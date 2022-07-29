« previous next »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 29, 2022, 11:17:48 am
He's hardly going to say 'get rid', is he  ;)

So he's definitely off then :P
Yes, he can sign a precontract in a few months.

But how about asking the player if he wants to go. Right now i'd say the answer from Bobby is no. He loves it here. His wife loves it here.

Made up transfer BS to fill some media content.
Quote from: 4pool on July 29, 2022, 01:20:41 pm
Yes, he can sign a precontract in a few months.

But how about asking the player if he wants to go. Right now i'd say the answer from Bobby is no. He loves it here. His wife loves it here.

Made up transfer BS to fill some media content.
Or Juve registering their interest unofficially for January.
It might be the case that Firmino wants three years just like Salah and that might be holding things up a bit. I'm 50/50 on whether he'll be at the club next summer. Hopefully he is.
Quote from: Linudden on July 29, 2022, 02:15:25 pm
It might be the case that Firmino wants three years just like Salah and that might be holding things up a bit. I'm 50/50 on whether he'll be at the club next summer. Hopefully he is.

He just needs to stay fit and get back to form, no reason why we couldnt offer him 2 + an option to extend it further if hes doing well

He wont be the pressing monster he once was but hes still the most skilful forward weve had in years
thought he played well and looking fit ... very important player for us
Bobby's back
Quote from: marmite sw on July 31, 2022, 07:00:15 am
thought he played well and looking fit ... very important player for us
Yep, and hopefully news of new contract not far away.
Quote
Roberto Firmino confirms he has no intention to leave: I love this team, city and fans. I'm here at Liverpool and I want to stay, he tells TNT Brazil.
Samie, never thought I'd say this but you've made my day.
Quote from: Hazell on July 31, 2022, 03:45:27 pm
Samie, never thought I'd say this but you've made my day.

 ;D

More Bobby makes everyone's day...
He said the same a couple of months ago. It's just that the transfer junkies refused to accept it and continued talking about our 'wanting to get rid' and his 'wanting to move on' and all the other blather.
Quote from: Hazell on July 31, 2022, 03:45:27 pm
Samie, never thought I'd say this but you've made my day.
x2.
Quote from: afc turkish on July 31, 2022, 04:19:11 pm
;D

More Bobby makes everyone's day...

I love him. Can't wait to see the first goal celebration.
Probably is his last season with us as his days as a first XI player are at an end and there's going to be a glut of clubs on the continent trying to get him on a bosman in the new year.

I just hope he stays fit and gives us one last big contribution to go with his already stellar LFC career.
Quote from: Xanderzone on August  1, 2022, 05:38:34 pm
Probably is his last season with us as his days as a first XI player are at an end and there's going to be a glut of clubs on the continent trying to get him on a bosman in the new year.

I just hope he stays fit and gives us one last big contribution to go with his already stellar LFC career.
Have you booked his taxi as well?

FML!
In reality the club arent going to offer him another long term contract.  He either walks, or they may give him 1 year extensions, which he may or may not accept. 
He's already said he's ready to be realistic about money, so he's not going to be that difficult about duration, I'd have thought. Bit of a Milner situation - as long as the manager feels he has something to offer, he wants to stay.
In reality, lol
Quote from: TAA66 on August  1, 2022, 06:30:24 pm
You think they will?

Why would they give Hendo/VVD/others long term extensions but Bobby a one year extension? Its bonkers talk
Quote from: El Lobo on August  1, 2022, 06:36:41 pm
Why would they give Hendo/VVD/others long term extensions but Bobby a one year extension? Its bonkers talk

Depends if the club feel he is past his peak, or can still operate at a required level for the next 4 years.  I guess they with VVD and Hendo they felt they could. 
Quote from: TAA66 on August  1, 2022, 06:30:24 pm
You think they will?
I don't know, and I don't claim to know. That's the point.
Quote from: TAA66 on August  1, 2022, 06:42:34 pm
Depends if the club feel he is past his peak, or can still operate at a required level for the next 4 years.  I guess they with VVD and Hendo they felt they could. 

Bobby adds off the pitch stuff too, helping younger players settle , can teach them so much in training etc. Loved it Saturday when he was in the middle of the celebrations for Darwins goal.
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  1, 2022, 06:47:36 pm
I don't know, and I don't claim to know. That's the point.

Dont think anyone is claiming to know. 
Quote from: rob1966 on August  1, 2022, 06:49:31 pm
Bobby adds off the pitch stuff too, helping younger players settle , can teach them so much in training etc. Loved it Saturday when he was in the middle of the celebrations for Darwins goal.

Plus vital honing of their goal celebrations, priceless...
Quote from: TAA66 on August  1, 2022, 06:54:37 pm
Dont think anyone is claiming to know. 
Quote from: TAA66 on August  1, 2022, 06:04:38 pm
In reality the club arent going to offer him another long term contract. 

Changed your mind in 50 minutes?
Quote from: afc turkish on August  1, 2022, 06:59:26 pm
Changed your mind in 50 minutes?

Nope.  Me saying in reality means its what i think.  Just like the previous poster said probably.  They werent claiming to know.  Sorry if this wasnt clear enough for you. 
Quote from: Xanderzone on August  1, 2022, 05:38:34 pm
Probably is his last season with us as his days as a first XI player are at an end and there's going to be a glut of clubs on the continent trying to get him on a bosman in the new year.

I just hope he stays fit and gives us one last big contribution to go with his already stellar LFC career.

Even if his days as a starter of the majority of our games are over (and that's no bad thing, the criticism of the team a few years ago was that we don't have any depth beyond Salah/Mane/Firmino and we actually have that now), that doesn't mean in any way this is his last year with us. It just means we have a deeper squad and there's nothing to suggest Firmino isn't an important part of it. I can't see how it's necessarily a dead cert this is his final year here?
He still offers so much in game. I think he'll be here for another 2/3 seasons, and as others have said, great player to learn from and not just in an attacking sense
Quote from: Hazell on August  1, 2022, 07:25:41 pm
Even if his days as a starter of the majority of our games are over (and that's no bad thing, the criticism of the team a few years ago was that we don't have any depth beyond Salah/Mane/Firmino and we actually have that now), that doesn't mean in any way this is his last year with us. It just means we have a deeper squad and there's nothing to suggest Firmino isn't an important part of it. I can't see how it's necessarily a dead cert this is his final year here?

It a depends on if he's happy to play that role going forward or will he want more game time elsewhere because he won't be short of suitors come January.
Quote from: Xanderzone on August  1, 2022, 07:39:59 pm
It a depends on if he's happy to play that role going forward or will he want more game time elsewhere because he won't be short of suitors come January.

He won't but there's nothing to suggest he won't be getting ample game time here, surely? Last season was a bit stop-start due to injuries but generally, whenever he's been fit, he's been part of the first team squad, same as Jota or Diaz.
In the very unlikely event that every forward would be fit for every game I believe Firmino would get 12-14 league starts. If he stays fit he'll likely get a few more. The question though is: can he and Núñez play together? If they find a way to not run into each others' space then he may well get more. If those two will start together I think it's most likely with a very attacking lineup at Anfield against opposition that will just park the bus.

Obviously Núñez will be first choice given the price tag and the promising play from the get-go. Then what that does to Firmino's role remains to be seen.
Quote from: TAA66 on August  1, 2022, 07:23:39 pm
Nope.  Me saying in reality means its what i think.  Just like the previous poster said probably.  They werent claiming to know.  Sorry if this wasnt clear enough for you. 

What you think is reality? Wow, nice one...
Quote from: afc turkish on August  1, 2022, 08:16:10 pm
What you think is reality? Wow, nice one...

If thats what you understood from that i cant help you
He says that he wants to stay & that's good enough for me until anything changes.


Whatever he decides,he will be leaving as an absolute legend when he does go.
he will stay he want to stay hes realistic ...hes a massive part of the club and i see him staying after his playing days are gone ...a bit like milner maybe coaching roles

plus alot seem to think hes on his last legs playing wise ive seen nothing pre season to suggest that and i thought he had a very good game againts city + klopp tells everyone just how important he is to the team .... he will staywe will extend his contract ... to many supporters today think lets replace without really thinking why ...why would you rid of a world class player
'Im passing the phone to 🤣' - a 40 second video from LFC:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1554895122210381826
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:50:08 pm
'Im passing the phone to 🤣' - a 40 second video from LFC:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1554895122210381826
Is right!
