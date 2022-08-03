.A few videos and some info on Bobby...
Bobby Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roberto_Firmino
Bobby LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1288
Bobby LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/team/first-team/player/roberto-firmino
Official facebook: www.facebook.com/robertofirmino
. Official instagram: www.instagram.com/roberto_firminoThe official Liverpool FC youtube channel playlist for Bobby (currently at 53 videos)
:-www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR8DItC4f5xshN1IBY0s0qEfeSSma-KGa
'Si senor! Bobby Firmino song in Barcelona - boss session
' (2019):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zcfd1Vonshc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zcfd1Vonshc</a>
'Liverpool fans chanting the Bobby Firmino song in Madrid
' (pre-2019 CL Final):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C3dTqxSdkS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C3dTqxSdkS8</a>
'Bobby Firmino Song Vs Atletico Madrid
' - at Anfield in 2020:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NjFFfGXcc6k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NjFFfGXcc6k</a>Some videos on Bobby for each season...
'Roberto Firmino - All Goals, Skills and Assists - 2015-2016
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XNNoHBLFm3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XNNoHBLFm3c</a>
'Roberto Firmino Goals & Skills Liverpool 2015/2016
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4FkHdbl0Quo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4FkHdbl0Quo</a>
'Roberto Firmino - Amazing - Gols -- 2016/2017
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mjn2TT75hzA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mjn2TT75hzA</a>
'Roberto Firmino 2016-17 | Amazing Skill Show
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/txmGet0Z7Q4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/txmGet0Z7Q4</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/txmGet0Z7Q4
'Roberto Firmino 2017/18 ● Dribbling Skills, Assists & Goals
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6yKODJJe17s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6yKODJJe17s</a>
'Roberto Firmino Gunman 💥 2017/18
' (27 goals)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n-E0FaUYjBg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n-E0FaUYjBg</a>
'Roberto Firmino | The Pirate | Skills & Goals 2018/19
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0HkgWUgseJ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0HkgWUgseJ8</a>
'Every Roberto Firmino goal in 2018-19 | No-look finishes and mad celebrations
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/56rnf_rJ5eY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/56rnf_rJ5eY</a>
'Roberto Firmino is BRILLIANT in 2019/20
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Zfq47IRQZ2Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Zfq47IRQZ2Q</a>
'Best of: Roberto Firmino 2019/20 | Premier League Champion
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N6WVqnTG7Dg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N6WVqnTG7Dg</a>
'Roberto Firmino 2020/21 ● Magical Skills & Show A Touch Of Class Football World
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rCoDmt-t4S8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rCoDmt-t4S8</a>
'Roberto Firmino 2021 ● Amazing Skills & Goals Show
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GAbCnG3gK88" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GAbCnG3gK88</a>
'Best Of Roberto Firmino In 2021/2022 Season
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N3nDZ_sE9ag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N3nDZ_sE9ag</a>
'Roberto Firmino's Underrated 2021/2022 Season
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7FqHvK71P-w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7FqHvK71P-w</a>
'Roberto Firmino's first 50 Premier League goals | Screamers, solo strikes and no-look finishes
' (dated September 2019)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CXBkDzNhjkU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CXBkDzNhjkU</a>
^ Bobby is currently on 98 goals for Liverpool (all comps; as of the start of 2022/23)
- not long before he reaches 100 - www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1288
...
^ from www.facebook.com/RobertoFirminoFansSome tribute-style videos on Bobby...
'Don't Forget What Roberto Firmino Can Do!
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KqG1jVzMrgw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KqG1jVzMrgw</a>
'Roberto Firmino High IQ Moments
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1udb08yVqk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y1udb08yVqk</a>
'Roberto Firmino - Top 15 World Class Goals! ● Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/niFxD9iUv0A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/niFxD9iUv0A</a>
'Roberto Firmino No Look Goals
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eN_Raheetdo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eN_Raheetdo</a>
'Roberto Firmino Celebration Fest! - Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t85lOMUVu_c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t85lOMUVu_c</a>
'Roberto Firmino Skills That Will Make You Say WOW 😍
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w2z5in6fxZU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w2z5in6fxZU</a>
'Firmino Unique dribbling Style & other Skills
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2mlNH8It68Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2mlNH8It68Q</a>
'Roberto Firmino - The Perfect False Nine
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kYIPvitPUto" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kYIPvitPUto</a>
'Roberto Firmino The Best False 9
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R5RkmTqIOpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R5RkmTqIOpY</a>
'Roberto Firmino - Ball Control & Skills - Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/onA91U1OKgA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/onA91U1OKgA</a>
'Roberto Firmino skills - Si! Senor
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9DvZ_ukGV8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9DvZ_ukGV8Y</a>
'When I'm Liverpool: PSG Terminator Edition
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V_-7I1UL1U8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V_-7I1UL1U8</a>
'This is what makes Roberto Firmino so special
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gOyFYeFyO5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gOyFYeFyO5E</a>
'12 Times Roberto Firmino Showed Who Is The Boss
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e113cuno4EE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e113cuno4EE</a>
'If football was played for just the fun Firmino would have 10 Ballon Dors right now.
' (80 seconds)
:-https://twitter.com/Opresii/status/1536122003282862080
'A quality 4 minute Bobby compilation
':-https://twitter.com/AnfieldEdition/status/1554953526396260353
'Bobby Firmino~ TREASURE
' (2 and a bit minutes)
:-https://twitter.com/KFree_Mind/status/1553326945487753217
'"Mo Salah, world class, but not every day. Sadio Mane, world class, but not every day. Roberto Firmino, world class, pretty much every day." - Jurgen Klopp
':-https://twitter.com/VVDawi/status/1552591822584692736
'Bobby Firmino being boss for Liverpool ⚽⚽⚽
' - from LFC:-www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/189467916462277
'Im passing the phone to
🤣
' - a 40 second video from LFC:-https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1554895122210381826
'The Team Meeting: 'Let's break the internet' | A Liverpool FC Content Creative session
' ('knowledge!'):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo</a>Some tribute style videos on 'Liverpool's Front 3' - Bobby, Mane, and Salah...
'Liverpool's Front Three: 3 years of Mane, Firmino and Salah
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bqgWivU4aQ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bqgWivU4aQ0</a>
'Liverpool Front Three - All Goals Against 'Big Six'
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lyja0jA3lfQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lyja0jA3lfQ</a>
'Salah - Mane - Firmino End of an Era Iconic Moments...
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9ICpA2RcTJY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9ICpA2RcTJY</a>
'Sadio Mane, Mo Salah & Roberto Firmino - The Best Trio in Football
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9YDA7RUW7H8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9YDA7RUW7H8</a>
'8 Times Salah, Mané & Firmino Impressed The World
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y3h2UPCtOX4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y3h2UPCtOX4</a>
'FIRMINO, MANÉ, SALAH: All LIVERPOOL goals to reach the #UCL final!
' (2019)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4sGvzP3j1mo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4sGvzP3j1mo</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/4sGvzP3j1mo
'Highlights: Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo | World Championship winning moment for the Reds
' - a 1 minute highlight video of the Final from LFC, with Bobby's goal:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XcIFKaLWOHY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XcIFKaLWOHY</a>
^ Bobby and 6 other Liverpool players receive their Ballon d'Or nomination awards in 2019
.
'Roberto Firmino🔹️ - All Goals Hoffenheim (2010-2015)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fRDTqcJUumM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fRDTqcJUumM</a>
'Roberto Firmino | All Goals for Brazil | 2014-2019 (Seleção Brasileira)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_26f8swLHME" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_26f8swLHME</a>
'GOLS ROBERTO FIRMINO PELA SELEÇÃO BRASILEIRA
' (to June 2021):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5zIs75cGffY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5zIs75cGffY</a>A few articles on Bobby...
Roberto Firmino: Liverpool forward's journey from humble origins to starring Anfield role: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51815586
The making of Firmino - the shy boy from Brazil: www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8497743/The-making-Roberto-Firmino-shy-boy-Brazil-rewriting-rules-Liverpool.html
The making of Roberto Firmino, by his earliest mentors in Brazil: www.theguardian.com/football/2019/oct/29/roberto-firmino-teacher-coach-teammates-brazil-liverpool
Roberto Firmino Says Playing for Brazil Is 'Similar' to Liverpool: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2743955-roberto-firmino-says-playing-for-brazil-is-similar-to-liverpool
Roberto Firmino Was the Best Player in Germany, Says Jurgen Klopp: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2583515-roberto-firmino-was-the-best-player-in-germany-says-jurgen-klopp
A complete breed of the modern centre-forward: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2017/09/20/roberto-firmino-a-unique-breed-of-the-complete-modern-centre-forward
Klopp on Roberto Firmino: 'He is the heart and soul of this team': www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/454990-jurgen-klopp-on-roberto-firmino-he-is-the-heart-and-soul-of-this-team
How can you not love Bobby Firmino? - Klopp: www.thisisanfield.com/2021/10/how-can-you-not-love-bobby-firmino-klopps-brilliant-praise-for-lfcs-no-9
Liverpool's front three and upsetting email that threw them together: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/mane-firmino-salah-liverpool-transfer-27293034
Mane, Salah & Firmino Numbers behind Liverpools legendary front 3: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/mane-salah-and-firmino-the-numbers-behind-liverpools-legendary-front-three
Klopp's dazzling Reds hit new heights as 2018 ends with Anfield bang: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/4100
'I've never played with a front three like ours' - Salah: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/299491-trent-alexander-arnold-liverpool-fc-salah-mane-firmino
Guardiola was scared to face LFC's front 3 in 2017/18: www.givemesport.com/87969308-salah-mane-firmino-pep-guardiola-was-scared-to-face-liverpools-front-three-in-2017-18
Roberto Firmino strikes at the death as Liverpool substitute eclipses Neymar: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/4041
Liverpools attack now reaching the peak of its powers: www.thetimes.co.uk/article/front-three-reinvigorated-mohamed-salah-sharper-than-ever-and-liverpool-still-have-improvements-to-come-wbd755lq8
Firmino describes healthy dispute over lack of Liverpool starts: www.football365.com/news/firmino-describes-healthy-dispute-liverpool-starts-klopp-jota
How Liverpool reinvented their front 3: www.fourfourtwo.com/features/how-liverpool-reinvented-their-iconic-front-three-and-how-jurgen-klopp-will-rotate-in-pursuit-of-the-quadruple
Humble, driven and shy, by those who know him best: www.thetimes.co.uk/article/humble-driven-and-shy-the-real-roberto-firmino-by-those-who-know-him-best-dht87lkgc
Liverpool Teammates Sing Roberto Firminos Praises: https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/liverpool-fc-news-coverage/2020/2/2/21118886/liverpool-teammates-sing-roberto-firminos-praises-three-assists-southampton-madness-unselfish
6 years of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool (2021): www.thisisanfield.com/2021/07/6-years-of-roberto-firmino-at-liverpool-memorable-moments-and-records
Roberto Firmino like a new player this season (2022): www.thisisanfield.com/2022/08/roberto-firmino-like-a-new-player-this-season-says-liverpool-teammate
He is one of the most important players for us: www.caughtoffside.com/2019/12/22/he-is-one-of-the-most-important-players-for-us-alisson-hails-liverpool-teammate-following-club-world-cup-win
Liverpool's Latin Americans: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3826
Roberto Firmino stats in detail: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/roberto-firmino/profil/spieler/131789
