He's hardly going to say 'get rid', is he
Yes, he can sign a precontract in a few months.But how about asking the player if he wants to go. Right now i'd say the answer from Bobby is no. He loves it here. His wife loves it here. Made up transfer BS to fill some media content.
It might be the case that Firmino wants three years just like Salah and that might be holding things up a bit. I'm 50/50 on whether he'll be at the club next summer. Hopefully he is.
thought he played well and looking fit ... very important player for us
Roberto Firmino confirms he has no intention to leave: I love this team, city and fans. I'm here at Liverpool and I want to stay, he tells TNT Brazil.
Samie, never thought I'd say this but you've made my day.
More Bobby makes everyone's day...
Probably is his last season with us as his days as a first XI player are at an end and there's going to be a glut of clubs on the continent trying to get him on a bosman in the new year.I just hope he stays fit and gives us one last big contribution to go with his already stellar LFC career.
In reality, lol
You think they will?
Why would they give Hendo/VVD/others long term extensions but Bobby a one year extension? Its bonkers talk
Depends if the club feel he is past his peak, or can still operate at a required level for the next 4 years. I guess they with VVD and Hendo they felt they could.
I don't know, and I don't claim to know. That's the point.
Bobby adds off the pitch stuff too, helping younger players settle , can teach them so much in training etc. Loved it Saturday when he was in the middle of the celebrations for Darwins goal.
Dont think anyone is claiming to know.
In reality the club arent going to offer him another long term contract.
Changed your mind in 50 minutes?
Even if his days as a starter of the majority of our games are over (and that's no bad thing, the criticism of the team a few years ago was that we don't have any depth beyond Salah/Mane/Firmino and we actually have that now), that doesn't mean in any way this is his last year with us. It just means we have a deeper squad and there's nothing to suggest Firmino isn't an important part of it. I can't see how it's necessarily a dead cert this is his final year here?
It a depends on if he's happy to play that role going forward or will he want more game time elsewhere because he won't be short of suitors come January.
Nope. Me saying in reality means its what i think. Just like the previous poster said probably. They werent claiming to know. Sorry if this wasnt clear enough for you.
What you think is reality? Wow, nice one...
'Im passing the phone to
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1554895122210381826
