The Horse Racing thread

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 10:31:52 AM
Thurles 12:45  Young Dev  100/30
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 12:26:52 PM
Denis Hogan's grey Young Dev landed a touch when bolting up in qualified riders handicap hurdle at Limerick last month under today's jockey and will run next time with a 13lb rise in that sphere. Going over fences today where he is 1lb lower than recent winning hurdles mark so hopefully another touch could be on the cards..

QUOTES: He was a previous course winner and had been working nicely lately. It didn't look the strongest of races and I told Liam [Mulryan, owner] that I thought he'd go close - I hope he had a few quid on. He'll probably come back here at Christmas for a chase, although he's not as good over a fence. He's done his job for today - Denis Hogan, trainer of YOUNG DEV


Chambard comes from the in-form Venetia Williams yard and is a winning hurdler who has finished a decent second on both starts over fences at Sandown 2m4f, soft and Leicester 2m4f, good to soft,  has been a bit novicey to date so will need to improve his jumping but the drop back to 2m may unlock some improvement and he ran well on heavy ground over hurdles..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 10:36:16 AM
Young Dev's race was abandoned with Chambard running into 2nd place with his jumping letting him down again and was never really going..

I am in profit of £85 after about thirty bets and five weeks which I am happy with considering horse racing is such a hard game..

WELL DONE MIGHTY REDS..    CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD  ..

STARTING BANK    500
 L 2/1-7/4             480      -1pt
 L 9/2-5/2             460      -2pts
 L 5/1-9/2             440      -3pts
W 2/1-5/4             475      -1pt
 L 7/4-6-4             455      -2pts
 L 11/4-13/8          435      -3pts
 L 5/2 3/1              415      -4pts
W 3/1-7/2              485      -1pt
 L 13/8-2/1            465      -2pts
 L 2/1-7/4              445      -3pts
 L 5/2-9/4              425      -4pts
W 3/1-2/1              485       -1pt
W 5/2-9/4              535       +1.5pts
 L 3/1-11/4             515       +.5pts
W 9/2-5/2              605       +5pts
 L 11/4-2/1             585        +4pts
W 11/4-15/8           640        +6.75pts
 L 7/2-11/4             620        +5.75pts
 L 100/30 - 2/1       600        +4.75pts
 L 5/2 - 2/1             580         +3.75pts
W 9/4 - 7/4             625         +6pts
 L 5/2 -2/1              605         +5pts
 L 5/2 - 13/8           585         +4pts
W 3/1 - 11/4           645         +7pts
 L 5/2 -2/1              625         +6pts
 L 5/2 - 9/4             605         +5pts
 L 5/2 - 9/4             585         +4pts

