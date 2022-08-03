« previous next »
Roberto Firmino

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 3, 2022, 08:24:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on August  3, 2022, 07:50:08 pm
'Im passing the phone to 🤣' - a 40 second video from LFC:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1554895122210381826

Fucking phenomenal...

Listen to Thiago a few times...
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 3, 2022, 10:14:35 pm
Not gonna lie but from all the Inside Training, Inside Match Day, Celebrations and stuff we see of Firmino. I honestly think hes viewed as a massive integral person in the moral of this dressing room.

Really hope we get an extension sorted for him, think he would be a massive loss to this team.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 3, 2022, 11:52:37 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on August  3, 2022, 10:14:35 pm
Not gonna lie but from all the Inside Training, Inside Match Day, Celebrations and stuff we see of Firmino. I honestly think hes viewed as a massive integral person in the moral of this dressing room.

Really hope we get an extension sorted for him, think he would be a massive loss to this team.

And his song would be a massive miss in the stadium!
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 4, 2022, 02:43:43 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on August  3, 2022, 10:14:35 pm
Not gonna lie but from all the Inside Training, Inside Match Day, Celebrations and stuff we see of Firmino. I honestly think hes viewed as a massive integral person in the moral of this dressing room.

Really hope we get an extension sorted for him, think he would be a massive loss to this team.
Remember Klopp said Mane and salah were world class in training most days, but Bobby was world class in training EVERY day

His professionalism goes unnoticed
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 4, 2022, 03:34:21 pm
a players player. integral to what goes on and off the pitch.

remembered gini telling us what bobby does on the pitch was impossible when trying to fill his role

does so much on and off the ball that makes the squad play the way it is.

Re: Roberto Firmino
August 6, 2022, 09:19:20 pm
Fantastic at closing down, great vision, can't understand why he hasnt had a go in midfield. With our lack of attacking mids at the moment it might be time.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 6, 2022, 09:51:54 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on August  6, 2022, 09:19:20 pm
Fantastic at closing down, great vision, can't understand why he hasnt had a go in midfield. With our lack of attacking mids at the moment it might be time.

He played like a midfielder today and was absolutely terrible.

I think the switch to 4-2-3-1 only seems to work as a second half one, we look at our best with Elliott and to a lesser extent Keita at RCM I think.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 6, 2022, 11:22:18 pm
John Aldridge in commentary today midway through the first half...

Cross comes in from the right wing.

"Those are the types of balls Nunez thrives on as Bobby never gets in the box"

Whereas in reality, we had four players in the box and Bobby was one of them. In fact, Bobby was near the 6 yard line.


People "see" what they want to see.

Edit: Another Aldridge line....Bobby lost the ball 4 times within 30 seconds.

Well yes, he did. He won it back 3 times but don't mention that. Don't mention three Fulham players had him surrounded by the touchline and he had nowhere to go.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 6, 2022, 11:45:01 pm
Think he might be more confined to the bench and Cup games as the season continues.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 09:58:51 am
Bobby will almost certainly end up being third choice in the "Firmino position" once Jota is fully fit and Darwin is fully up to speed, which I believe he already.

Will cup games be enough for him? I personally hope he stays beyond end of this season as I believe he could valuable squad player in same vain as Milner.     
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 10:41:27 am
Quote from: 4pool on August  6, 2022, 11:22:18 pm
John Aldridge in commentary today midway through the first half...

Cross comes in from the right wing.

"Those are the types of balls Nunez thrives on as Bobby never gets in the box"

Whereas in reality, we had four players in the box and Bobby was one of them. In fact, Bobby was near the 6 yard line.


People "see" what they want to see.

Edit: Another Aldridge line....Bobby lost the ball 4 times within 30 seconds.

Well yes, he did. He won it back 3 times but don't mention that. Don't mention three Fulham players had him surrounded by the touchline and he had nowhere to go.
What did he do by the way? He has been poor for 2-3 years.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 01:06:40 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on August  6, 2022, 09:19:20 pm
Fantastic at closing down, great vision, can't understand why he hasnt had a go in midfield. With our lack of attacking mids at the moment it might be time.

Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on August  6, 2022, 09:51:54 pm
He played like a midfielder today and was absolutely terrible.

I think the switch to 4-2-3-1 only seems to work as a second half one, we look at our best with Elliott and to a lesser extent Keita at RCM I think.

And there in sums up people's opinions on Roberto. Actually, it sums up my opinion also. Sometimes fantastic, sometimes frustrating.

Yesterday, when we're struggling to hold onto the ball and he kept loosing it, he was very frustrating. It was a difficult position to be in, but he has the skills to get round that most times not loose it three times in a row in just a few seconds.

I just feel Liverpool have moved on a bit from him. If Jota's fit he plays ahead of him, and look how much more threatening we were when Nunez came on.

Could he have a place if we played 4-2-3-1? Maybe, but we don't often do that, and if we did he'd have Harvey, Carvalho and Curtis to fight for a place.

I will probably change my opinion of him again when he has a good game.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 01:15:22 pm
At our best last season we played Jota, Mane and Salah. Thats three direct, goal scorers in the same front three. When Diaz came in we still had two of those playing plus his dribbling and ball progression.

Yesterday we only had Salah as the out and out goal scorer in the team until we switched it at the start of the second half. Firmino looked so far off the pace and had zero goal threat.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 01:44:33 pm
We all love Bobby - and we all probably can see that he is about 80-85% the player he was at his peak for us (put aside the deep statistics that say he had a really great last season).

Can he get back up to those heights this season? or even up to 90-95%?

It's an unforgiving league and we likely have to make peace with the idea that he's not going to get back to what we remember. Still think he has something to offer regardless.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 01:47:14 pm
Quote from: newterp on August  7, 2022, 01:44:33 pm
We all love Bobby - and we all probably can see that he is about 80-85% the player he was at his peak for us (put aside the deep statistics that say he had a really great last season).

Can he get back up to those heights this season? or even up to 90-95%?

It's an unforgiving league and we likely have to make peace with the idea that he's not going to get back to what we remember. Still think he has something to offer regardless.
Yep. He made some valuable contributions in the CL last season as a squad option. I'd like to see him stay but not as a starter.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 02:01:57 pm
Those games where you know in the first couple of minutes that he isn't quite on it - he bobbles his touches, drops into trouble, his layoffs lose possession - seem to be gradually more frequent over a significant period. Feels like he could be a very useful impact sub this season, studying the flow of a game from the bench, coming on to exploit space and tired minds and legs.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 02:29:44 pm
Jurgen believes in Bobby. Shame some others don't.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 04:46:16 pm
Is it Firmino scapegoat season? We always have to have one dont we.

Ridiculous overreactions to an opening day game.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 06:28:18 pm
Left with little to no support in that game, players constantly backing away, standing behind opponents and not showing for the vall. Has to be better with some of his passing too but fuck me there was a terrible lack of support across the team
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 06:31:44 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on August  7, 2022, 04:46:16 pm
Is it Firmino scapegoat season? We always have to have one dont we.

Ridiculous overreactions to an opening day game.

He played really well last week against Man City so the idea that he's over the hill isn't quite correct. He's a regular part of our forward line and will be in and out for Nunez and Jota (once he's back) - personally that's a really strong forward line.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 07:10:49 pm
Quote from: 4pool on August  7, 2022, 02:29:44 pm
Jurgen believes in Bobby. Shame some others don't.

So why did he take him off yesterday on 50 minutes when we were losing the game? 
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 07:15:33 pm
Quote from: WoodenHanger on August  7, 2022, 07:10:49 pm
So why did he take him off yesterday on 50 minutes when we were losing the game?

I dont think Klopp wanted to take him off at 50 minutes but due to the injury to Thiago and the fact that Nunez on for Bobby was always going to happen, due to the limit on only having three sub windows, Klopp made the call to bring forward the sub
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 08:01:43 pm
It simply wasn't the right game for him yesterday, that's all. It was very compact in the middle, Fulham were aggressive and didn't give us much space. We needed to spread the play, Nunez making forward runs helped us stretch their back line and bring the likes of Salah and Elliott in to the game. I'm not sure Bobby did much wrong, he just struggled to get involved.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 08:50:19 pm
With Darwin coming in, and Thiago now out for a while, its a perfect chance for Jurgen to move Bobby back and play him as a 10, or even a 8 in Hendos role. Thats where he played for Hoffenheim after all.

Bobby is too important for everything we have done in the past 5 years to discard him. Plus he gives us a goal scoring Terry Mac option from midfield weve been missing for years.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 08:53:19 pm
He looks to have declined physically to me. I'm not sure I want someone like that playing at 8. We have enough issues with athleticism and physicality as it is.
Re: Roberto Firmino
August 7, 2022, 08:59:03 pm
Agree that he cant cope with the false 9 role anymore, but would love to see him without  two defenders crowding round him.  Just as teams are sussing out to beat us by attacking Trents vacated space, so they sussed us out by giving Bobby no time. Let Nunez occupy the defenders and play Bobby so he has more freedom.

We dont need to worry about his pressing and think  it will elevate our game further.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 04:37:18 am
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on August  7, 2022, 08:50:19 pm
With Darwin coming in, and Thiago now out for a while, its a perfect chance for Jurgen to move Bobby back and play him as a 10, or even a 8 in Hendos role. Thats where he played for Hoffenheim after all.

Bobby is too important for everything we have done in the past 5 years to discard him. Plus he gives us a goal scoring Terry Mac option from midfield weve been missing for years.

I can definitely see us using Bobby in 'midfield' in some games during Thiago's absence. As a number 10 behind the front 3, for example.
