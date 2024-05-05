Been looking at possible Derby and Oaks horses this afternoon.



French Guineas won by 22/1 and 33/1 shots suggests there wasnt anything special in them.



Like the look of Ezeliya for Dermot Weld in the Oaks, but not sure which one they will go for yet. Tamfana looks like shes going for the French version.



Friendly Soul won nicely at Newmarket and goes again on Weds at York, May end up short price fav if she wins well.



The Lingfield trials rarely through up the winner but Ambiente Friendly won well and is still a decent price, wasnt overly impressed with the Derrinstown winner.



Arabian Crown ran a nice trial at Sandown, but Godolphin also have Ancient Wisdom in the Dante on Thursday. Im considering taking the 12/1 now and hoping he wins nicely. Be interesting to see which way Buick goes if he does win well.



And theres still City of Troy if OBrien can work his magic again like last year



Anyone got anything they strongly fancy?

