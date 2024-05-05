« previous next »
The Horse Racing thread

Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 5, 2024, 08:09:32 pm
Think the 2000 will prove a vintage renewal but the 1000 will prove to be garbage in my opinion. Something has to win them though.
duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 5, 2024, 09:02:22 pm
Yep looks that way Gerry.

The first two in the 2000 especially look like theyre good horses any year.

Think the French horse will win races, just went too early today. Also Tamfana looks good in terms of this years classic fillies think shes got a decent chance in the French Oaks, but overall no superstar on the fillies side
Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 8, 2024, 04:46:06 pm
This years probable Derby winner broke down moments after crossing the line at Chester today. Hidden Law looked an absolute monster they way he motored home. Such a shame
Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 9, 2024, 10:54:23 pm
Impossible to imagine the emotions that the connections of the horse must have gone through, as the horse came down the home straight, only for the horror after the line.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 10, 2024, 05:30:44 pm
Last two races at Chester won by rank outsiders. 22/1 and 18/1. Wasn't on either.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 04:09:37 pm
Been looking at possible Derby and Oaks horses this afternoon.

French Guineas won by 22/1 and 33/1 shots suggests there wasnt anything special in them.

Like the look of Ezeliya for Dermot Weld in the Oaks, but not sure which one they will go for yet. Tamfana looks like shes going for the French version.

Friendly Soul won nicely at Newmarket and goes again on Weds at York, May end up short price fav if she wins well.

The Lingfield trials rarely through up the winner but Ambiente Friendly won well and is still a decent price, wasnt overly impressed with the Derrinstown winner.

Arabian Crown ran a nice trial at Sandown, but Godolphin also have Ancient Wisdom in the Dante on Thursday. Im considering taking the 12/1 now and hoping he wins nicely. Be interesting to see which way Buick goes if he does win well.

And theres still City of Troy if OBrien can work his magic again like last year

Anyone got anything they strongly fancy?
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 04:19:53 pm
I love Ancient Wisdom as you know but I dont like him for the Derby. Hes a Dubawi and the vast majority just dont do it over 1m 4. In fact I could be wrong but despite being a super sire I dont think hes ever had a Derby winner.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 04:27:55 pm
I think thats right and I do share your concern about Dubawi as a Derby sire. Think Postponed might be his best over 1m4 (won the Coronation Cup) so he can get classy horses to win at Epsom at that distance, but not usually at 3!
