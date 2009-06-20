By the same token I dont think old people today seem as old as they did when I were a lad! My parents are early 70s. My dad still plays a bit of tennis, my mum is still pretty active. A couple of my grandparents had died by their age now, and the others seemed pretty ancient.
My Grandad wore a jacket and tie almost everywhere. My dad thinks hes Rob. Always got his pins out.
I've noticed that too, I still feel young, my Dad is 76, still goes the gym, does step and other stuff, still perves at women, my Stepdad is 82 and still cycles, but he's getting worn out now. Her Dad was born in 1932 and he was more of that generation, trousers, shirt and shoes all the time.
Was having a laugh with mates a few years ago, imagining us in a nursing home. They'll wheel the piano out and it'll be "fuck off with that shite" My missus will want early 80s stuff playing his wife the same plus Buble, me anything from 60s Rock through Punk, Metal, Grunge and he'd want the likes of Internal Bleeding (apt for a nursing home) Visceral Discourge, Vomitous etc