player-in-germany-says-jurgen-klopp

A complete breed of the modern centre-forward: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2017/09/20/roberto-firmino-a-unique-breed-of-the-complete-modern-centre-forward

Klopp on Roberto Firmino: 'He is the heart and soul of this team': www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/454990-jurgen-klopp-on-roberto-firmino-he-is-the-heart-and-soul-of-this-team

How can you not love Bobby Firmino? - Klopp: www.thisisanfield.com/2021/10/how-can-you-not-love-bobby-firmino-klopps-brilliant-praise-for-lfcs-no-9

Liverpool's front three and upsetting email that threw them together: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/mane-firmino-salah-liverpool-transfer-27293034

Mane, Salah & Firmino  Numbers behind Liverpools legendary front 3: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/mane-salah-and-firmino-the-numbers-behind-liverpools-legendary-front-three

Klopp's dazzling Reds hit new heights as 2018 ends with Anfield bang: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/4100

'I've never played with a front three like ours' - Salah: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/299491-trent-alexander-arnold-liverpool-fc-salah-mane-firmino

Guardiola was scared to face LFC's front 3 in 2017/18: www.givemesport.com/87969308-salah-mane-firmino-pep-guardiola-was-scared-to-face-liverpools-front-three-in-2017-18

Roberto Firmino strikes at the death as Liverpool substitute eclipses Neymar: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/4041

Liverpools attack now reaching the peak of its powers: www.thetimes.co.uk/article/front-three-reinvigorated-mohamed-salah-sharper-than-ever-and-liverpool-still-have-improvements-to-come-wbd755lq8

Firmino describes healthy dispute over lack of Liverpool starts: www.football365.com/news/firmino-describes-healthy-dispute-liverpool-starts-klopp-jota

How Liverpool reinvented their front 3: www.fourfourtwo.com/features/how-liverpool-reinvented-their-iconic-front-three-and-how-jurgen-klopp-will-rotate-in-pursuit-of-the-quadruple

Humble, driven and shy, by those who know him best: www.thetimes.co.uk/article/humble-driven-and-shy-the-real-roberto-firmino-by-those-who-know-him-best-dht87lkgc

Liverpool Teammates Sing Roberto Firminos Praises: https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/liverpool-fc-news-coverage/2020/2/2/21118886/liverpool-teammates-sing-roberto-firminos-praises-three-assists-southampton-madness-unselfish

6 years of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool (2021): www.thisisanfield.com/2021/07/6-years-of-roberto-firmino-at-liverpool-memorable-moments-and-records

Roberto Firmino like a new player this season (2022): www.thisisanfield.com/2022/08/roberto-firmino-like-a-new-player-this-season-says-liverpool-teammate

He is one of the most important players for us: www.caughtoffside.com/2019/12/22/he-is-one-of-the-most-important-players-for-us-alisson-hails-liverpool-teammate-following-club-world-cup-win

Liverpool's Latin Americans: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3826

Roberto Firmino stats in detail: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/roberto-firmino/profil/spieler/131789














-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0



Some 'older' League Titles : 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp. | Clem : Neal : Thommo : Hansen : Alan Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : Ray Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish.

Lawrence : Yeats : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Tosh : Heighway : Hughes : Case : McDermott : Johnston. | Biscan : Berger : Smicer : Aurelio : Lucas : Garcia : Fowler.

Henderson : Origi : Firmino. | Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for 'older' Liverpool match and video content) - www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641



Re: Roberto Firmino
August 11, 2022, 07:49:11 pm
Trust Jason to bring the goods.  :thumbup :thumbup
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 11, 2022, 08:27:09 pm
Oojason...stellar work there lad.  :wellin :champ :scarf
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 11, 2022, 09:39:31 pm
Jason needs to be reported to the RAWK Board Of Directors for being such a lazy sod, compared to the rest of us who work so hard at sharing good thoughts and LFC-based content that everyone can enjoy and learn from.

time to shape up, Jason.  you've been warned !
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 11, 2022, 09:44:06 pm
Its fair to say not many of the lads played well last week. Bobby is class. When we are up and running he will play an integral part of challenging on all fronts.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 11, 2022, 10:11:13 pm
Bobby. Wow. Great vids there. My favourite Klopp era player.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 11, 2022, 10:47:21 pm
Quote from: oojason on August 11, 2022, 03:09:44 pm
Snip

That's the thing about Bobby, some of his goal celebrations are so bad you almost wish he hadn't scored the goal.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 14, 2022, 11:26:29 am
That compilation is simply breathtaking Jason. Not sure how the hell you manage to do it all but thank you so much for the devotion and effort you've conjured up to pull that off so brilliantly. Some rare and painstaking determination and research not to mention craft and skill to pull all that together. This site would be infinitely downgraded without your unique contributions and I certainly know of one once treasured poster on this site who can sadly no longer contribute on here who will be immensely thrilled to see your tribute to his shiny toothed hero.

 ;D
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 14, 2022, 11:32:46 am
Quote from: oojason on August  3, 2022, 07:50:08 pm
'Im passing the phone to 🤣' - a 40 second video from LFC:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1554895122210381826
That smile at the end...
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 11:50:42 am
Would love to see him have a few games as an out and out #10 this season, or even as the advanced player in a midfield 3.

- Henderson -- Fabinho -
- Salah - Firmino - Diaz -
-----------Nunez --------
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 12:08:00 pm

Thanks for all the kind words - they are very much appreciated :wave . I'll keep that Bobby post updated with content from the season to come and beyond (personally, I hope Bobby will be here for a long time yet).

If anyone knows of a quality video or article etc on Bobby they'd like to see added to the above post, just let me know.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 12:41:08 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:50:42 am
Would love to see him have a few games as an out and out #10 this season, or even as the advanced player in a midfield 3.

- Henderson -- Fabinho -
- Salah - Firmino - Diaz -
-----------Nunez --------

This!! He's looked sharp, but also looked "blunt" in terms of goal threat this season. Its a toss up though, would like to see Elliot cement that RCM position too.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 05:16:45 pm
What's the injury he has now? He has become increasingly unreliable the last couple of years.
