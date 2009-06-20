« previous next »
Things that make you feel old

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #120
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:56:40 pm
What makes me feel old is when someone in their 30s or 40s (Im in my mid 50s) try to make out theyre old by talking about following football scores on ceefax or being nostalgic for Sky sports only having 1 live game on a Sunday. Thats not old.


Yeah, every game kicked off at 3pm on a Saturday, no exceptions. I well remember walking into the Anny and looking down the Main Stand car park to see if the TV trucks were parked up, so we'd be on MOTD - if we came from the Utting Ave end, it was a look up into the Main gantry. 

I remember ceefax coming in, I was 7 or 8 , my Ma worked in Visionhire (yes kids people used to rent not buy Tellys) and I used to demonstrate Ceefax to customers when we were there on our school holidays - no holiday clubs, too young to be left home so got dragged to work with my Ma
rob1966:

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #121
Ive had a message from my mate, hes going to the academy tonight to watch a band we last watched together 31 years ago.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #122
Looking into burial plots. ;D
jambutty:

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #123
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:38:01 pm
Looking into burial plots. ;D

I'm not having a funeral and Pure Cremation can get fucked too - just get taken from the hospital, burnt, then the missus or kids can get my ashes and spread them somewhere.
rob1966:

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #124
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:40:31 pm
I'm not having a funeral and Pure Cremation can get fucked too - just get taken from the hospital, burnt, then the missus or kids can get my ashes and spread them somewhere.

An open casket funeral with the body clad in a pair of shorts would be slightly unusual...
afc tukrish:

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #125
I actually got a reminder how old I was today reading the papers. As Scotland are playing Cyprus tomorrow, they were remembering previous encounters, one of which I listened to on the radio driving round Aberdeen when I should have been in the office.

It was in 1989. I've been driving for 34 years now. That was very sobering.

The scorer of the winner that day was Richard Gough. In my head he only retired about 10 years ago.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #126
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:38:01 pm
Looking into burial plots. ;D
 

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #127
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:06:37 pm
Im 18 years older than my sister and she asks me what it was like in the old days

My kids ask me this. They are both under teenage age but the difference in technology amazes them when I talk about being in my teens in the late 90s.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #128
In terms of feeling old I think your 40s can be the worst. Firstly you just feel a bit more tired and worn by life. Id imagine even more so if you have gone through parenthood.

In addition when you are 40 its a good chance your parents are 60+. It gets to the point where the notice how age has made your parents fallible to the effects of age.

The 2 factors above have made me more conscious of my age. I look at my parents and they now seem old. Being 20-25 years older than me makes that realisation that whilst old age isnt knocking on the door, you are already 60-70%  of the way to being really old.

Thats what make me feel old
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #129
Coffee culture, half pint drinking, scran picture taking, tattoo festooned, whitened teeth, image driven amongst many other things youths, that I just dont get - tells me am old and not with it.

Thank fuck.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #130
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:30:25 pm
In terms of feeling old I think your 40s can be the worst. Firstly you just feel a bit more tired and worn by life. Id imagine even more so if you have gone through parenthood.

In addition when you are 40 its a good chance your parents are 60+. It gets to the point where the notice how age has made your parents fallible to the effects of age.

The 2 factors above have made me more conscious of my age. I look at my parents and they now seem old. Being 20-25 years older than me makes that realisation that whilst old age isnt knocking on the door, you are already 60-70%  of the way to being really old.

Thats what make me feel old

Imagne how my kids feel, my eldest celebrates his 18th the same year I turn 60.
rob1966:

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #131
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:30:25 pm
In terms of feeling old I think your 40s can be the worst. Firstly you just feel a bit more tired and worn by life. Id imagine even more so if you have gone through parenthood.

In addition when you are 40 its a good chance your parents are 60+. It gets to the point where the notice how age has made your parents fallible to the effects of age.

The 2 factors above have made me more conscious of my age. I look at my parents and they now seem old. Being 20-25 years older than me makes that realisation that whilst old age isnt knocking on the door, you are already 60-70%  of the way to being really old.

Thats what make me feel old

By the same token I dont think old people today seem as old as they did when I were a lad! My parents are early 70s. My dad still plays a bit of tennis, my mum is still pretty active. A couple of my grandparents had died by their age now, and the others seemed pretty ancient.

My Grandad wore a jacket and tie almost everywhere. My dad thinks hes Rob. Always got his pins out.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #132
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:10:20 pm
By the same token I dont think old people today seem as old as they did when I were a lad! My parents are early 70s. My dad still plays a bit of tennis, my mum is still pretty active. A couple of my grandparents had died by their age now, and the others seemed pretty ancient.

My Grandad wore a jacket and tie almost everywhere. My dad thinks hes Rob. Always got his pins out.

I've noticed that too, I still feel young, my Dad is 76, still goes the gym, does step and other stuff, still perves at women, my Stepdad is 82 and still cycles, but he's getting worn out now. Her Dad was born in 1932 and he was more of that generation, trousers, shirt and shoes all the time.

Was having a laugh with mates a few years ago, imagining us in a nursing home. They'll wheel the piano out and it'll be "fuck off with that shite" My missus will want early 80s stuff playing his wife the same plus Buble, me anything from 60s Rock through Punk, Metal, Grunge and he'd want the likes of Internal Bleeding (apt for a nursing home) Visceral Discourge, Vomitous etc
rob1966:

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #133
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:06:46 pm
Imagne how my kids feel, my eldest celebrates his 18th the same year I turn 60.
I have a 20-year-old Grandson and I'm 63, Imagine that?  ;D
11 grandkids in all.
Me and the missus reckon our kid's teles must all be broken.   :P
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #134
60 is the new 40.
jambutty:

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #135
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:52:58 pm
Coffee culture, half pint drinking, scran picture taking, tattoo festooned, whitened teeth, image driven amongst many other things youths, that I just dont get - tells me am old and not with it.

Thank fuck.
Was only talking aboot this today with my kid Bro. He mentioned there was a new Big Brother series coming up and i was like 'Celeb' or 'None Celeb' and he was like 'Its all the same theyre all celebs now the way theyre picked'

Meaning Insta followers/ Influencers etc and for what exactly? Taking a pic of a sausage roll from sayers in some pub garden wearing Jimmy Choos and Gucci Twat Googles HASHTAG #LIVINGTHEDREAM LAK ERMAGHERD SO LAK TOTES CAR BEREEV IT

#ValleyGirl
#MoonZappa

What a fucking life eh? Not actually living a life but pretending like your are, acting like Joan Collins or Vivien Leigh at the height of their Hollywood fame swanning aboot Salford or Kenny looking like Robert ZDar (Maniac Cop) cos youve had ya Lips and cheeks done that much  youve got a face like a raw sausage thats been punched to fuck by Mike Tyson and then a swarm of Bees have come along and stung the shit outta ya
Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #136
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:25:14 pm
I have a 20-year-old Grandson and I'm 63, Imagine that?  ;D
11 grandkids in all.
Me and the missus reckon our kid's teles must all be broken.   :P

Or all they do is watch porn together ;D

My Dad had a right cob on when he was made a Grandad at 44, he's lucky he got away with it til then ;D  I can't imagine being a Grandad, my mate is 57 in a couple of weeks, his eldest grandson is about 13 or 14 now.
rob1966:
