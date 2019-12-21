« previous next »
Thurles 12:45  Young Dev  100/30
Denis Hogan's grey Young Dev landed a touch when bolting up in qualified riders handicap hurdle at Limerick last month under today's jockey and will run next time with a 13lb rise in that sphere. Going over fences today where he is 1lb lower than recent winning hurdles mark so hopefully another touch could be on the cards..

QUOTES: He was a previous course winner and had been working nicely lately. It didn't look the strongest of races and I told Liam [Mulryan, owner] that I thought he'd go close - I hope he had a few quid on. He'll probably come back here at Christmas for a chase, although he's not as good over a fence. He's done his job for today - Denis Hogan, trainer of YOUNG DEV


Chambard comes from the in-form Venetia Williams yard and is a winning hurdler who has finished a decent second on both starts over fences at Sandown 2m4f, soft and Leicester 2m4f, good to soft,  has been a bit novicey to date so will need to improve his jumping but the drop back to 2m may unlock some improvement and he ran well on heavy ground over hurdles..
Young Dev's race was abandoned with Chambard running into 2nd place with his jumping letting him down again and was never really going..

I am in profit of £85 after about thirty bets and five weeks which I am happy with considering horse racing is such a hard game..

WELL DONE MIGHTY REDS..    CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD  ..

STARTING BANK    500
 L 2/1-7/4             480      -1pt
 L 9/2-5/2             460      -2pts
 L 5/1-9/2             440      -3pts
W 2/1-5/4             475      -1pt
 L 7/4-6-4             455      -2pts
 L 11/4-13/8          435      -3pts
 L 5/2 3/1              415      -4pts
W 3/1-7/2              485      -1pt
 L 13/8-2/1            465      -2pts
 L 2/1-7/4              445      -3pts
 L 5/2-9/4              425      -4pts
W 3/1-2/1              485       -1pt
W 5/2-9/4              535       +1.5pts
 L 3/1-11/4             515       +.5pts
W 9/2-5/2              605       +5pts
 L 11/4-2/1             585        +4pts
W 11/4-15/8           640        +6.75pts
 L 7/2-11/4             620        +5.75pts
 L 100/30 - 2/1       600        +4.75pts
 L 5/2 - 2/1             580         +3.75pts
W 9/4 - 7/4             625         +6pts
 L 5/2 -2/1              605         +5pts
 L 5/2 - 13/8           585         +4pts
W 3/1 - 11/4           645         +7pts
 L 5/2 -2/1              625         +6pts
 L 5/2 - 9/4             605         +5pts
 L 5/2 - 9/4             585         +4pts

Great racing over Christmas as usual. Looking forward to seeing this years King George in particular.

Lots of the big guns are out in Ireland as well, interested to see whether Presenting Percy can come back to his best against Kemboy.
Hopefully Lostintranslation or Thistlecrack win the King George, Elegant Escape bolts up at Chepstow and Fusil Raffles injects some much needed quality in to the Champion Hurdle picture. Samcro will probably win over fences as well if he stands up.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 23, 2019, 04:59:53 PM
Hopefully Lostintranslation or Thistlecrack win the King George, Elegant Escape bolts up at Chepstow and Fusil Raffles injects some much needed quality in to the Champion Hurdle picture. Samcro will probably win over fences as well if he stands up.
I hope Faugheen runs against Samcro, that could be quite something.

Im a Cyrname fan, right handed on a flat track should be in his favour just hope he stays. Might get a decent price as all the recent money seems to be for Lostintranslation. Actually think Footpad is interesting at the price looked back to best last time out after a dreadful last season.

Also Laurina, Fakir Doudairies and Notebook all up against each other in another great race on Boxing Day
Cyrname is a terrific horse and might well get a soft lead and never see another horse but I'd be wanting at least 5/2-3/1 to go anywhere near him in against a proven course performer and a new kid on the block with almost no chinks in his armour. Clan Des Obeaux is actually the one I'm most worried about as a backer of Tizzard's horses if I'm honest, he'll get a nice pace to aim at and he had a nice blowout in Ireland. Lostintranslation though; had the toe to beat Defi Du Seuil over 2 1/2 miles and lasted home over 3 1 1/2 at Haydock. It's going to take something exceptional to beat him I reckon, he's hard to get off the bridle mid race.
Cyrname absolutely bolts up if he stays, in another league to these on my figures, staying is the only question mark.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 23, 2019, 04:59:53 PM
Hopefully Lostintranslation or Thistlecrack win the King George, Elegant Escape bolts up at Chepstow and Fusil Raffles injects some much needed quality in to the Champion Hurdle picture. Samcro will probably win over fences as well if he stands up.
The Christmas Hurdle looks low on quality this year, unless Fusil Raffles is top class. ChTibello and Elixir De Nutz look decent value
Good luck all with your bets :)

Market Rasen Thursday 1-05 Fort De Locean   15/8  BOG     

Limerick Thursday  3-15 Young Dev   15/8    BOG
Clan des Obeaux for me. Will improve for its last run and is proven. Multiple winners of this from Nicholls are not uncommon either.

Will also be having a good look at Venetia's runners , hopefully her good form will continue.
I have backed Fort De L'Ocean again so I have 2pts on 15/8

Oliver Greenall's Fort De L'Ocean who is owned by the Hedgehoppers is a French import who posted an improved effort when second with today's rival Maxed Out King 7l back in third in a Catterick handicap over 1m7f, good to soft nine days ago with my last winner Reverant Cust just pipping him. He briefly went clear and looked the winner until getting pegged back by what looked a good thing. He gets into this off the same mark and also has the assistance of Luca Morgan(7) who has won on his last two rides.


De Bromhead looks to have a couple of real chances at Cheltenham with Aspire Tower and Notebook. Not sure if Fakir Doudairies Wasnt a little unlucky though as Mark Walsh maybe lost an iron 3 out and couldnt quite get to him
Faugheen destroyed Samcro. Samcro starting to look like a bridle horse
