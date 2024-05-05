« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 335216 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6040 on: May 5, 2024, 08:09:32 pm »
Think the 2000 will prove a vintage renewal but the 1000 will prove to be garbage in my opinion. Something has to win them though.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,960
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6041 on: May 5, 2024, 09:02:22 pm »
Yep looks that way Gerry.

The first two in the 2000 especially look like theyre good horses any year.

Think the French horse will win races, just went too early today. Also Tamfana looks good in terms of this years classic fillies think shes got a decent chance in the French Oaks, but overall no superstar on the fillies side
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,960
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6042 on: May 8, 2024, 04:46:06 pm »
This years probable Derby winner broke down moments after crossing the line at Chester today. Hidden Law looked an absolute monster they way he motored home. Such a shame
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,105
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6043 on: May 9, 2024, 10:54:23 pm »
Impossible to imagine the emotions that the connections of the horse must have gone through, as the horse came down the home straight, only for the horror after the line.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,019
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6044 on: May 10, 2024, 05:30:44 pm »
Last two races at Chester won by rank outsiders. 22/1 and 18/1. Wasn't on either.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,960
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6045 on: May 13, 2024, 04:09:37 pm »
Been looking at possible Derby and Oaks horses this afternoon.

French Guineas won by 22/1 and 33/1 shots suggests there wasnt anything special in them.

Like the look of Ezeliya for Dermot Weld in the Oaks, but not sure which one they will go for yet. Tamfana looks like shes going for the French version.

Friendly Soul won nicely at Newmarket and goes again on Weds at York, May end up short price fav if she wins well.

The Lingfield trials rarely through up the winner but Ambiente Friendly won well and is still a decent price, wasnt overly impressed with the Derrinstown winner.

Arabian Crown ran a nice trial at Sandown, but Godolphin also have Ancient Wisdom in the Dante on Thursday. Im considering taking the 12/1 now and hoping he wins nicely. Be interesting to see which way Buick goes if he does win well.

And theres still City of Troy if OBrien can work his magic again like last year

Anyone got anything they strongly fancy?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6046 on: May 13, 2024, 04:19:53 pm »
I love Ancient Wisdom as you know but I dont like him for the Derby. Hes a Dubawi and the vast majority just dont do it over 1m 4. In fact I could be wrong but despite being a super sire I dont think hes ever had a Derby winner.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,960
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6047 on: May 13, 2024, 04:27:55 pm »
I think thats right and I do share your concern about Dubawi as a Derby sire. Think Postponed might be his best over 1m4 (won the Coronation Cup) so he can get classy horses to win at Epsom at that distance, but not usually at 3!
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6048 on: May 13, 2024, 04:40:09 pm »
Postponed and Ghayyaith are his best at the trip. Hes probably got the best hand hes had so far in Arabian Crown and Ancient Wisdom, relative to the other runners. OBrien doesnt seem to have any really special 3 year olds this year.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,960
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6049 on: May 13, 2024, 04:53:01 pm »
Id forgotten about Ghayyaith, thought he was better over 10f mind. Although also won the Coronation Cup when it was run at Newmarket during Covid.

Out of this years two Ancient Wisdom seems the more stoutly bred and could have the better chance. Such a shame about Hidden Law as he looked a monster winning last week and was out of a Galileo mare.

Any thoughts on Ezeliya?
« Last Edit: May 13, 2024, 04:57:18 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6050 on: May 13, 2024, 05:08:04 pm »
Ezeliya looks nice. If she was trained by somebody else Id be mad keen but Weld just never seems in good form these days. Horses can still win but I wonder if the game has passed him by a bit and the top class ones are just good enough to overcome it, or is the rest of his stable so bad they can barely get a winner?

Ylang Ylang is way too short, Rubies Are Red hasnt won a race yet, Tamfana will probably go to France like you say so I suspect if Ezeliya ends up in Epsom shell be half the price she is now. Id be keen enough on Forest Fairy at 14/1. I think she was value for a bit more at Chester.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,960
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6051 on: May 13, 2024, 05:25:04 pm »
I know what you mean about Weld he seems to have one or two good ones and nothing else. Had Tahirya and Tarnawa in the last few years, hoping Ezeliya might be another out of the top drawer.

Will have to watch Forest Fairy again. Beckett has had some good middle distance fillies
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,105
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6052 on: Yesterday at 08:25:20 am »
Dermot Weld used to be such a big trainer. Not to Aiden O'Brien sort of levels but in recent years too many owners seem to have focused on the O'Briens etc.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,960
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6053 on: Today at 04:33:23 pm »
Looks like Ezeliya is heading for Epsom her price has halved. Just 7/1 now.

Ancient Wisdom has gone the other way after his second place today out to 20/1. Wonder if he wants a softer surface to be seen at his best
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #6054 on: Today at 05:40:26 pm »
Wouldnt want Ancient Wisdom with stolen money unfortunately.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 