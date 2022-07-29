In the very unlikely event that every forward would be fit for every game I believe Firmino would get 12-14 league starts. If he stays fit he'll likely get a few more. The question though is: can he and Núñez play together? If they find a way to not run into each others' space then he may well get more. If those two will start together I think it's most likely with a very attacking lineup at Anfield against opposition that will just park the bus.



Obviously Núñez will be first choice given the price tag and the promising play from the get-go. Then what that does to Firmino's role remains to be seen.