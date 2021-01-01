« previous next »
Atmosphere at Anfield

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14800 on: Today at 02:15:36 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:08:35 pm
Okay calm down. Not necessarily aimed at you then. But some were laying the lack of atmosphere (and therefore the defeat!) squarely at the door of Spion Kop 1906. Others like me are saying thats completely unfair/not true.

I wasn't and don't though, so you needn't have directed your post at me as it wasn't what I've been saying anywhere in here.

It's a shame debate can't be nuanced anymore, and it's left to having accusations about what you are saying that aren't in any way what you are saying.

Will drop out now, made my point. You can be 100% FOR the protest last night, but also think that it affected the atmosphere.

But not on RAWK discussion where someone draws a line across 'I 100% support the protest' reads the 'I think it affected the atmosphere' part, and replies to you as if you are 100% against the protest, think the fan group caused the defeat, and you want fans to pay more.  ::)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14801 on: Today at 02:22:51 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:00:52 pm
Couldn't think of a better time, method or place to be perfectly honest. No point protesting when it doesn't matter.

I'll take one home 3-0 defeat if it sends a message to the powers that be, stop shafting match going fans.

Wow....there are other ways and times to protest. Ones that don't affect the team during an important European tie, or league game.
Accepting a defeat, that more than likely ends our participation in a prestigious European competition is strange too.

Football hasn't become too expensive overnight. There are more appropriate ways to get the message through to the owners.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14802 on: Today at 02:23:18 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:09:50 pm
I'm part of the sick of billionaires and multi millionaires shafting people on minimum wage front. Make a cracking banner that actually.

I've heard of them - the SO BAMM SPOM W!
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14803 on: Today at 02:23:59 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 02:22:51 pm
Wow....there are other ways and times to protest. Ones that don't affect the team during an important European tie, or league game.
Accepting a defeat, that more than likely ends our participation in a prestigious European competition is strange too.

Football hasn't become too expensive overnight. There are more appropriate ways to get the message through to the owners.

Examples please?

There's another European competition next season.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14804 on: Today at 02:25:22 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:23:59 pm
Examples please?

There's another European competition next season.

Doubt we'll have any chance at that with a new manager coming in and probably half the players leaving.

Would have been nice for Klopp to have completed the set after the amazing stuff he's done here. But not likely to be unless we put in the performance of the season - which can happen - nothing surprises me with this club any more - we do the easy things hard and the hard things hard as well.

D'oh!
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14805 on: Today at 02:27:55 pm
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 01:32:57 pm
Some of our own fans been badly exposing themselves as selfish Tory idiots over this stuff. Blaming losing a match on the flags not being there (BTW the spion kop lads own them flags so it is totally up to them if they display them nobody else). Seen idiots all over the place saying spion and sos don't represent them and shouldn't protest etc.  As has been said anybody can join them and have their voices heard. Also loads that are saying they don't like spion and sos are the first to praise the atmosphere etc when it's good and that is largely contributed too by those lads. They can't have it both ways. Also seen people saying it's only 2% people should just get on with it as we do with other bills etc. This really winds me up as a single lad on minimum wage who has had a season ticket for close to 20 years now I am one of the ones that will very much be impacted by any price rise as I already have to really budget and sacrifice things to be able to afford to go the game. Seeing people online saying people who can't afford it should just give up their tickets is infuriating. Prices of football are already too high there is absolutely no need for an increase the club makes enough money. Its not my job to pay for the next shiny new player or the next overpriced contract. They make enough money through sponsors etc to live well within their means. Plus the fact that next year we have champions league money not europa league which equates to a lot more money and the fact the new stand has added millions to match day income. Its just pure greed.  The working class game they once called it. Not any more.

Nailed it
'When they start singing 'Youll Never Walk Alone' my eyes start to water. There have been times when Ive actually been crying while Ive been playing'

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14806 on: Today at 02:30:28 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 02:22:51 pm
Wow....there are other ways and times to protest. Ones that don't affect the team during an important European tie, or league game.
Accepting a defeat, that more than likely ends our participation in a prestigious European competition is strange too.

Football hasn't become too expensive overnight. There are more appropriate ways to get the message through to the owners.

If banners made such a difference, how do you explain the Sheff Utd game then? The banners were out, the surfer banners in both the Kop and the SKD lower were out, scarves were out, YNWA got blasted out and yet Sheff Utd could and should have scored on 34 seconds and we were dogshit slow until the subs woke them up.

last night is 100% on Klopp and the team, they in the main had an absolute stinker, it happens. Its not Spion Kop 1906's fault, its the players.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14807 on: Today at 02:33:17 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:23:59 pm
Examples please?

There's another European competition next season.

Most things outside of the 90 minutes.

Your 2nd line is strange.
We obviously have different opinions.
Accepting a defeat that makes it unlikely that we win a trophy will never be one of mine.
Don't do anything that might affect the team during a game.

I respect your opinion. I don't agree with it. Everyone will have their own.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14808 on: Today at 02:33:39 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:03:15 am
Was absolutely shite last night - worst I've seen it in 30 or 40 years. Pathetic.

Legends are made because of the reactions of people. A quarter final at Anfield would normally be a cauldron of passion and noise.

I'm wondering if this 'protest' has fucked all that. Atalanta and their fans must be waking up this morning thinking this 'famous' European atmosphere is a bag of shite and a joke. Once that becomes common knowledge and people know it's just a laughable scam then can you ever get it back?

Absolute fucking wank last night. Embarrasing. It felt like the players were affected by it too - if the fans don't give a shiny shite then why should we?

We've going to get fucked on Sunday if the Kop are as fucking bollocks again then. If you're going to protest then do it  right - give your ticket to someone that wants to be there and wants to get behind the team.
It's always been said that our crowd reacts to what's on the pitch. It's often also been said that the players feed off the crowd. It feels like a mutual thing. When the two come together, the magic happens.

It just felt that both were complacent last night. Both crowd and players maybe fed off each other's apathy, leaving Atalanta to dance through the tumbleweed almost at will.

I might be well off on that, but that's just the feeling I got from last night.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14809 on: Today at 02:34:42 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 02:22:51 pm
Wow....there are other ways and times to protest. Ones that don't affect the team during an important European tie, or league game.
Accepting a defeat, that more than likely ends our participation in a prestigious European competition is strange too.

Football hasn't become too expensive overnight. There are more appropriate ways to get the message through to the owners.

If you're looking to make a point by protesting something, you don't sit around a table and try to find the least impactful way to do it. Its like people stuck in traffic jams saying they'd support protests against global warming a lot more if they weren't impacting them on their commute. Course you would, or more likely....you'd give a lot less of a shit.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14810 on: Today at 02:40:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:30:28 pm
If banners made such a difference, how do you explain the Sheff Utd game then? The banners were out, the surfer banners in both the Kop and the SKD lower were out, scarves were out, YNWA got blasted out and yet Sheff Utd could and should have scored on 34 seconds and we were dogshit slow until the subs woke them up.

last night is 100% on Klopp and the team, they in the main had an absolute stinker, it happens. Its not Spion Kop 1906's fault, its the players.

But we won that game. There was no negativity throughout the 90 minutes.

I respect everyone's opinion. And the lack of flags might be being overplayed today, in all our frustration.
Mine is that you do nothing that might affect your team's performance during the 90 mins. Marginal gains etc
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14811 on: Today at 02:42:22 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:33:39 pm
It's always been said that our crowd reacts to what's on the pitch. It's often also been said that the players feed off the crowd. It feels like a mutual thing. When the two come together, the magic happens.

It just felt that both were complacent last night. Both crowd and players maybe fed off each other's apathy, leaving Atalanta to dance through the tumbleweed almost at will.

I might be well off on that, but that's just the feeling I got from last night.

St Etienne, Spartak Moscow in 1992,are 2 games I can think of where there weren't banners, but the noise was immense. I didn't go the St Etienne game, but I could hear the Kop from by Walton church, walking to the ground for Spartak, we could hear the Kop from Walton Hall Park. Chelsea 2005, there wasn't the same number of banners as now, but the whole ground was up for it from well before KO. The banners add to the atmosphere, but at the end of the day, its up to the 57,000 home fans to open their fucking mouths and SING AND SHOUT
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14812 on: Today at 02:44:20 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 02:15:36 pm
I wasn't and don't though, so you needn't have directed your post at me as it wasn't what I've been saying anywhere in here.
Sorry I thought you were one of the one who had implied that. Cant be arsed reading back! My mistake.

Well agree to agree then! :)

I think a good response from the Kop would be to keep the flag protest going (obviously next game is a bit different given the date so there quite rightly will be appropriate flags) and create a good atmosphere regardless.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14813 on: Today at 02:44:37 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 02:40:10 pm
But we won that game. There was no negativity throughout the 90 minutes.

I respect everyone's opinion. And the lack of flags might be being overplayed today, in all our frustration.
Mine is that you do nothing that might affect your team's performance during the 90 mins. Marginal gains etc

Not due to the pre match banners though, it was Elliott, Robbo and Jones coming on that turned that game, the players were so lethargic until 70 odd mins.


Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:44:20 pm
Sorry I thought you were one of the one who had implied that. Cant be arsed reading back! My mistake.

Well agree to agree then! :)

I think a good response from the Kop would be to keep the flag protest going (obviously next game is a bit different given the date so there quite rightly will be appropriate flags) and create a good atmosphere regardless.

This is it, we didn't have banners in the 70's and 80's, we just made noise (when we could be arsed and that's the issue)
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA
