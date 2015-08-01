« previous next »
Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 120516 times)

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2600 on: December 21, 2019, 10:31:52 AM »
Thurles 12:45  Young Dev  100/30
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2601 on: December 21, 2019, 12:26:52 PM »
Denis Hogan's grey Young Dev landed a touch when bolting up in qualified riders handicap hurdle at Limerick last month under today's jockey and will run next time with a 13lb rise in that sphere. Going over fences today where he is 1lb lower than recent winning hurdles mark so hopefully another touch could be on the cards..

QUOTES: He was a previous course winner and had been working nicely lately. It didn't look the strongest of races and I told Liam [Mulryan, owner] that I thought he'd go close - I hope he had a few quid on. He'll probably come back here at Christmas for a chase, although he's not as good over a fence. He's done his job for today - Denis Hogan, trainer of YOUNG DEV


Chambard comes from the in-form Venetia Williams yard and is a winning hurdler who has finished a decent second on both starts over fences at Sandown 2m4f, soft and Leicester 2m4f, good to soft,  has been a bit novicey to date so will need to improve his jumping but the drop back to 2m may unlock some improvement and he ran well on heavy ground over hurdles..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2602 on: December 22, 2019, 10:36:16 AM »
Young Dev's race was abandoned with Chambard running into 2nd place with his jumping letting him down again and was never really going..

I am in profit of £85 after about thirty bets and five weeks which I am happy with considering horse racing is such a hard game..

WELL DONE MIGHTY REDS..    CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD  ..

STARTING BANK    500
 L 2/1-7/4             480      -1pt
 L 9/2-5/2             460      -2pts
 L 5/1-9/2             440      -3pts
W 2/1-5/4             475      -1pt
 L 7/4-6-4             455      -2pts
 L 11/4-13/8          435      -3pts
 L 5/2 3/1              415      -4pts
W 3/1-7/2              485      -1pt
 L 13/8-2/1            465      -2pts
 L 2/1-7/4              445      -3pts
 L 5/2-9/4              425      -4pts
W 3/1-2/1              485       -1pt
W 5/2-9/4              535       +1.5pts
 L 3/1-11/4             515       +.5pts
W 9/2-5/2              605       +5pts
 L 11/4-2/1             585        +4pts
W 11/4-15/8           640        +6.75pts
 L 7/2-11/4             620        +5.75pts
 L 100/30 - 2/1       600        +4.75pts
 L 5/2 - 2/1             580         +3.75pts
W 9/4 - 7/4             625         +6pts
 L 5/2 -2/1              605         +5pts
 L 5/2 - 13/8           585         +4pts
W 3/1 - 11/4           645         +7pts
 L 5/2 -2/1              625         +6pts
 L 5/2 - 9/4             605         +5pts
 L 5/2 - 9/4             585         +4pts

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2603 on: December 23, 2019, 04:51:04 PM »
Great racing over Christmas as usual. Looking forward to seeing this years King George in particular.

Lots of the big guns are out in Ireland as well, interested to see whether Presenting Percy can come back to his best against Kemboy.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2604 on: December 23, 2019, 04:59:53 PM »
Hopefully Lostintranslation or Thistlecrack win the King George, Elegant Escape bolts up at Chepstow and Fusil Raffles injects some much needed quality in to the Champion Hurdle picture. Samcro will probably win over fences as well if he stands up.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2605 on: December 23, 2019, 05:07:41 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 23, 2019, 04:59:53 PM
Hopefully Lostintranslation or Thistlecrack win the King George, Elegant Escape bolts up at Chepstow and Fusil Raffles injects some much needed quality in to the Champion Hurdle picture. Samcro will probably win over fences as well if he stands up.
I hope Faugheen runs against Samcro, that could be quite something.

Im a Cyrname fan, right handed on a flat track should be in his favour just hope he stays. Might get a decent price as all the recent money seems to be for Lostintranslation. Actually think Footpad is interesting at the price looked back to best last time out after a dreadful last season.

Also Laurina, Fakir Doudairies and Notebook all up against each other in another great race on Boxing Day
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2606 on: December 23, 2019, 05:19:05 PM »
Cyrname is a terrific horse and might well get a soft lead and never see another horse but I'd be wanting at least 5/2-3/1 to go anywhere near him in against a proven course performer and a new kid on the block with almost no chinks in his armour. Clan Des Obeaux is actually the one I'm most worried about as a backer of Tizzard's horses if I'm honest, he'll get a nice pace to aim at and he had a nice blowout in Ireland. Lostintranslation though; had the toe to beat Defi Du Seuil over 2 1/2 miles and lasted home over 3 1 1/2 at Haydock. It's going to take something exceptional to beat him I reckon, he's hard to get off the bridle mid race.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2607 on: December 23, 2019, 05:45:25 PM »
Cyrname absolutely bolts up if he stays, in another league to these on my figures, staying is the only question mark.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2608 on: December 23, 2019, 06:24:41 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 23, 2019, 04:59:53 PM
Hopefully Lostintranslation or Thistlecrack win the King George, Elegant Escape bolts up at Chepstow and Fusil Raffles injects some much needed quality in to the Champion Hurdle picture. Samcro will probably win over fences as well if he stands up.
The Christmas Hurdle looks low on quality this year, unless Fusil Raffles is top class. ChTibello and Elixir De Nutz look decent value
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2609 on: December 24, 2019, 08:14:02 PM »
Good luck all with your bets :)

Market Rasen Thursday 1-05 Fort De Locean   15/8  BOG     

Limerick Thursday  3-15 Young Dev   15/8    BOG
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2610 on: December 24, 2019, 11:07:16 PM »
Clan des Obeaux for me. Will improve for its last run and is proven. Multiple winners of this from Nicholls are not uncommon either.

Will also be having a good look at Venetia's runners , hopefully her good form will continue.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2611 on: December 26, 2019, 11:29:58 AM »
I have backed Fort De L'Ocean again so I have 2pts on 15/8

Oliver Greenall's Fort De L'Ocean who is owned by the Hedgehoppers is a French import who posted an improved effort when second with today's rival Maxed Out King 7l back in third in a Catterick handicap over 1m7f, good to soft nine days ago with my last winner Reverant Cust just pipping him. He briefly went clear and looked the winner until getting pegged back by what looked a good thing. He gets into this off the same mark and also has the assistance of Luca Morgan(7) who has won on his last two rides.


Denis Hogan's grey Young Dev landed a touch when bolting up in qualified riders handicap hurdle at Limerick last month under today's jockey and will run next time with a 13lb rise in that sphere. Going over fences today where he is 1lb lower than recent winning hurdles mark so hopefully another touch could be on the cards..

QUOTES: He was a previous course winner and had been working nicely lately. It didn't look the strongest of races and I told Liam [Mulryan, owner] that I thought he'd go close - I hope he had a few quid on. He'll probably come back here at Christmas for a chase, although he's not as good over a fence. He's done his job for today - Denis Hogan, trainer of YOUNG DEV
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2612 on: December 26, 2019, 02:34:52 PM »
De Bromhead looks to have a couple of real chances at Cheltenham with Aspire Tower and Notebook. Not sure if Fakir Doudairies Wasnt a little unlucky though as Mark Walsh maybe lost an iron 3 out and couldnt quite get to him
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2613 on: December 26, 2019, 02:54:02 PM »
Faugheen destroyed Samcro. Samcro starting to look like a bridle horse
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2614 on: December 26, 2019, 03:12:54 PM »
Bollocks. Knew CDO was the big danger, but didnt have a saver. Cyrname the highest rated horse in training?! :lmao
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2615 on: December 26, 2019, 03:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 26, 2019, 03:12:54 PM
Bollocks. Knew CDO was the big danger, but didnt have a saver. Cyrname the highest rated horse in training?! :lmao
Some horses just seem to come alive at Kempton. Clan Des Obesux looks a Stone better horse round there. Not sure Cyrname ran his race. Lostintranslation will be better at Cheltenham, but didnt look like he could go the pace there 
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2616 on: December 26, 2019, 03:24:33 PM »
If Clan Des Obeaux is a Kempton horse Cyrname looks like he cant run away from Ascot. Lostintranslation landed on one and when you do that youve had it against horses of that calibre. Always felt like they were going a stride too quick for him anyway but he might have stayed on into second if he didnt make that mistake.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2617 on: December 26, 2019, 03:32:03 PM »
Backed CDO 2 weeks ago, can't remember what turned me on to him, think i read something in an article, had a good day today, backed 3 horses and 2 won, Slate House at 4/1 and Clan des Obeaux.  ;D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2618 on: December 26, 2019, 03:34:50 PM »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on December 26, 2019, 03:32:03 PM
Backed CDO 2 weeks ago, can't remember what turned me on to him, think i read something in an article, had a good day today, backed 3 horses and 2 won, Slate House at 4/1 and Clan des Obeaux.  ;D
Nice one. Both won well in the end
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2619 on: December 26, 2019, 03:39:35 PM »
Hard to tell if it was stamina problem with Cyrname or just an off day, didn't seem to be travelling all that well most of the race to me.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2620 on: December 26, 2019, 03:57:15 PM »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on December 26, 2019, 03:39:35 PM
Hard to tell if it was stamina problem with Cyrname or just an off day, didn't seem to be travelling all that well most of the race to me.
Yep both Walsh and McCoy didnt think he was happy from the start. Certainly didnt seem to run with his usual enthusiasm. Hes won twice round Kempton before I think but perhaps hes just better at Ascot
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2621 on: December 26, 2019, 04:33:57 PM »
Well done RSPP and CP :)

Young Dev's race a few days ago was abandoned which is a pity because I had decent odds on him although I will never know the outcome now.
Won well today and looked a well worked out coup which came off in good style with two wins on the bounce for the owners.
My first bet today just failed and a little further should do the trick..

Young Dev  WON 15/8

Fort De L'Ocean  2nd  15/8


COME ON MIGHTY REDS
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2622 on: December 26, 2019, 09:03:37 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 26, 2019, 03:24:33 PM
If Clan Des Obeaux is a Kempton horse Cyrname looks like he cant run away from Ascot. Lostintranslation landed on one and when you do that youve had it against horses of that calibre. Always felt like they were going a stride too quick for him anyway but he might have stayed on into second if he didnt make that mistake.

Lostintranslation was coming with a good challenge I think. I'm not saying he would've won but he pinged one of the fences before he clattered one and was lit up and looked full of running. He would've stayed down the straight and CDO wouldn't have bolted up like that.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2623 on: December 26, 2019, 11:08:02 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on December 26, 2019, 09:03:37 PM
Lostintranslation was coming with a good challenge I think. I'm not saying he would've won but he pinged one of the fences before he clattered one and was lit up and looked full of running. He would've stayed down the straight and CDO wouldn't have bolted up like that.

overrated LIT. Nice hore but been enritely flattered to date. Absolutely no chance in a Gold Cup.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2624 on: December 26, 2019, 11:32:15 PM »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on December 26, 2019, 11:08:02 PM
overrated LIT. Nice hore but been enritely flattered to date. Absolutely no chance in a Gold Cup.

Maybe he is mate but that error ruined his chance. Despite not travelling or jumping too well he still came there full of running until he clattered that fence.


But I agree, he's not a Gold Cup horse. Place chance at best.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2625 on: December 26, 2019, 11:41:35 PM »
I actually think Lostintranslation has more chance at Cheltenham, just think it suits him better. Whether hes good enough remains to be seen, but theres no out and out superstar in that division at the moment
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2626 on: Yesterday at 01:09:15 AM »
Quote from: duvva on December 26, 2019, 03:57:15 PM
Yep both Walsh and McCoy didnt think he was happy from the start. Certainly didnt seem to run with his usual enthusiasm. Hes won twice round Kempton before I think but perhaps hes just better at Ascot


Good shout on young dev from cormack snr.

Walsh is a sour fucker who doesn't like being challenged or proven wrong. McCoy is better than when he started but generally sticks to the obvious.

Looking at The Welsh national, 2 look to have great chances.

Yala Enki- has moved from a very good trainer in Venetia Williams to a great one in Paul Nicholls. 3rd in this last year and 8lb lower this time on suitable ground. Think it's the type of horse Byrony will get the best out of.

Potters Corner- has won over 4m at Uttoxeter and loves the soft.

Backing both e.w, slight preference for Yala.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2627 on: Yesterday at 01:35:28 AM »
Quote from: Rudolph's Seaside Pleasure-Provider on Yesterday at 01:09:15 AM

Walsh is a sour fucker who doesn't like being challenged or proven wrong. McCoy is better than when he started but generally sticks to the obvious.


Well done with CDO, he won well.

While they might not be the greatest pundits in the world they werent wrong in pointing this out mid race. Cyrname may well have been beaten anyway today but I think hes better than he showed, and agreed with them that he never seemed to be going as well as he has done previously.

Looking forward to some more good horses today anyway with some excellent races at Leopardstown in particular.

The two I quite like for the Welsh National are Now McGinty and Captain Chaos, neither should mind the ground, but whereas NM has a decent Chepstow record, CC definitely doesnt which is a concern. Can also see Arthurs Gift running a good race at a price.



Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2628 on: Yesterday at 03:03:05 PM »
Excellent result there RSPP.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2629 on: Yesterday at 05:52:13 PM »
Leopardstown Saturday  3-10 Kemboy   15/8  BOG
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2630 on: Yesterday at 11:48:35 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 03:03:05 PM
Excellent result there RSPP.

Cheers.

Tricky day tomorrow to say the least.

Kateson in the last at Newbury should go well, small ew dabble. In the same race, Nicky Henderson has 3, including one that hasn't run for 1051 days, he must think it has something to keep it in training, so will keep an eye on the market.

And just as Venetia has a run of form, the bubble bursts, 2 fallers and 3 beaten favourites in last 2 days.

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #2631 on: Today at 09:28:52 AM »
KEMBOY  3-10 Leopardstown

1pt 15/8
1pt 2/1

The High Class Kemboy who is best priced 11/2 for next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup has won a hurdle race and seven chases from 2m 3f to 3m 1f on ground varying from good to yielding - soft including six Grade 1's. Won on his latest outing in a Grade 1 chase when 13-8fav in the Group 1 Coral Punchestown Gold Cup at Punchestown over 3m yielding to soft in May, beating Al Boum Photo by 2l.

Willie Mullins Kemboy is a winner of his last six completed starts, he went from fence to fence with aplomb last term with just a single hiccup with a first-fence exit in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. It actually worked in his favour when he atoned in brilliant style with a powerful Aintree display when still fresh. Ended the season on a high when beating Cheltenham hero Al Boum Photo in the Punchestown Gold Cup.

