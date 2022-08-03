Fantastic at closing down, great vision, can't understand why he hasnt had a go in midfield. With our lack of attacking mids at the moment it might be time.



He played like a midfielder today and was absolutely terrible.



I think the switch to 4-2-3-1 only seems to work as a second half one, we look at our best with Elliott and to a lesser extent Keita at RCM I think.



And there in sums up people's opinions on Roberto. Actually, it sums up my opinion also. Sometimes fantastic, sometimes frustrating.Yesterday, when we're struggling to hold onto the ball and he kept loosing it, he was very frustrating. It was a difficult position to be in, but he has the skills to get round that most times not loose it three times in a row in just a few seconds.I just feel Liverpool have moved on a bit from him. If Jota's fit he plays ahead of him, and look how much more threatening we were when Nunez came on.Could he have a place if we played 4-2-3-1? Maybe, but we don't often do that, and if we did he'd have Harvey, Carvalho and Curtis to fight for a place.I will probably change my opinion of him again when he has a good game.