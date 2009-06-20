« previous next »
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 05:56:40 pm
What makes me feel old is when someone in their 30s or 40s (Im in my mid 50s) try to make out theyre old by talking about following football scores on ceefax or being nostalgic for Sky sports only having 1 live game on a Sunday. Thats not old.


Yeah, every game kicked off at 3pm on a Saturday, no exceptions. I well remember walking into the Anny and looking down the Main Stand car park to see if the TV trucks were parked up, so we'd be on MOTD - if we came from the Utting Ave end, it was a look up into the Main gantry. 

I remember ceefax coming in, I was 7 or 8 , my Ma worked in Visionhire (yes kids people used to rent not buy Tellys) and I used to demonstrate Ceefax to customers when we were there on our school holidays - no holiday clubs, too young to be left home so got dragged to work with my Ma
Re: Things that make you feel old
Ive had a message from my mate, hes going to the academy tonight to watch a band we last watched together 31 years ago.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Looking into burial plots. ;D
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:38:01 pm
Looking into burial plots. ;D

I'm not having a funeral and Pure Cremation can get fucked too - just get taken from the hospital, burnt, then the missus or kids can get my ashes and spread them somewhere.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:40:31 pm
I'm not having a funeral and Pure Cremation can get fucked too - just get taken from the hospital, burnt, then the missus or kids can get my ashes and spread them somewhere.

An open casket funeral with the body clad in a pair of shorts would be slightly unusual...
Re: Things that make you feel old
I actually got a reminder how old I was today reading the papers. As Scotland are playing Cyprus tomorrow, they were remembering previous encounters, one of which I listened to on the radio driving round Aberdeen when I should have been in the office.

It was in 1989. I've been driving for 34 years now. That was very sobering.

The scorer of the winner that day was Richard Gough. In my head he only retired about 10 years ago.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:06:37 pm
Im 18 years older than my sister and she asks me what it was like in the old days

My kids ask me this. They are both under teenage age but the difference in technology amazes them when I talk about being in my teens in the late 90s.
Re: Things that make you feel old
In terms of feeling old I think your 40s can be the worst. Firstly you just feel a bit more tired and worn by life. Id imagine even more so if you have gone through parenthood.

In addition when you are 40 its a good chance your parents are 60+. It gets to the point where the notice how age has made your parents fallible to the effects of age.

The 2 factors above have made me more conscious of my age. I look at my parents and they now seem old. Being 20-25 years older than me makes that realisation that whilst old age isnt knocking on the door, you are already 60-70%  of the way to being really old.

Thats what make me feel old
Re: Things that make you feel old
Coffee culture, half pint drinking, scran picture taking, tattoo festooned, whitened teeth, image driven amongst many other things youths, that I just dont get - tells me am old and not with it.

Thank fuck.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:30:25 pm
In terms of feeling old I think your 40s can be the worst. Firstly you just feel a bit more tired and worn by life. Id imagine even more so if you have gone through parenthood.

In addition when you are 40 its a good chance your parents are 60+. It gets to the point where the notice how age has made your parents fallible to the effects of age.

The 2 factors above have made me more conscious of my age. I look at my parents and they now seem old. Being 20-25 years older than me makes that realisation that whilst old age isnt knocking on the door, you are already 60-70%  of the way to being really old.

Thats what make me feel old

Imagne how my kids feel, my eldest celebrates his 18th the same year I turn 60.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:30:25 pm
In terms of feeling old I think your 40s can be the worst. Firstly you just feel a bit more tired and worn by life. Id imagine even more so if you have gone through parenthood.

In addition when you are 40 its a good chance your parents are 60+. It gets to the point where the notice how age has made your parents fallible to the effects of age.

The 2 factors above have made me more conscious of my age. I look at my parents and they now seem old. Being 20-25 years older than me makes that realisation that whilst old age isnt knocking on the door, you are already 60-70%  of the way to being really old.

Thats what make me feel old

By the same token I dont think old people today seem as old as they did when I were a lad! My parents are early 70s. My dad still plays a bit of tennis, my mum is still pretty active. A couple of my grandparents had died by their age now, and the others seemed pretty ancient.

My Grandad wore a jacket and tie almost everywhere. My dad thinks hes Rob. Always got his pins out.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:10:20 pm
By the same token I dont think old people today seem as old as they did when I were a lad! My parents are early 70s. My dad still plays a bit of tennis, my mum is still pretty active. A couple of my grandparents had died by their age now, and the others seemed pretty ancient.

My Grandad wore a jacket and tie almost everywhere. My dad thinks hes Rob. Always got his pins out.

I've noticed that too, I still feel young, my Dad is 76, still goes the gym, does step and other stuff, still perves at women, my Stepdad is 82 and still cycles, but he's getting worn out now. Her Dad was born in 1932 and he was more of that generation, trousers, shirt and shoes all the time.

Was having a laugh with mates a few years ago, imagining us in a nursing home. They'll wheel the piano out and it'll be "fuck off with that shite" My missus will want early 80s stuff playing his wife the same plus Buble, me anything from 60s Rock through Punk, Metal, Grunge and he'd want the likes of Internal Bleeding (apt for a nursing home) Visceral Discourge, Vomitous etc
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:06:46 pm
Imagne how my kids feel, my eldest celebrates his 18th the same year I turn 60.
I have a 20-year-old Grandson and I'm 63, Imagine that?  ;D
11 grandkids in all.
Me and the missus reckon our kid's teles must all be broken.   :P
Re: Things that make you feel old
60 is the new 40.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:52:58 pm
Coffee culture, half pint drinking, scran picture taking, tattoo festooned, whitened teeth, image driven amongst many other things youths, that I just dont get - tells me am old and not with it.

Thank fuck.
Was only talking aboot this today with my kid Bro. He mentioned there was a new Big Brother series coming up and i was like 'Celeb' or 'None Celeb' and he was like 'Its all the same theyre all celebs now the way theyre picked'

Meaning Insta followers/ Influencers etc and for what exactly? Taking a pic of a sausage roll from sayers in some pub garden wearing Jimmy Choos and Gucci Twat Googles HASHTAG #LIVINGTHEDREAM LAK ERMAGHERD SO LAK TOTES CAR BEREEV IT

#ValleyGirl
#MoonZappa

What a fucking life eh? Not actually living a life but pretending like your are, acting like Joan Collins or Vivien Leigh at the height of their Hollywood fame swanning aboot Salford or Kenny looking like Robert ZDar (Maniac Cop) cos youve had ya Lips and cheeks done that much  youve got a face like a raw sausage thats been punched to fuck by Mike Tyson and then a swarm of Bees have come along and stung the shit outta ya
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:25:14 pm
I have a 20-year-old Grandson and I'm 63, Imagine that?  ;D
11 grandkids in all.
Me and the missus reckon our kid's teles must all be broken.   :P

Or all they do is watch porn together ;D

My Dad had a right cob on when he was made a Grandad at 44, he's lucky he got away with it til then ;D  I can't imagine being a Grandad, my mate is 57 in a couple of weeks, his eldest grandson is about 13 or 14 now.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm
Was only talking aboot this today with my kid Bro. He mentioned there was a new Big Brother series coming up and i was like 'Celeb' or 'None Celeb' and he was like 'Its all the same theyre all celebs now the way theyre picked'

Meaning Insta followers/ Influencers etc and for what exactly? Taking a pic of a sausage roll from sayers in some pub garden wearing Jimmy Choos and Gucci Twat Googles HASHTAG #LIVINGTHEDREAM LAK ERMAGHERD SO LAK TOTES CAR BEREEV IT

#ValleyGirl
#MoonZappa

What a fucking life eh? Not actually living a life but pretending like your are, acting like Joan Collins or Vivien Leigh at the height of their Hollywood fame swanning aboot Salford or Kenny looking like Robert ZDar (Maniac Cop) cos youve had ya Lips and cheeks done that much  youve got a face like a raw sausage thats been punched to fuck by Mike Tyson and then a swarm of Bees have come along and stung the shit outta ya
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Things that make you feel old
Packed playing footie in years ago but joined in training earlier with a local team for the game that followed.  Trying to keep up with players in their 20s (I reached the half century during covid) and the hamstring and calf went at same time.  Now laid up on the couch in agony with zip chance of driving into work tomorrow, so WFH it is.  Feeling older than old.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:19:35 pm
Yeah, every game kicked off at 3pm on a Saturday, no exceptions. I well remember walking into the Anny and looking down the Main Stand car park to see if the TV trucks were parked up, so we'd be on MOTD
Wow, you're right. They were only there if we were on MoTD, which was a lot to be fair. Those trucks were fucking huge as well :)
Where they white? That's my recollection.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm
Was only talking aboot this today with my kid Bro. He mentioned there was a new Big Brother series coming up and i was like 'Celeb' or 'None Celeb' and he was like 'Its all the same theyre all celebs now the way theyre picked'

Meaning Insta followers/ Influencers etc and for what exactly? Taking a pic of a sausage roll from sayers in some pub garden wearing Jimmy Choos and Gucci Twat Googles HASHTAG #LIVINGTHEDREAM LAK ERMAGHERD SO LAK TOTES CAR BEREEV IT

#ValleyGirl
#MoonZappa

What a fucking life eh? Not actually living a life but pretending like your are, acting like Joan Collins or Vivien Leigh at the height of their Hollywood fame swanning aboot Salford or Kenny looking like Robert ZDar (Maniac Cop) cos youve had ya Lips and cheeks done that much  youve got a face like a raw sausage thats been punched to fuck by Mike Tyson and then a swarm of Bees have come along and stung the shit outta ya


:lmao
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:15:21 pm
Wow, you're right. They were only there if we were on MoTD, which was a lot to be fair. Those trucks were fucking huge as well :)
Where they white? That's my recollection.

The BBC ones were a light grey. I remember the big thick black cables stretching from the Main Stand out to the trucks
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:40:31 pm
I'm not having a funeral and Pure Cremation can get fucked too - just get taken from the hospital, burnt, then the missus or kids can get my ashes and spread them somewhere.
It's too premature to state that Rob. It's not impossible that in 30 odd years Claire will use AI to absorb your ashes in to the RAWK screen ink and we'll be typing with you everyday.
And by then we'll know that your missus has joined because someone will type c*nt c*nt c*nt scouse c*nt scouse c*nt c*nt c*nt scouse c*nt on every page  ;D

And Andy will start a poll to see which font your ink appears best in.

Then Chopper will use most of the ink left with his Maxi Rodriguez pic.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:19:12 pm
The BBC ones were a light grey. I remember the big thick black cables stretching from the Main Stand out to the trucks
hahahahahahah the cables. Fucking hell. A dozen of them 4 inches thick. Who made those fucking cables hahahahaha.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:25:23 pm
It's too premature to state that Rob. It's not impossible that in 30 odd years Claire will use AI to absorb your ashes in to the RAWK screen ink and we'll be typing with you everyday.
And by then we'll know that your missus has joined because someone will type c*nt c*nt c*nt scouse c*nt scouse c*nt c*nt c*nt scouse c*nt on every page  ;D

And Andy will start a poll to see which font your ink appears best in.

Then Chopper will use most of the ink left with his Maxi Rodriguez pic.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:25:23 pm
It's too premature to state that Rob. It's not impossible that in 30 odd years Claire will use AI to absorb your ashes in to the RAWK screen ink and we'll be typing with you everyday.
And by then we'll know that your missus has joined because someone will type c*nt c*nt c*nt scouse c*nt scouse c*nt c*nt c*nt scouse c*nt on every page  ;D

And Andy will start a poll to see which font your ink appears best in.

Then Chopper will use most of the ink left with his Maxi Rodriguez pic.

;D
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:24:41 pm
My kids ask me this. They are both under teenage age but the difference in technology amazes them when I talk about being in my teens in the late 90s.

So you met your mates in the pub and non of you had a mobile
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm
So you met your mates in the pub and non of you had a mobile

Arrange to meet in a pub in town at a certain time, get the train in and meet up. No Plan B!
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:36:36 pm
Arrange to meet in a pub in town at a certain time, get the train in and meet up. No Plan B!

Honestly, I miss that. Being able to say, see you next week Friday at 4pm there, and then just turning up at the agreed time and place. Nowadays, you have to confirm 5 times thats its still happening, and half of them decide sometime in between they can't make it anymore. Then, when you do turn up, you get a message that the rest are somewhere else already.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm
So you met your mates in the pub and non of you had a mobile

Mate of ours worked for Ryder Truck Rental as a Trailer Fitter in the 80's, he was on call one night and turned up at the pub as he was bored at home, he brought his works mobile in with him, very much like this, it was massive and weighed a ton ;D

Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:10:20 pm
By the same token I dont think old people today seem as old as they did when I were a lad! My parents are early 70s. My dad still plays a bit of tennis, my mum is still pretty active. A couple of my grandparents had died by their age now, and the others seemed pretty ancient.

My Grandad wore a jacket and tie almost everywhere. My dad thinks hes Rob. Always got his pins out.

My entire grand parents generation survived the war and all the did was drink bells whisky and smoke 20-40 a day and were overall pretty happy and were really social. It's no wonder they all died comparatively young.

I feel old now as I feel I finally became my Dad of quite over weight and just out of enrgy all the time and feel in teh spin cycle of working to make money to pay off debt and keep the kids and wife happy.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:48:38 pm
An open casket funeral with the body clad in a pair of shorts would be slightly unusual...

The amount of methane generated by the 1966 family should be more than enough to incinerate Rob.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:46:22 pm
The amount of methane generated by the 1966 family should be more than enough to incinerate Rob.

She's been blowing like mad this week, it's been horrendous ;D

Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 03:10:52 pm
My entire grand parents generation survived the war and all the did was drink bells whisky and smoke 20-40 a day and were overall pretty happy and were really social. It's no wonder they all died comparatively young.

I feel old now as I feel I finally became my Dad of quite over weight and just out of enrgy all the time and feel in teh spin cycle of working to make money to pay off debt and keep the kids and wife happy.

That's what I feel like at the minute too - I joined the gym 3 months ago, but my torn meniscus is taking it time healing, so can't go as much as I want. I can do 30 mins on the cross trainer, but I'm drowned in sweat, my brothers kids have all left home, the jammy bastard.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Merseyrail withdrawing the 507/508s because of the introduction of the 777s, i remember when the 507/508s were new & in BR livery. :o
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:49:49 pm
She's been blowing like mad this week, it's been horrendous ;D


 :D
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:22:42 pm
Merseyrail withdrawing the 507/508s because of the introduction of the 777s, i remember when the 507/508s were new & in BR livery. :o

Some of the 502s/503s were pushing 45 years old when they were replaced by the 507s/8s. Now they're pushing 45 years old.

You likely won't live to see the 777s replaced.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:33:41 pm
Some of the 502s/503s were pushing 45 years old when they were replaced by the 507s/8s. Now they're pushing 45 years old.

You likely won't live to see the 777s replaced.

IF I do, I'll be 101.

Like Statto, I also remember the 502s/503s being replaced, I also still remember the first time the train didn't go into Exchange Street station and we instead dropped down into the tunnel and Kirkby getting the third rail. Going into the tunnel was like space 1999 with the lights flashing past the windows.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:32:09 pm
hahahahahahah the cables. Fucking hell. A dozen of them 4 inches thick. Who made those fucking cables hahahahaha.

Probably kept BICC in Prescot going for years.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:03:42 pm
IF I do, I'll be 101.

Like Statto, I also remember the 502s/503s being replaced, I also still remember the first time the train didn't go into Exchange Street station and we instead dropped down into the tunnel and Kirkby getting the third rail. Going into the tunnel was like space 1999 with the lights flashing past the windows.

I don't remember Exchange Street myself, although it was around when I was a kid. I reckon they should put it back, or a version of it. Central isn't going to be able to cope with the numbers if/when they expand the network.

Incidentally I popped over to Southport today and they had four 777s on the sidings just outside the station. One set was one of the battery units meant to run on unelectrified track, 777 144.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Ive got sun stroke,  that must be an old person thing.
