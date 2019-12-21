Denis Hogan's grey Young Dev landed a touch when bolting up in qualified riders handicap hurdle at Limerick last month under today's jockey and will run next time with a 13lb rise in that sphere. Going over fences today where he is 1lb lower than recent winning hurdles mark so hopefully another touch could be on the cards..



QUOTES: He was a previous course winner and had been working nicely lately. It didn't look the strongest of races and I told Liam [Mulryan, owner] that I thought he'd go close - I hope he had a few quid on. He'll probably come back here at Christmas for a chase, although he's not as good over a fence. He's done his job for today - Denis Hogan, trainer of YOUNG DEV





Chambard comes from the in-form Venetia Williams yard and is a winning hurdler who has finished a decent second on both starts over fences at Sandown 2m4f, soft and Leicester 2m4f, good to soft, has been a bit novicey to date so will need to improve his jumping but the drop back to 2m may unlock some improvement and he ran well on heavy ground over hurdles..