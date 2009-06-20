In terms of feeling old I think your 40s can be the worst. Firstly you just feel a bit more tired and worn by life. Id imagine even more so if you have gone through parenthood.



In addition when you are 40 its a good chance your parents are 60+. It gets to the point where the notice how age has made your parents fallible to the effects of age.



The 2 factors above have made me more conscious of my age. I look at my parents and they now seem old. Being 20-25 years older than me makes that realisation that whilst old age isnt knocking on the door, you are already 60-70% of the way to being really old.



Thats what make me feel old