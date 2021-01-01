Okay calm down. Not necessarily aimed at you then. But some were laying the lack of atmosphere (and therefore the defeat!) squarely at the door of Spion Kop 1906. Others like me are saying thats completely unfair/not true.



I wasn't and don't though, so you needn't have directed your post at me as it wasn't what I've been saying anywhere in here.It's a shame debate can't be nuanced anymore, and it's left to having accusations about what you are saying that aren't in any way what you are saying.Will drop out now, made my point. You can be 100%the protest last night, but also think that it affected the atmosphere.But not on RAWK discussion where someone draws a line across 'I 100% support the protest' reads the 'I think it affected the atmosphere' part, and replies to you as if you are 100% against the protest, think the fan group caused the defeat, and you want fans to pay more.