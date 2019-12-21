I have backed Fort De L'Ocean again so I have 2pts on 15/8



Oliver Greenall's Fort De L'Ocean who is owned by the Hedgehoppers is a French import who posted an improved effort when second with today's rival Maxed Out King 7l back in third in a Catterick handicap over 1m7f, good to soft nine days ago with my last winner Reverant Cust just pipping him. He briefly went clear and looked the winner until getting pegged back by what looked a good thing. He gets into this off the same mark and also has the assistance of Luca Morgan(7) who has won on his last two rides.





Denis Hogan's grey Young Dev landed a touch when bolting up in qualified riders handicap hurdle at Limerick last month under today's jockey and will run next time with a 13lb rise in that sphere. Going over fences today where he is 1lb lower than recent winning hurdles mark so hopefully another touch could be on the cards..



QUOTES: He was a previous course winner and had been working nicely lately. It didn't look the strongest of races and I told Liam [Mulryan, owner] that I thought he'd go close - I hope he had a few quid on. He'll probably come back here at Christmas for a chase, although he's not as good over a fence. He's done his job for today - Denis Hogan, trainer of YOUNG DEV